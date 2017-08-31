Should Nike, Adidas, Or Under Armour Partner With Big Baller Brand?

Big Baller Brand is not a public company and its individual prospects are not the focus of this article, so I'm not going to spend too much time getting into the weeds on that. That being said, I do think it is important to provide a little context into what the brand is to help readers understand what their value-add would be in a potential partnership with a major athletic apparel company.

After being drafted 2nd overall in the 2017 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, Lonzo Ball was the talk of the summer league. Despite averaging nearly a triple-double, winning MVP, and leading the Lakers to the Las Vegas summer league championship, his on the court performance wasn't the main point of conversation. It was his sneakers.

Over his six summer league games, the point guard wore five different pairs of shoes across four different brands. While Lonzo donned the three traditional brands, Nike (NYSE:NKE), adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA), he also wore his own pair of signature shoes, the Big Baller Brand ZO2s. Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, LeBron James, and John Wall are the only players in NBA history to start their rookie NBA season with their own signature shoe, so while it is not completely unprecedented, none of those players came into the league with their own brand. That list also includes four of the top 10-15 NBA players of all-time, so Lonzo is certainly in prestigious company.

Lonzo taking the court in his family's own brand is unlike anything the athletic sneaker business has ever seen. The sneaker industry in the US has grown to almost $20 billion in annual revenue due to the lifestyle crossover that has completely taken over the athletic apparel space. Lonzo, and his outspoken father LaVar, are attempting to completely disrupt the industry with their performance and lifestyle brand.

Instead of the typical top NBA rookie sneaker endorsement deal, which can pay close to $3 million a year, Big Baller Brand's original idea was to look to partner with Nike, adidas, or Under Armour in a relationship similar to what Michael Jordan has with Nike. LaVar's asking price for the partnership was $1 billion, which was turned down by all three companies. This forced Big Baller Brand to remain independent and produce their shoes and clothes on their own.

Making shoes is not cheap. For example, each shoe size needs its own separate mold and these can range from $5,000 to $10,000 a piece. And that's only to create the bottom half of the shoe! These large upfront costs Big Baller Brand faces help explain the $495 price tag for the ZO2s. Despite this hefty price, the brand sold over $150,000 worth of shoes on the first day. Extremely impressive for an independent company. These orders included the three pairs purchased by rapper and mogul Jay Z, who praised the brand's vision.

While the early success is certainly a welcome sign, as it currently stands, Big Baller Brands is more a marketing ploy than a legitimate company. In order to compete with the big boys in the sneaker and athletic apparel industries, it'll likely need to partner with one. Nike, adidas, and Under Armour would significantly help cut costs for Big Baller Brand. On top of that, they would have access to the company's design team, marketing team, and international distribution channels.

LaVar has stated publicly that he wants the ZO2s to sell for $200 during Lonzo's rookie year. That would be a 60% discount of its current price and that only happens if Nike, adidas, or Under Armour gets involved. Even after the price decrease, the shoe would still be the second most expensive basketball shoe on the market, trailing only LeBron James' LeBron XIV, which retail at $220. Big Baller Brand will have to lower its demands for this to happen. For context, outside of Michael Jordan, there have only been two 1 billion-dollar athlete contracts. LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo both received these lifetime partnerships from Nike in 2016.

LaVar has brilliantly marketed his family's lifestyle brand and right now everyone wants to be a "Big Baller". The sales of the shoes, shirts, and hats have all beat almost everyone's wildest expectations. A partnership with Big Baller Brand could be a huge asset for Nike, adidas, or Under Armour, but it also carries a lot of risk. These companies would be paying a large sum of money to someone who has yet to play a minute of NBA basketball. On top of that, LaVar has already shown his potential to be a complete PR nightmare. Does the risk vs. reward make sense for any of these three names?

The months after the NBA draft are always an extremely important time for Nike, adidas, and Under Armour as they all compete to sign the future stars of the most marketable league in sports. The outcome has historically followed a similar pattern - Nike edges out adidas and Under Armour strikes out. This year was slightly different. Nike once again came away victorious, signing three out of the top five drafted players, but it was Under Armour which was the clear second place finisher. The youngest of the three companies, which has struggled to fight off its "uncool" reputation, was finally able to make a splash signing the number 4 pick Josh Jackson and also the number 9 pick Dennis Smith Jr.

So has Under Armour started gaining ground on adidas as it attempts to move into the number 2 spot? Well, if you ask the chart below, the answer is a resounding no.

