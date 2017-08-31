Do We Have The Excess Refining Capacity To Deal With Harvey?

When analyzed with all the moving parts, the supply of products should be fine in the medium term.

As hurricane Harvey rained down a record 24.5 trillion gallons on Texas and Louisiana, the loss to life and property has been devastating. There has been extensive damage to refining sector, where an approximate 4.0 - 4.5 Million barrels of refining capacity is currently offline. This is 20-25% of total US refining capacity. We analyze whether the US refining system can deal with the damage and whether we will have product shortages down the line.

The many moving parts

1) There has been a shut in of oil production equivalent to 400,00-500,000 barrels per day, although the bulk of this is due to restart relatively quickly.

2) Some operators like Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and Baytex Energy Corporation (BTE) have said they will restrict some production longer based on downstream refining capacity. A pipeline from the Permian basin to the Texas refining area is shut as the damage at this point is unknown.

3) The Corpus Christi area refineries which were shut and presumably took very little damage, will come online soon and Valero (VLO) and others are beginning operations soon.

4) While the expectations are for a crude build up and a gasoline drawdown, that might not happen right away due to the lag in the system. Additionally, with multiple ports currently not docking ships, a large amount incoming oil supplies remain stranded out at sea. The next few weeks will bumpy, and it is highly probable that we initially see crude, gasoline and distillates all draw down together in the next couple of EIA reports.

Longer term refining capacity

Unlike the hurricanes of 2005, Katrina and Rita, there was very little wind damage in the case of Harvey. Even so, the amount of water damage will take weeks to assess and repair. With the usual shoot first, ask questions later approach, the crack spread has now widened to the highest level in 2 years and could rise further.

In an extreme situation we could theoretically have 2.0 million barrels of refining capacity offline, for 90 days. That would imply a product drawdown of 180 million barrels over historical norms. But looking at the numbers, it appears that we have tremendous slack to deal with this kind of outage.

First examining the refining capacity within the US itself, 2016 annual utilization rates are at about 90% of the refining capacity.

Early 2017 numbers match up to this as well.

So while every refinery cannot run at 100% capacity forever, 500,000-750,000 barrels of gains from undamaged refineries across the country should be very feasible over a 3 month period.

Stocks remain high

Gasoline stocks are right near the upper edge of the 5 year average.

The same applies for distillate stocks.



Taken together there is at least, 70-90 million barrels of excess products in the system, till we reach the lower boundary of the five year average. There is nothing to prevent us from going deeper into those stockpiles as well. The combination of excess refining capacity and excess stocks should allow compensate for 110-130 Million out of the 180 million in lost refined product.

The final piece of the puzzle

Global refining capacity however has far more excess than the US. In fact, North America is the only continent to run such a tight ship.

The current excess capacity is quite high globally and if US crack spreads remain high or trend higher the imported refined products will jump. Just like they did in 2005.

While the damage needs to be assessed and the market may have more panic spasms, refining capacity will likely not be a major issue over the medium term. Investors relentlessly bidding up refining stocks like HollyFrontier (HFC) and PBF Energy (PBF) should assess whether the fundamentals have shifted enough to justify their big moves. In all likelihood, the damage to medium term refining capacity will be less than assessed here. Even if it is as bad, the excess stocks and mild slack in the US refining system should neutralize most of the damage. If that is not enough and if the refining spread widens enough and screams for help, our transatlantic friends will lend a hand.

