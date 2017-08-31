Multimedia Weekly Digest: Wide World Of Tech

Please share your thoughts in the comments section.

We continue this week with Financial Sense, TD Wealth, Bob O'Donnell, Galileo Russell, Ryan Surber and Cheddar TV.

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Welcome to SA Multimedia Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

This week we focus on the wide world of tech - how it is affecting soon to be outdated business models, its evolving innovation, and one author's bet on a potential turnaround for a once dominant tech star.

We begin with Financial Sense who discussed technological disruption with Shayan Hussain, a BlackRock strategist.

Technology is having a massive disinflationary impact on the global economy, and when it comes to interest rates and monetary policy, we need to rewrite the playbook to a certain degree. Tech stands to completely change the fabric of the global economy. Many goods have actually already entered into disinflation or deflation in the last 20 years, he noted. If we think about iPhones, for example, in 1995, it would have cost $1.4 million to buy a computer with similar computing capacity. Other areas aren't immune, however. Automobiles, one of the largest ticket items purchased by consumers, are quickly becoming very sophisticated computers on wheels, as Musk once said about the Tesla Model S, also noting that his car company "is a software company as much as it is a hardware company." Technological deflation "is taking place in every corner of the economy," he said.

For media, movie and television companies, tech is clearly hastening some major changes - a topic TD Wealth analyzed this past week.

Bob O'Donnell focused on smartphones and how they've evolved, Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) Note 8 launch event, as well as the importance of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) future auto-related plans.

Speaking of auto-related plans, Galileo Russell covered Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and why its Autopilot 2.0 looks like a flop.

Tesla made a bold move in October 2016 when it decided to begin equipping all of its vehicles with a new suite of super computers, cameras and sensors known as Autopilot Hardware 2.0. This package was promised to enable fully self-driving capabilities pending software updates, and regulator approval. This move came shortly after Tesla ended its partnership with Mobileye (MBLY), and doubled down on its internal autonomous driving program. Ever since then, it has been a long and arduous process for Tesla to ramp up the feature set of its new Autopilot Hardware 2.0, to surpass version 1.0. A slower than expected ramp has raised some concerns among investors and shareholders, about Tesla's ability to fulfill its self-driving promises. Now, this increasing skepticism appears to have been justified, given recent news about a newer Autopilot Hardware package... Tesla is attempting to complete one of the world's most ambitious technology projects by creating mass-market self-driving vehicle software. This comes with roadblocks.

And finally, Ryan Surber discussed with Cheddar TV his idea of the month - BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) potentially turning it around.

BlackBerry has made a strategic switch to software services and autonomous driving technology and investors' patience may pay off in the long run.

Other SA multimedia

Global Monetary Conditions Monitor: Mr. Draghi, Please Ease Up A Bit

Real Estate And Housing News 8-24-2017 (Video)

Is Geopolitical News Weighing More On Markets?

Target Is Transforming - D.M. Martins Research's Daniel Martins' Idea Of The Month

Pioneering Adamas Pharmaceuticals - Bhavneesh Sharma's Idea Of The Month

Madison Square Garden Could Double

Danielle On This Week In Money

A Change In Investment Pricing Transparency

Can China Impact The London Paper Gold Markets?

Gold Breaks Out!

The Bet The Farm Edition

Congress, Debt Ceilings, Budgets, And Shutdowns - Oh My!

Are Large-Cap Stock Bubbles About To Burst?

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Have multimedia for us to include in the Digest? Please message us or email multimedia@seekingalpha.com.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.