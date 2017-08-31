Allergan Acts Badly - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/30/17)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Time Warner deal is good for AT&T.

Let sellers get out of Domino's before buying it.

Cramer is not a fan of Kinder Morgan anymore.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, August 30.

Bullish Call

AT&T (NYSE:T): It trades like a bond and the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) deal will be good for it.

Bearish Calls

Iconix (NASDAQ:ICON): There are better companies to buy than Iconix.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ): Let the sellers get out and then Cramer would make a strong push to buy the stock. There is a problem in the UK and Cramer expects international growth to come back.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): They may raise the distribution next year but it is not Cramer's favorite stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA): It's a great company but the numbers have not been there.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH): "My problem with GW Pharma is that every time we seem to have a referendum on marijuana, the voters approve it. Let's just say the stuff that used to be illegal is getting a lot more legal."

Allergan (NYSE:AGN): It's an inexpensive stock but it acts badly. It's going to go down before it can be bought.

