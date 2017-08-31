Buy Ulta Beauty - Sell Sprouts Farmers Market

The LLGP also owns and has averaged the Costco position; Costco is viewed as a stronger play versus Sprouts as well.

Both companies have been feeling the pressure from Amazon, but broader industry dynamics have also served as headwinds.

Overview

The month of August has been a busy one for the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). Management decisions have not come without pain as the portfolio has shed -2.6 percentage points during the month - the worst monthly performance to date in 2017.

Recent significant moves have included aggressively averaging the Ulta Beauty (ULTA) position while selling the entire Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) position. Each company has recently been impacted by Amazon.com (AMZN), but broadly within respective industries, challenges have also emerged.

Amazon has clearly impacted both the beauty and grocery industries. This has occurred from Amazon’s organic growth through selling products within each industry, as well as more recent partnerships and acquisitions.

Publications here and here during 2017 have provided testaments for Amazon’s success in growing its beauty e-commerce platform through third party sellers. With the beauty industry growing 14 percent during 2016, it was reported that Amazon (including marketplace) ranked first with a 21.1 percent market share for all online retailers. Excluding marketplace, Amazon still ranked fourth with a 14.4 percent market share.

Also, reported in August was Amazon’s beauty sales being up over 40 percent across five core markets. However, the report also claimed that beauty still is dominated by skin care, and that there are challenges for e-commerce to compete based on the cosmetics industry’s reliance on experiential retail. Therefore, skin care products (typically abiding by strong brand stickiness) have been a strong growth driver due to routine purchasing, making Amazon a great option.

One of Amazon’s most recent partnership announcements was earlier in the summer regarding expectations for an agreement with Violet Grey. This would propel Amazon into the luxury arena of beauty brands. Clearly, Amazon has been highly successful in penetrating the beauty industry through organic and marketplace growth. Strategic partnerships like Violet Grey and/or future acquisitions may also be in the mix, leading to uncertainties for traditional retail models as to how much further Amazon can penetrate this market.

For the grocery industry, Amazon’s success has been on a much smaller scale. The recent acquisition of Whole Foods Market (WFM) reflects approximately 1.4 percent of the grocery industry, when also including Amazon’s separate business. Still, the impacts felt from the recent deal announcement and further transparency regarding Amazon’s focus of reducing prices have sent public companies in the grocery market reeling.

But within both industries, additional pressures have mounted as well. For beauty products, recent reports from peers like Macy’s (M) have led to a shift towards promotional activity in order to maintain market share. Macy’s ranked 6th in 2016 for beauty products, but with the acceleration of store closures and focus on e-commerce, companies previously dependent on traditional retail have begun to opt for more competitive marketing activities.

Some could argue that this is an extension of Amazon’s success, but smaller peers are also experiencing substantial e-commerce sales growth as the industry is shifting towards a new model. Case in point: Ulta’s e-commerce growth has continued to increase by greater than 70 percent year over year (YoY) from the company’s most recent quarterly results.

For the grocery industry, heavy promotional activity over the past couple of years has led to substantial declines for comparable store sales performance – with most peers witnessing negative performance of late. This has led to substantial declines for both net sales and profits. As this cycle was just turning the corner, Amazon’s move to acquire Whole Foods, as well as Wal-Mart’s (WMT) pricing prowess, has led to fears for more intense pricing pressures, possibly leading to a return to deflation.

Prior to Amazon’s price-cutting strategy announcement, I viewed both Sprouts and Ulta as business models capable of weathering near-term e-commerce storms. Ulta has already been battle-tested and performed exceptionally well. Sprouts has maintained its niche growth position as a high-quality discount grocer, returning to stronger comparable sales growth of late.

With Amazon’s shift in focus to reduce product prices at Whole Foods, I am more concerned regarding Sprouts' ability to defend and/or grow its business over the long term. Even though the stock price sold off by greater than -15 percent, Ulta’s current price level reflects a much stronger buying opportunity for both the near and long term. This is especially true based upon Ulta’s fundamentals, which are substantially stronger than Sprouts.

The other part of the equation for Sprouts, as it relates to management within the LLGP, is that Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has also been aggressively averaged, as it too has been an Amazon casualty. While Amazon will be extending its Prime membership services via Whole Foods customer rewards program, as well as allowing for e-commerce order pickups at Whole Foods locations, Costco has a very defensible customer membership profile, and that should sustain Costco’s strong performance moving forward.

Amazon’s move to reduce prices will ultimately make it more competitive with Sprouts versus Costco. The fact that Amazon had a relationship with Sprouts and chose to pursue the deal with Whole Foods also strengthens the thesis that Amazon saw an opportunity to reduce prices to be more aligned to the Sprouts model; this development is not a good thing for long-term investors.

Fundamental Perspectives

As Ulta and Sprouts are retail companies, they both have key fundamental metrics that are similar. One of the primary focal points has always been each company’s respective comparable store sales metric.

For Ulta, it was not too long ago that the company witnessed a similar decline for this metric. During 2014, Ulta’s store growth YoY dipped below the 10 percent level, leading to a greater than -25 percent deviation from the company’s 50- and 200-day moving averages.

During the same quarter three years ago in July, e-commerce sales reflected 3.4 percent of the total at $25.2 million. Fast forward to today, and e-commerce reflects 7.5 percent of the total at just below $100 million, a nearly four-fold increase. Total net sales have also increased by 75 percent to $1.3 billion.

During the most recent quarterly update, Ulta reported comparable store sales growth just shy of 12 percent YoY. This result broke a seven-consecutive quarter streak of performance at or greater than 12.5 percent. Despite the lower growth performance, Ulta still grew net sales and GAAP net income by 21 percent and 27 percent, respectively. Gross, operating, and profit margins all witnessed basis point (bps) improvements, with the company on track towards a GAAP 9 percent profit margin.

