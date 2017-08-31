Wall Street Breakfast: Sleepy Week For Wall Street

Economy

Gasoline prices in the U.S. have hit $2 per gallon for the first time since 2015 as flooding from Harvey knocked out almost a quarter of U.S. refineries, while the storm moves inland over Louisiana. "While no two natural disasters are similar, the precedent of Rita-Katrina suggests that 10% of the currently offline capacity could remain unavailable for several months," Goldman Sachs said in a research note.

"This is our once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver real tax reform for everyday, hard working Americans," President Trump said at a speech in Missouri, declaring that he doesn't want to be "disappointed by Congress." Trump also reiterated his longstanding call for slashing the U.S. corporate tax rate to 15% from 35%, but offered little insight into what his administration wants out of a final tax package.

While Canada hasn't been that explicit, Mexico said it will leave NAFTA negotiations if President Trump unilaterally rescinds the trade agreement. A clause, known as Article 2205, allows any country to withdraw from the pact six months after it provides notice to the other parties. The second round of NAFTA talks are set to begin tomorrow in Mexico City.

Although yesterday's strong showing of consumer spending pushed second-quarter U.S. GDP growth to the long-elusive 3% level, today's economic data should show whether that momentum continues into Q3. There is personal consumption and spending data for July expected at 8:30 a.m. ET, as well as the core PCE price index, the Fed's favorite inflation metric.

Revitalized exports and infrastructure spending boosted China's official manufacturing PMI for the month of August to 51.7, from 51.4 the month before, while the official services PMI dropped to 53.4, compared with 54.5 in July. Another set of PMI readings, that tend to focus more on small- and mid-sized manufacturers, will be published tomorrow as Caixin/Markit releases its numbers.

Mixed signals? "The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!" President Trump tweeted on Wednesday, while Defense Secretary James Mattis said the U.S. is "never out of diplomatic solutions." Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also expressed hopes last week that the U.S. would be open to "some dialogue" with Pyongyang.

The deepening tensions triggered by Saudi-led efforts to boycott Qatar have prompted Russia and the U.S. to intensify efforts to solve the Gulf crisis. Chatter that Doha wants to quit the Gulf Cooperation Council for not backing it against the embargo has stirred the pot, although Qatari officials have never publicly indicated any intention to leave the bloc.

Eurozone inflation rose to 1.5% in August, narrowly beating analyst expectations and edging slightly closer to the target of the European Central Bank. The flash estimates from Eurostat could also support the view that the ECB now has enough data to start tapering its asset purchase program early in September.

The French government is set to unveil final details of proposed labor reforms today in what is seen as a key plank of President Macron's political and economic strategy for the next five years. While employer groups are rallying around the reform agenda, France's second-largest trade union, CGT, has pledged to oppose attempts to rewrite the labor code and has called for strikes.