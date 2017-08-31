Bank Of America: The Yield Levels That Could Drive The Stock To $25 And $35

In this article, we'll show where yields have typically traded as compared to Bank of America's stock price and that the long-term prospects look good.

With the recent fall in yields, banks have retraced somewhat in the short-term.

With the recent slide in yields, bank stocks have come off their highs, and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) in particular has fallen by 7% since March 1st of this year. However, if you believe economic growth is expected to improve in the coming months, as I do, taking Treasury yields higher, bank stocks should continue to be great long-term investments as yields will likely boost net interest income for banks like Bank of America.

In this article, we'll analyze where the 10-year yield needs to rise to and where yield momentum needs to move in order for BofA to make a sustained long-term move. It's important to note that this article is not a short-term outlook for a bounce in yields or in bank stocks.

Instead, this analysis compares where yields and BofA's subsequent stock price equivalent need to trade in order to safely conclude the long-term bullish move in both yields and BofA's stock have resumed.



The 10-year yield and BofA:

The rising 10-year yield has been a key driver for surging bank stocks since July of last year. Higher yields typically drive up net interest income for banks since higher yields act as inflation, allowing banks to charge higher interest rates on their loans. As a result, bank stocks typically move in tandem with yields.

Subsequently, the recent fall in yields has been the key driver in the pullback in bank stocks.

Why the 10-year yield momentum is still too low for a bank rally:

Using momentum to show the next rally:

In looking at momentum measured by the relative strength index on the bottom of the chart, we can see that every rally in yields has resulted in a break upwards in momentum (green boxes).

The bullish breaks of the RSI trend lines (pink lines) correspond with moves higher in the 10-year yield. We can see the green boxes on RSI match up to the uptrend green boxes on the 10-year yield.

Trend lines can be drawn for momentum indicators just like stocks. The trend lines connect the highs in the downtrends of momentum. A break higher above the RSI trend line is a great indicator signaling that momentum has turned bullish and may pull the stock higher.

The trend line connecting the highs in momentum on every down trend has to be broken before yields can have a sustained rally.

In looking at the far right area of the RSI, we can RSI has yet to break the current trend line connecting the highs of the downtrend.

Also, the 10-year yield has yet to break higher and get back above the pink trend line on the daily chart or 2.31%.

Typically, RSI momentum takes a few attempts to break a trend line and move higher. This is why I believe (in short-term) the bank rally will be choppy as momentum gathers up steam and attempts to break higher. Yields are likely to also be choppy on any moves higher and bank stocks will be whipped around in the process. For the 10-year yield to sustain a move higher, 2.21% and 2.31% need to be broken to the upside and held for a few days.

The Bank of America stock price to yield comparison:

When comparing the recent 10-year yield price action with Bank of America's stock price, we see that a 2.21% 10-year yield equated to a $24 BofA stock price.

A 2.31% 10-year yield equated to a $25 stock price.

Of course, these correlations can change but it gives us a sense of where yields need to go in order for BofA to get back to levels traded earlier this year.

As long as the 10-year yield remains below 2.31%, it's going to be hard for BofA to get back to the $25 area.

However, if yields jump to say, 2.26% and BofA's stock remains at current levels, it may be a good indicator, given recent history, that the stock has not only the potential to bounce higher but also may be undervalued.

The long-term looks promising for Bank of America and bank stocks:

In a long-term chart dating back to before the financial crisis, we can see that in 2006 and 2007, the 10-year yield was in the neighborhood of 4% while BofA was around $45 (blue line).

It may be some time before BofA is back to $45, but a rise in the 10-year yield back over 3%, given how much the bank has improved its balance sheet, could correlate to a stock price over $30 and perhaps even $35 similar to 2008 on the chart.

Of course, BofA is a different bank than 10 years ago, but the chart highlights the potential for gains in the stock price under a normalized yield environment.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) shown as the red line on the chart, hit $30 before 2008 and could easily revisit those levels as the 10-year yield gets back over 3%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has already passed its pre-financial crisis trading level since the bank has consistently outperformed and is considered the gold standard in commercial banking.

In short, if yields and economic growth move higher as I believe will happen in the coming months, loan growth and net interest income growth will likely see improvements for BofA. Under a rising growth backdrop and $168B in cash on the balance sheet, for dividends and share buybacks, the long-term for BofA looks bright. However, the short-term might be choppy as yields struggle to get back to this year's highs.

Takeaways:

Yields were one of the key drivers for the bank stock rally from July last year, and yields are currently the key driver for falling bank stock prices. Although the correlation can break down, I believe that monitoring the rise in the 10-year yield beyond 2.21% and eventually 2.31%, should translate to a jump in BAC.

A jump in the stock price to $25 may not appear to be a huge move and it isn't from a percentage standpoint. However, the stock trading above the pink trend line is an important psychological level for BofA investors since it signals that the stock is back in bullish territory. BAC trading above the trend line represents more buy orders and fewer short orders. To put it simply, BAC trading above the pink trend line should technically mean there'll be more buyers than sellers in the market.

Risk and portfolio management:

For investors that can't withstand a 10% decrease in the stock, the levels outlined above are important to monitor since the stock may get whipped around until it's back over $25. If you're risk averse, it may make sense to let the stock show you proof of a sustained rally before getting back in.

For long-term investors, a break lower, although painful might be an opportunity to add to positions since the fundamentals for the banking industry and the economy are likely to remain positive for some time.

What fundamental events could push BofA stock to break one of the key levels?

Watch any dovishness from the Fed as a key driver for short-term rates. If inflation remains low and geopolitical risks linger into December, the Fed might hold off on hiking rates until next year.

Watch economic growth in the U.S. The GDPNow forecast model from The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta currently stands at 3.4% for Q3 which I believe is very bullish since it shows that the Fed is expecting an upward revision to Q3 GDP growth in the coming weeks.

By correlating the 10-year Treasury yield moves back above 2.21% and 2.31% to the equivalent stock price moves for BofA, my hope is that investors will be able to get a better sense of whether the move in the stock is justified, overdone, or presents an arbitrage opportunity.

Good luck out there.