Ulta has zero debt, and compared to 2014, the company’s balance sheet has continued to get stronger. The company now is trading less than 28.5 times trailing twelve-month (TTM) earnings and less than 22 times 2019 earnings.

Some investors have found Ulta’s valuation challenging as the P/E ratio has typically been around 35 to 40 times earnings. As the stock price has fallen tremendously, down nearly -32 percent since the early-June peak, some investors are still uncertain as to whether growth will be sustained and/or accelerate once again.

For Sprouts, stock price volatility has been rampant since May of 2014. The recent reaction to Amazon’s price reduction statements sending the stock price lower by -15 percent is nothing new when compared to the 50-and 200-day moving average deviations.

Looking to Sprouts’ fundamentals, the company’s comparable store sales have declined from double-digit performance to just above 1 percent YoY. The last time Sprouts witnessed double-digit growth was March 2014. The steady drop has largely been the result of deflation, which set in during 2015 accelerating through the first quarter of 2017.

Sprouts' performance over the past three years for net sales growth has been strong at 60 percent to $1.2 billion. However, gross, operating and profit margin performance has deteriorated over this same period.

Sprouts has witnessed a return to double-digit net sales growth, but GAAP net income performance has been lackluster at less than 5 percent YoY through June. Sprouts has also been required to increase leverage to maintain growth, as both debt-to-capital and debt to EBITDA ratios have increased.

This point is important because both Ulta and Sprouts have been aggressively buying back stock. While both are expected to see double-digit diluted earnings per share (EPS) growth, only Ulta will see substantial GAAP profit improvement, leading to stronger cash flow. Even with share buybacks, Sprouts still has 2.3 times the number of shares outstanding.

Looking to earnings expectations, Sprouts is valued lower than Ulta, currently trading just under 19.5 times 2018 estimates. Sprouts’ valuation has declined substantially as the company traded close to 50 times earnings soon after its IPO. During the most volatile times, Sprouts’ TTM P/E ratio has been as low as 19.5 times earnings.

Summary

Investors looking for strong potential returns from today’s stock price levels are going to need to assume a premium for either company if they expect near-term gains. For Sprouts, a P/E close to 25 times earnings is an important valuation level to consider; for Ulta, a multiple of around 30 times earnings is the focus.

Investors scoffing at such valuation levels probably would not be buyers here anyway, but it is a tough deal to expect companies like Ulta and Sprouts to trade in line with slower growth peers. This is especially true for Ulta, which is on track to deliver 20 percent GAAP profit growth over the next two years.

I view Ulta’s premium valuation over Sprouts as justified. This is predominantly based upon market growth – the beauty industry is growing substantially faster than the grocery market, and Ulta’s market share is scaling much faster as well. The threat to derail this trend is based on concerns over promotional activity leading to deflation, something those invested in Sprouts are all too familiar with. This threat should not be taken lightly. But Ulta’s loyalty program scale, nearly half of Costco’s annual membership, is a stronghold and continues to grow.

Sprouts has turned the corner, like other grocery peers, albeit modestly as comparable store sales have reaccelerated. But there are looming competitive market factors ranging from Wal-Mart’s continued presence to new entrants Aldi and Lidl with robust expansion ideas. Amazon’s disclosure of reducing pricing at Whole Foods was icing on the cake but still represents a major competitive factor directly to Sprouts. Whole Foods has always maintained itself as a premium organic company, and Sprouts will feel some pain as prices are reduced.

I liquidated the Sprouts position the day Amazon announced its price slashing objectives. Overall, a 21 percent return was realized (solid in my book). The Ulta position has been averaged aggressively with the cost basis currently at $240 per share, reflecting a -12 percent result for 2017.

After working through some serious volatility with Sprouts, I am focused on achieving strong double-digit returns over the next year or so with Ulta. Unlike Sprouts, I intend to hold Ulta as a core position over the long term.

Reducing retail exposure in the grocery market is a good thing in my book, and keeping Costco as the sole core position makes a lot more sense versus Sprouts. Amazon’s focus with Whole Foods is looking more and more like a direct threat to Sprouts, especially over the long term. Amazon’s interest in the Whole Foods customer rewards program is a sticking point in my mind, as it is a potential differentiator based on Amazon’s technology aspirations, compared with what its perception was of Sprouts.

There still may be opportunities for short-term investors to make gains either way with Sprouts. Additionally, in the event a buyout was to occur, some investors would likely make out quite well. But investing for a buyout is not the best strategy for holding any company. Sprouts is difficult to consider for a consolidator in the grocery market due to the higher premium for the company (unless management reduces its expectations). If expectations were reduced, this would be a clear indication that Sprouts was thinking a lot more about the near-term future uncertainties.

Costco’s position is much stronger in my opinion versus Amazon’s threat. Costco has a substantial membership base and is a very strong competitor when it comes to pricing for grocery products, as well as many other product offerings. Costco’s fundamentals have also strengthened more so versus Sprouts (with the exception being net sales growth). However, at nearly 30 times Sprouts’ TTM net sales, Costco is a much stronger peer with high single-digit growth. Costco’s cash flow and balance sheet are also substantially stronger.

What it all boils down to is valuation and performance. Over the near and long term, I like the risk-reward profile for Ulta much more than for Sprouts. I also like having more exposure to Costco than Sprouts. Don’t get me wrong - Sprouts still has potential, as Amazon’s execution may not materialize as rapidly as expected. But I view a lower cost Whole Foods as the most direct threat to Sprouts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, COST, ULTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.