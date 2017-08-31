Forget The Naysayers, Why Gold Will Continue Higher

Many have come out recently calling the spike higher in gold prices a short-term phenomenon. While gold's move above $1,300 was abrupt, there is sound fundamental backing for the precious metal's strength. For one, gold is an alternate currency, and therefore must be measured against more currencies than just the U.S. dollar to determine its strength. Additionally, interest rates across the world continue to fall, signaling that gold could further rise in the global low interest rate environment.

Below is the chart of gold priced in U.S. dollars, tradable through SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The price action looks to have formed a bottom after falling significantly from its 2012 highs. The fear of tighter monetary policy, and abating worries surrounding the 2007-2008 financial crisis led investors to dump the yellow metal. Now however, geopolitical risks between North Korea and most other countries in the developed world, alongside continually low interest rates are leading investors back into the metal.

To determine a true gold rally, the metal must strengthen against more currencies than simply the U.S. dollar. A broad based rally against most, if not all outstanding currencies signals investors favor the metal above all else.

In fact, this is the case currently, with gold rallying against many other developed market currencies. Below is gold priced in Japanese yen. Although the yen is also considered a safe haven currency, gold continues to outperform. In periods where there is real concern for volatility picking up in risk asset markets, investors will choose the safest haven, which is gold. As a point, Japan was the target of the most recent North Korea missile launch, and although investors still bid the yen higher against other currencies, there is no ambiguity that gold will outlast any geopolitical event, barring financial markets still stand in the aftermath.

Moreover, gold is also breaking out higher against the British pound. The U.K. is going through difficult Brexit talks, and there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the region's future, which is making a move to gold seem more attractive. Political and economic cloudiness surrounding the U.K. make investments in the region less attractive as cash flows are difficult to forecast.

This highlights why and how the gold rally is so broad based, because people are buying it for a multitude of reasons. In the U.S., they are buying for general geopolitical risks, as well as economic concerns. In Japan, it is for heightened volatility in financial markets, one of the most pressing however is due to its geographical proximity to North Korea. And lastly, investors are favoring gold to the pound as the Brexit proceedings remain uncertain.

Additionally, interest rates are falling across the globe, further supporting gold prices. The chart below is of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). The U.S. 10-year yield traded under 2.1% this week, its lowest since the U.S. Presidential Election. Investors are beginning to price in a more gradual rate hike path from the Federal Reserve as the U.S. economy has not progressed as quickly under President Trump as was previously believed. Falling interest rates increase the attractiveness of gold as it is a store of value, which yields no income on its own. It relies purely on price appreciation. Due to its sensitivity to interest rates, gold benefits from a lower rate environment.

Interest rates are also declining overseas. The fund below is of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV), which is made up of developed market international government bonds. The fund has been rallying higher since the start of the year. Although central banks across the world want to begin raising rates off of the zero-bound, or in some cases negative rates, the global economy is only growing at a gradual clip, limiting their ability to do so.

Therefore, there are two main reasons to like gold for the intermediate to long-term. One, gold is rallying against a broad basket of currencies for a diverse set of reasons. This means that gold is generally seen as the most favored global currency, which should continue to benefit gold prices until the collective narratives reverse. Additionally, global interest rates remain low, even after the spike higher in rates over the last year. Central bankers across the globe want to begin raising rates, but the global economy is not progressing as quickly as is needed. These two major themes should support gold prices going forward, and signal it remains a buy, even after breaking above $1,300 this week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.