Obsidian Energy: Moving On After The Death Of Rick George

People of the stature of Rick George are very hard to replace but that is exactly what Obsidian needs to do.

Rick George, deceased chairman of Obsidian Energy, had been inducted into the Canadian Petroleum Hall of Fame and was an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Sometimes one person appears larger than life and you wonder how in the world that person will be replaced. Rick George, now the former chairman of Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE), passed away from leukemia. Despite such a handicap as leukemia, he had a tremendous impact on Obsidian up until the end. He was an oil sands pioneer who turned Suncor (NYSE:SU) into the present day powerhouse.

Upon retirement, he took on the task of straightening out Obsidian. The task, as previously documented, became far harder than it first looked. Many would have walked away and allowed the company to quietly slip away from wounds incurred by the previous management. But this man who was part of the Canadian Petroleum Hall of Fame and also an Officer of the Order of Canada never once flinched from the challenge. He hired the right people and together they did the impossible. As a result, Obsidian Energy shareholders now have a future. That future previously appeared to be against all the odds or very dim at best. So the next chairman has some very big shoes to fill. People like Rick George do not appear every day. So the board needs to be very careful to make sure this company does not veer off the tracks again.

Obsidian Energy showed a market cap of about $472 million on the market close of August 30, 2017. Debt added another C$400 million to enterprise value. So enterprise value is roughly C$1 billion. Cash flow from operations in the second quarter was C$43 million for the three-month and C$100 million for the six-month period. No matter how the cash flow is annualized, this company trades at a big discount to many of its peers. That discount is before any double-digit growth predicted by management.

Part of this discount is due to the announced SEC investigation of the previous management that left the mess for Rick George and the accompanying staff members to straighten out. Another reason for the discount was the significant downsizing of the operations over the last few years to pay down the debt load to a far more manageable amount of less than 2 times cash flow. Some remaining small sales have recently concluded that will probably decrease debt a little more. But the last unexpected reason for the discount has to be the passing of a major corporate officer who oversaw the transition of the company from nearly bankrupt and scandal ridden to a much smaller but far healthier version.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Obsidian Energy Second-Quarter 2017 Earnings Press Release

Costs are on their way down. The legacy areas will be produced until they no longer produce cash flow appropriately. Some may be candidates for potential secondary recovery, new zones, or the latest technology. The income figure is still on the better side of breakeven at the six-month period. All of these are far cries from where Rick George found the company. Plus the company now projects growth. The market was expecting a track record to develop. Now there will be considerable uncertainty until a new chairman has been chosen and the new management shows some solid leadership potential.

Source: Obsidian Energy Second-Quarter 2017 Earnings Press Release

This company has a new legacy that few would have dreamed up. The budget shown above was not on the radar three years ago. Costs still have to be reduced and production probably needs to improve some. But the company is now on the right track. New management, including David French, the relatively new president, now needs to show steady and solid leadership. Rick George has left a surprisingly robust company behind; now let's see what the future management can do with this company. The double-digit projected growth implies at least a doubling of the stock over five years. Any reversal of the enterprise value-to-cash flow discount could result in considerably more appreciation. The market may have its considerable doubts. But dispelling those doubts should not be that tough for competent management. The growth ahead is going to be far easier than the mess of the past.

