DryShips Collapses On Earnings Results

The market reacted negatively to earnings results; the stock was down 40% at this writing.

The company strengthened its balance sheet by gutting shareholders over a nine-months long massive share dilution, collecting approximately $700 million from US capital markets.

DRYS is one of the most shorted stocks on Nasdaq; major negative sentiment.

Investment Thesis

DryShips (DRYS) announced its Q2 2017 earnings results, and they're disappointing. The stock was down 40% in afterhours trading. DRYS is known for destruction of shareholder value, and may only be suitable for trade or buy, but not for investment.

Earnings

Cash on Hand: As of July 21, 2017, the company had $58.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, versus $80.8 million on July 10, 2017. In fact, the company had $340.7 million as of Q1 2017. Regardless of a $700 million capital raise, the company's cash position is weak. At Q2 2017, the company's cash position stands at $77.2 million.

Book Value of Vessels: At Q1 2017, the company's book value of its vessels is approximately $286.2 million; As of July 21, 2017, the book value of vessels is approximately $652.6 million. DRYS strengthened its balance sheet through a nine-months-long major dilution and non-stop reverse splits. No one (longs) would forget that nightmare. At Q2 2017, the book value of vessels is approximately $688.0 million ($9.84 a share)

Debt: As of Q1 2017, the company had an outstanding debt of $200 million. On July 21, 2017, the company had $237.5 million in outstanding debt. Regardless of a $700 million capital raise, the debt remains the same or is increased. The company has paid off pay $27 million of debt. The debt still remains $210.5 million as of Q2 2017, higher than in the first quarter. As I noted in one of my previous articles, the CEO collects interest for the money he lent to DryShips; I don't think he will pay off $200 million in debt.

Revenue: The company generated $11.8 million in total revenue in Q1 2017. The Baltic Dry Index has been rising throughout Q2 2017, which means that there were more shipping activities taking place around the globe; regardless, Q2 2017's revenue wasn't impressive. The company posted $16.3 million in total revenue.

Source: Bloomberg

Operating Margin: The revenue was $16.3 million versus $15.2 million in vessels operating expenses alone. When we include the other expenses, the company posted a net loss of $15.6 million. As I predicted, the operating margin is not impressive because of DRYS' dealings with the CEO/family's private companies. The CEO charges various fees (consulting fee, setup fee, commission etc...) by the millions. This is one reason I say their business model is flawed.

Share Dilution: DRYS has damaged shareholders by massive dilution and non-stop reverse splits. The CEO's entity has acquired 36,363,636 common shares at the subscription price of $2.75 per share through rights offerings. The share count increased by 115%. This led to massive share dilution for existing shareholders.

Sentiment: Short volume in the last few days represents more than 60%; bears are betting on a share price collapse. Sentiment is very negative. DRYS ranks amongst the top 12 on Nasdaq for shorting. In fact, they were right. The stock has collapsed now.

Source: Nakedshortreport.com

Conclusion

Do not invest in a company that gives no respect to its shareholders. This stock may be good for trade, but not investment.

Source: Barchart.com