So what has adidas done to avoid suffering the same fate as Nike and Under Armour in the extremely challenging retail market these companies face today? It shifted its focus from strictly athletic performance apparel toward "lifestyle" and "athleisure" apparel. Adidas already has over 80 NBA players signed to major shoe deals, including: James Harden, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, and Kristaps Porzingis. Content with this group, and tired of coming in second, the company decided to focus its time and resources on areas considered less conventional for tradition athletic apparel companies.

Adidas has always been at the forefront of the intersection of sports, fashion, and music. One could even argue that it attacked the trend a little too early, but the forward thinking has certainly paid off. Its ongoing Y-3 collection with iconic fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto spans back over a decade, and more recently, adidas has worked to design other lines and pieces with big names such as Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, A$AP Rocky, Snoop Dogg, Rick Owens, Raf Simons, and more. This foresight by adidas to focus on other areas than strictly on performance apparel is why the company is up almost 30% in the past year while Nike and Under Armour have struggled.

Adidas' lifestyle collection is already built out and has been very successful. The brand is already considered "cool". For that reason, partnering with Big Baller Brand is an unnecessary risk for the company. It already has a stable of athletes it can turn to and will continue calling on famous fashion icons and musicians for a fraction of the cost of partnering with LaVar and company. Simply put, adidas just doesn't need Big Baller Brand.

This leaves us with Nike and Under Armour. It is no surprise the much older and larger Nike has been better at navigating the current state of US retail than Under Armour. Both of these companies have struggled to grow in the US as of late, but Nike has something that Under Armour doesn't to help provide some support. The Jordan Brand. Despite weakness in the basketball segment overall, the Jordan Brand has continued to see double-digit growth year over year. The Brand currently does over $3 billion in annual sales. That number is over double the rest of Nike's basketball segment and almost 10% of the entire company's annual revenue.

The Jumpman shows just how powerful a brand can be when it encompasses the combination of performance and lifestyle apparel. This is certainly a rare combination. Adidas has released some lifestyle apparel with its fashion-forward NBA superstar James Harden, but generally has kept its performance and lifestyle apparel separate. Much like Jordan Brand represents performance and lifestyle, Big Baller Brand is in the unique position to check both of these two important boxes at once.

Let's be clear. Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all-time (no, it's not LeBron), which is a big reason for the brand's success. Lonzo Ball will not be Michael Jordan, but if Lonzo becomes an All-Star playing in LA and wins the Lakers a few championships, Big Baller Brand will catch on quick. That doesn't mean it will ever be a $3 billion a year brand, but I could easily see this brand touching a $1 billion in sales a year. That being said, Nike already has its combination lifestyle and performance brand. I personally believe adding another one could lead to some cannibalization. While it would make sense to try to keep them away from adidas and Under Armour, I don't believe Nike would be the best fit to help Big Baller Brand reach its maximum potential.

That leaves us with Under Armour. The struggling athletic apparel company, which completely missed the lifestyle apparel trend, could desperately use a boost in that area. The company recently announced a pivot in focus towards becoming a lifestyle brand and has already taken some steps by announcing an upcoming clothing line with rapper A$AP Rocky. Big Baller Brand would provide a trampoline for Under Armour to jump into the lifestyle space. The notoriously "uncool" brand needs Big Baller Brand just as much as Big Baller Brand needs it.

Under Amour is losing the battle with Nike and adidas. Ever since writing that Under Armour had the potential to become the next Nike, it's done nothing but go down. Big Baller Brand has the potential to be a lifeboat. A partnership between Under Armour and Big Baller Brand makes a lot of sense. Under Armour needs to take some risks, and outside of Steph Curry, lacks name brand basketball players to help try to gain market share from Nike and adidas. The lack of stars at Under Armour is a huge plus for Lonzo, who would immediately be thrust into the spotlight his father so strongly desires for him.

I unfortunately completely missed the boat on adidas. Despite constant retail headwinds over the past few years, its performance has been extremely impressive. There are leaps and bounds ahead of Nike and Under Armour in the lifestyle category, but at this point I just don't see much value. I'll be watching closely though waiting for a dip to potentially buy. The lifestyle trend is one I expect to continue far into the future and, right now, adidas is where you must invest to take part in that trend.

Nike doesn't excite me very much. I recognize how prestigious a company it is, but unless something truly jumps out at me, I'm staying far away from anything retail. Its growth is slowing and I don't see many exciting opportunities on the horizon. It's been down over the past year, but not enough where I think it was an overreaction.

For those who follow my work, you know I've been following Under Armour closely over the past six months. After waiting patiently for a while, I decided to finally make a bullish play. I recently sold the UA 9/29/17 $15.00 Puts for $0.50. I think the move in Under Armour has been an overreaction. The company certainly faces an uphill battle, which is why I didn't just buy the shares outright, but I'm optimistic about its potential prospects as it starts its push into lifestyle apparel.

