Allergan Acts Badly - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/30/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, August 30.
Bullish Call
AT&T (NYSE:T): It trades like a bond and the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) deal will be good for it.
Bearish Calls
Iconix (NASDAQ:ICON): There are better companies to buy than Iconix.
Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ): Let the sellers get out and then Cramer would make a strong push to buy the stock. There is a problem in the UK and Cramer expects international growth to come back.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): They may raise the distribution next year but it is not Cramer's favorite stock.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA): It's a great company but the numbers have not been there.
GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH): "My problem with GW Pharma is that every time we seem to have a referendum on marijuana, the voters approve it. Let's just say the stuff that used to be illegal is getting a lot more legal."
Allergan (NYSE:AGN): It's an inexpensive stock but it acts badly. It's going to go down before it can be bought.
