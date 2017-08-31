Kinder Morgan Loves Roaring Wet Gas Production

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is set to begin boosting its payout once again after an aggressive cut in 2015 left many investors stunned. What caught the midstream industry off-guard was just how large the influence energy prices had on distributable cash flow streams; everyone thought midstream cash flow was supposed to be volume/fee-based in nature. Often it isn't, at least on in its entirety, and reductions in cash flow from existing assets on top of huge payouts and massive debt loads meant tough decisions had to be made. Let's see how Kinder Morgan is targeting volume/fee-based growth through pipeline investments, which is what will underpin its return to payout growth.

Targeting high-quality midstream projects

The Utopia project is Kinder Morgan's way of capitalizing on strong liquids production out of Appalachia, home to the prolific Marcellus and Utica shale plays. RBN, a research firm, sees gross natural gas liquids output in the region rising from 740,000 bpd last year to between 1.2 and 1.3 million bpd in 2022. That includes rejected ethane volumes, ethane that is kept in the dry gas stream, so keep in mind not all of that is marketable liquids production. However, limited takeaway capacity on both the dry and wet gas front means there are a lot of opportunities for midstream companies.

Back to the Utopia endeavor. Kinder Morgan launched a binding open season in the fall of 2014 to gauge interest in a NGL pipeline originating in Harrison County, Ohio, and running up to Canada. Kinder found plenty of interest and has locked in the project's capacity under long-term contracts. Volume is what will drive income generation.

Source: Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Those NGLs will be sourced from regional fractionators (NGLs processing complexes, fractionators separate out the different types of NGLs after a cryogenic processing facility separates the dry natural gas from the liquid gas products), with the pipeline carrying ethane and ethane-propane mixtures. As the NGLs have already been processed and "refined," they are marketable to downstream buyers, specifically petrochemical customers.

Considering the pipeline is carrying ethane and an ethane-propane mixture, this project is ultimately all about catering to booming plastics demand. Ethane is a key building block in the plastics industry, as is propane, and Canadian buyers are happy to soak up the surging Appalachian supply.

Kinder Morgan is building a 215-mile 12-inch diameter pipeline that will run from Harrison County in eastern Ohio up to Fulton County in northwestern Ohio along the border with Michigan. From there, Kinder Morgan has an existing 67-mile 12-inch pipeline that runs from Ohio through Michigan and up to Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The new pipeline is known as the Utopia East system and is supported by a long-term agreement with NOVA Chemicals Corporation, a petrochem player in Canada that has several complexes in the region.

The Sarnia-Lambton federal electoral district in Ontario is a major petrochemical hub and the end location for these additional NGL supplies. NOVA Chemicals has three manufacturing complexes in the area (and two more nearby in America) including a polyethylene production facility, a complex that converts ethylene into polyethylene resins, and an ethylene production facility (steam cracker) that also produces co-products.

What's interesting about the steam cracker operation is that NOVA Chemicals is switching to just ethane as a feedstock by the end of this year as several upgrades are completed. It appears the Kinder-NOVA partnership is built on solid economic grounds.

Project financing and scope

Initially the Utopia Pipeline will have 50,000 bpd in transportation capacity. Kinder forecasted it will cost $540 million to complete the endeavor with a start-up planned for January 2018 (back at the end of 2016 in presentations Kinder sees a Q1 2018 start-up).

The $540 million figure excludes allowance for funds used during construction, which is the capitalized interest (interest not expensed during the period, but folded into property, plant, and equipment which then shows up as a depreciation expense) portion of these long-term endeavors.

Kinder Morgan is sharing those costs with its 50/50 JV partner Riverstone Investment Group LLC. In mid-2016, Riverstone paid "an upfront cash payment provided at closing, consisting of reimbursement to KMI for its 50 percent share of prior capital expenditures related to the project and a payment in excess of capital expenditures to recognize the value created by KMI in developing the project to this stage."

So Kinder Morgan received a little bit of cash on top of the development costs already incurred to recognize the value of partnering up with the midstream giant. Having an existing pipeline linking to major petrochemical buyers and securing long-term contracts from clients seeking to use the takeaway capacity is a big deal.

Construction started in early-2017, but there was a marginal amount of costs (right-of-way, legal, regulatory, cost of open season, land easement costs, etc.) that were incurred before then.

It doesn't appear Kinder Morgan sold its stake in the existing pipeline from Ohio to Canada and that this transaction only concerns the pipeline under construction.

Shareholders and interested investors alike should note that right-of-way acquisition efforts are still underway, which isn't a red light by any means (natural for these projects) but still a risk to consider. Also, the cost of the Utopia East project has risen slightly from where it started (from $507 million at the end of 2014 to $517 million at the end of 2015 to $540 million today). Having a JV partner mitigates cost overrun risks.

In 2016, Kinder invested (under the equity method of accounting) $55 million in Utopia Holding LLC (it isn't clear how much was spent in 2014 and 2015 as those expenses were probably relatively small). Indicating most of the project's costs will be incurred this year and next, which makes sense.

Future growth once Utopia is completed

Farther out Kinder Morgan and its partner may decide to push the Utopia pipeline's capacity up to 75,000 bpd. This would involve another open season followed up by constructing additional pump stations. Investors should note that it is much easier to expand existing systems than it is to pursue greenfield projects (developments from scratch). Pipe in the ground is worth ten in the design stage.

At this point, it seems Kinder Morgan is planning on moving forward with capacity expansions, a plan that makes perfect sense giving the immense need for additional NGL takeaway capacity and NOVA Chemicals' size. The lack of capacity is why so much ethane is being rejected back into dry gas streams, upstream firms would much rather market that as a liquid. Part of this equation involves additional fractionation capacity coming online and for additional steam crackers (to turn ethane into ethylene) to be built out.

Possibly another avenue of growth for Kinder Morgan, but this is a realm it has largely stayed away from. Kinder Morgan likes pipelines because income generation is straightforward and the company basically charges a volume-based toll to use its systems.

There are other parts of the midstream space that Kinder Morgan could capitalize on once the project is completed. For instance, the company could build ethane, propane, and petrochemical products storage facilities in Canada next to Windsor, keeping in mind that endeavor may be carried out by its Canadian spin-off, Kinder Morgan Canada.

Kinder Morgan owns 70% of Kinder Morgan Canada, which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Petrochemical products and NGLs in Ontario can access international markets through the Great Lakes Waterway. This means marine terminal operations (docks with onloading and offloading capabilities) could be built out to export those products to major markets overseas, and Kinder Morgan already has a footprint in the space elsewhere. Terminal and storage projects go hand in hand.

Final thoughts

Starting next year, Kinder Morgan wants to begin raising its investor payouts once again. Projects like the Utopia Pipeline will help support that endeavor. To read about Kinder Morgan's return to payout growth, click here. Kinder Morgan is also directly investing in the liquefied natural gas industry through its Elba LNG facility, which investors can read about here.

Author's note: Some of the companies mentioned above don't trade on a major US stock exchange, which comes with their own set of risks and rewards. Investors should always do their own due diligence before investing. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.