Top Ships: 974% Dilution

The share count has increased by 974% since the last reverse split, which equals a massive share dilution.

As yet there is no word from the company about the share dilution timeframe.

Now, the stock is trading at $0.55, which translates to a 78% gain for those who shorted TOPS following my recommendation.

Investment Thesis

As you know, Top Ships (TOPS) adopted DryShips' (NASDAQ:DRYS) business model (unfair dealings, destruction of shareholder value through massive share dilution and non-stop reverse splits). My previous short recommendation should have provided a 78% profit. As I predicted in my previous article (see below quote), the stock in fact is trading below $1. Another voluntary reverse split is unavoidable.

This latest reverse split of 1-for-30 has done nothing to help an already collapsed stock recover. I expect the stock to trade below $1 once again, creating a good short opportunity.

Ongoing Share Dilution

On August 3, 2017, the company performed a massive reverse split of 1-for-30. The company reduced its share count from 18.7 million to 0.6 million. Bulls were arguing that the stock would fly because of the tiny float, but the float doesn't matter when it comes to share dilution. When shares are dumped on a routine basis with lack of demand, the share price collapses regardless of its float size. Since the latest reverse split, within a month's time, the share count has increased from 600,000 to 6,441,323, an increase of 974%.

The company still has $2.2 million worth of shares to be sold to Kalani; as usual, Kalani dumps those shares into the market for profit. Apart from this, the company still has 3,606 Series C convertible preferred shares outstanding. Just for comparison, in the past, the company issued 6.5 million shares to convert 2,815 Series C convertible preferred shares. Based on this, the company can potentially issue close to 10 million shares to convert 3,606 Series C shares by Kalani.

During the period ended June 30, 2017 the company issued 6,502,660 common shares upon the conversion of 2,815 Series C shares and 243 common shares as a commitment fee pursuant to the Series C shares sale agreement.

On top of this, numerous law firms are already investigating Top Ships concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between January 17, 2017 and August 22, 2017

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Top Ships Inc. ("Top Ships" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TOPS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between January 17, 2017 and August 22, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the October 23, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

Conclusion

It is clear that the share dilution is not complete yet. The company can potentially issue more than 10 million shares upon the conversion of Series C convertible preferred shares and warrants. The share price has already collapsed, which means that another voluntary reverse split is unavoidable. I wouldn't short at this price (too low); instead, I would wait for the next reverse split.

