Michael Kors: I'm Glad I Missed This Boat

I have been very bullish Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) for some time. Having written about it on SA twice, when the share price was at $35.00 and at $36.70, I was initially disappointed to see the shares rally when the company posted its Q1 2018 results. If the lesson from Buffett/Munger surrounding See's Candies (BRK.A, BRK.B) are anything to go by, it is that when a truly great business presents itself, we should be a little less price sensitive.

In any case, long story short, I was on the sidelines, ready to buy the stock when it dropped below $30 a share. During the months of June and July, it seemed like the stock would soon cross into my buy price target. However, it never actually did. With the benefit of hindsight, and seeing how much management paid for Jimmy Choo, I am very glad I did not become a Michael Kors shareholder.

I might be a lone voice out there, but I believe Michael Kors overpaid for Jimmy Choo. Of course, when I was bullish the stock at $35 per share, I had no idea that the company would pay up an Enterprise Value of $1.4 billion for Jimmy Choo. According to Michael Kors, this puts the acquisition at a 17.5 EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple for Jimmy Choo's full year 2016.

Since I consider myself very disciplined with my stock purchases, I did not feel too disgruntled about letting this opportunity pass me by, as I do not believe the market cap of $1.2 billion that Michael Kors paid for Jimmy Choo was entirely justified.

(Source: Morningstar; Author's calculations, Jimmy Choo)

One thing which I really like about Jimmy Choo is its stable and growing revenue stream. But my enthrallment ends there. I could see a potential argument for Michael Kors to acquire Jimmy Choo and, using its economies of scale, together with cutting back on some of Jimmy Choo's distribution expenses, to make this acquisition work. But just how much, in reality, could Michael Kors benefit from the acquisition? Michael Kors management's comment provides some hints:

[We believe we can] expand [Jimmy Choo's] retail footprint globally and accelerate growth in the accessories and men's categories. Through the formation of a global fashion luxury group, we expect to enhance long-term value for shareholders by growing the Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo businesses, while diversifying our product and geographic mix.

So, even if Michael Kors could strip out some of Jimmy Choo's distribution expenses, the latter would still have some distribution expense. However, let us assume it comes down to £80 million versus the £128 million at year-end 2016. Additionally, let us further assume that some of Jimmy Choo's CapEx which is plowed back into the company was also cut, using 50% as a potential yard stick. Combined, Michael Kors might be able to strip out some further synergies, but at the end of the day, it would be difficult for Jimmy Choo to generate north of $50 million in FCF anytime soon in order to justify the price of $1.2 billion - 24x FCF.

Furthermore, although Michael Kors states that in time Jimmy Choo could generate $1 billion in revenue, I fail to see how. Just on its own products, Michael Kors has been facing tough headwinds in North America and struggling to be considered trendy with consumers, as well as contracting its own retail footprint. How is at all possible, with these ingredients in place, for Michael Kors to ultimately triple Jimmy Choo's revenue?

(Source: Morningstar; Author's calculations, Michael Kors)

Moving on, Michael Kors has great financials as well as a solid and flexible balance sheet, which actually carried a small net cash position of approximately $120 million as of Q1 2018. However, what really excited me about the company was just how FCF-generative it was. In a previous article titled "An Ambitious Company, With High Margins Without The Heavy Price Tag," I explained how I was delighted that management had been using excess FCF to repurchase its shares. Additionally, I was very happy that since Mr. Kors and Mr. Idol together owned 5% of Michael Kors, they were managers and owners of the business, and acted as such.

Although, I was not too jubilant about their salaries, each individual's amounting to $15 million in 2016, spread over cash salary, options and cash bonuses. Nevertheless, I understood that with this type of high return on invested capital business (I use the proxy FCF margin - highlighted in green, 16%), I could compromise and pay up for these two individuals an inordinate amount in their compensation packages.

But with the Jimmy Choo acquisition, Michael Kors has stated it will now stop its share repurchases, using the excess FCF to pay down debt instead.

(Source: Morningstar; Author's calculations)

Meanwhile, Michael Kors continues to trade at a nice discount, not only to its own 5-year trailing average but to its peer group. However, I ultimately found that after this rally in its shares, I do not feel like chasing after its shares. I now feel the margin of safety has eroded slightly since I wrote those previous articles on the company. Since I am very hard working and am extremely disciplined when it comes to the price of a business, I will sadly let Michael Kors shares get away.

Next, in my DCF analysis, I used the above estimates. I took into account in my forecast the fact that Michael Kors guides for the full year to be down in mid-single digit comps and with diluted EPS of $3.62-3.72. The conclusion being that KORS still carries a margin of safety while it trades for $6.5 billion. However, just to complicate issues further, post the Jimmy Choo acquisition, the company will now carry a significant debt load. This will make the company materially more risky, in my opinion, necessitating a larger margin of safety before investing.

All in all, I understand the appeal of buying KORS. However, after the acquisition of Jimmy Choo at multiples that I would never personally pay for a company, together with the fact that the stock price has already rallied since I started considering buying the shares, I will have to let this very fashionable company go on without me.

