Allergan Acts Badly - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/30/17)

Cramer is not a fan of Kinder Morgan anymore.

Let sellers get out of Domino's before buying it.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, August 30.

Bullish Call

AT&T (NYSE:T): It trades like a bond and the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) deal will be good for it.

Bearish Calls

Iconix (NASDAQ:ICON): There are better companies to buy than Iconix.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ): Let the sellers get out and then Cramer would make a strong push to buy the stock. There is a problem in the UK and Cramer expects international growth to come back.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): They may raise the distribution next year but it is not Cramer's favorite stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA): It's a great company but the numbers have not been there.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH): "My problem with GW Pharma is that every time we seem to have a referendum on marijuana, the voters approve it. Let's just say the stuff that used to be illegal is getting a lot more legal."

Allergan (NYSE:AGN): It's an inexpensive stock but it acts badly. It's going to go down before it can be bought.

