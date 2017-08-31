DryShips Finally Receives SEC Subpoena - So What?

George Economou expected to accumulate a roughly 70% stake in the company should the impending rights offering be executed at original terms.

Note:

I have previously covered DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

It should hardly be viewed as a surprise but investors initially freaked out in after hours after DryShips disclosed the receipt of a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") "requesting certain documents and information from the Company in connection with offerings made by the Company between June 2016 and July 2017" in its Q2 earnings release.

Photo: Newbuild VLGC "Anderida", first of a class of four sister vessels currently in the process of being delivered to DryShips - Source: Helderline.nl

Given how many investors have seen their money evaporate within weeks or even days by the company's seemingly neverending slew of equity offerings over the past year, the SEC's mailbox must have been overcrowded by complaints for many months already.

Frankly speaking, I was wondering why it took so long for the SEC to request information from the company regarding the infamous Kalani offerings in light of the various lawsuits that have already been filed against the company and its officers in both the Marshall Islands and the United States.

That said, DryShips' investors shouldn't be too concerned at this point as the company has managed to successfully defend itself against securities lawsuits in the past. Moreover, the vast majority of SEC investigations end without any action being taken and, in fact, there's not even a formal investigation, yet.

Granted, the potential of the SEC opening a formal investigation is adding a new layer of risk for investors given the possibility of the company's shares being suspended from trading or an outsized fine being imposed.

But does it really matter that much at this point? The company is already facing a slew of class action lawsuits which, if successful, could lead to huge punitive and compensatory damages being awarded to the plaintiffs.

Moreover, anyone still putting his faith in George Economou, DryShips colorful CEO and chairman, well known for his frequent self-dealings and complete disregard of outside shareholders, should be well aware of the risks associated with investing in the company's shares, particularly after the events of the past ten months.

Unfortunately, this doesn't seem to be the case as DryShips' shares dropped more than a dollar or 33% in heavy after hours trading before recovering somewhat. From my experience as a seasoned trader, DryShips' shares are mostly owned by unsophisticated retail investors that took notice of the stock due to its popularity on Internet forums and message boards but know little to nothing about the company's and management's background.

Against this backdrop it seems quite understandable that news of an SEC investigation in conjunction with exceptionally poor earnings numbers (at least on the surface) is spooking investors.

The severe share price drop might also lead to DryShips making use of its right to modify, postpone or cancel the impending rights offering with the subscription price currently set at $2.75.

In my opinion, the rights offering will be executed at the original terms as I do expect George Economou to happily add to his already sizable holdings through the existing backstop purchase agreement given the roughly 50% discount to the company's conservatively estimated net asset value of roughly $5.50 per share.

Under current circumstances, Economou will, most likely, end up owning 72.7 million shares out of a total of 104.3 million, which calculates to an almost 70% ownership, more than at almost any time over the past decade. At this ownership level, his interests have become largely aligned with outside shareholders.

Taking a short look at the company Q2 results, there are actually very little surprises. While the company reported an eye-catching loss of $37.12 per share, this is actually solely due to the three reverse stock splits executed during Q2 which resulted in a weighted average number of shares of just 421,418 going into the calculation. As an example: When using the current share count of 67.9 million, the quarterly loss would have looked much more moderate at 0.23 per share.

That said, the numbers actually show considerable improvement both year over year and quarter over quarter, mostly due to the ongoing recovery in the drybulk shipping markets. With all of the recently acquired drybulk carriers now having been delivered to DryShips, Q3 and Q4 will be a much better indicator of the recapitalized company's earnings power.

Lastly, the company announced the intended refinancing of the current credit facility after the closing of the impending rights offering by a "new loan facility secured by assets, with a loan to value ratio of 50%, a tenor of 5 years, no amortization and the margin over LIBOR will be decreased to 4.5%". Furthermore, there will be no arrangement fees charged to the company in connection with refinancing - believe it or not.

With the shares now trading meaningfully below the rights offering's subscription price of $2.75, George Economou's backstop will most likely be fully utilized, reducing the outstanding amount under the current credit facility to just $73 million. Depending on the amount of assets used to secure the new facility, DryShips could gain access to an estimated $100-200 million of additional liquidity. Keep in mind that DryShips also has a $150 million third party credit facility in place which is expected to be fully utilized once all four new VLGCs will have been delivered to the company.

Bottom line:

DryShips finally received the long overdue SEC subpoena, so what?

The company is already facing a slew of securities class action lawsuits, so today's disclosure can hardly be viewed as a surprise.

While the possibility of the SEC opening a formal investigation and potentially taking action adds another layer of risk for investors, nobody in his right mind should view DryShips as a suitable long-term investment anyway given the company's and George Economou's history.

That said, with news like the one discussed above, the stock continues to be a trader's dream and I have been buying the initial after hours sell-off with both hands. After the shares recovered almost 20% from initial lows, I decided to take the majority of my profits off the table and keep the remainder for a gamble.

From an operational perspective, the company's Q2 results have been showing improvement but the revitalized company's true earnings power will become much more visible in DryShips' Q3 and Q4 results, particularly given the ongoing recovery in drybulk rates.

Should the impending rights offering be executed at the proposed terms, DryShips' debt will be reduced by another $100 million, providing George Economou with a roughly 70% stake in a company with an estimated liquidation value per share of more than double the after hours stock price.

In addition, the intended refinancing of the company's credit facility will, most likely, add a considerable amount of additional liquidity.

Granted, the defense against the various lawsuits and a potential SEC investigation will, most likely, result in elevated legal fees for the next couple of quarters, but this isn't exactly new information.

Frankly speaking, I fully expect George Economou to grin like a Cheshire cat in his Athens offices tomorrow morning when looking at the stock price. Even perceived bad news like the SEC subpoena will, most likely, turn into a major benefit for him.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Given my profession as a daytrader, disclosed positions in stocks discussed above can change at any time.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.