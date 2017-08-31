Intel Contains The AMD Threat?

Last week proved to be quite interesting for technology analysts and enthusiasts. Lending credence to all the leaks, rumors and unconfirmed reports, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) actually upgraded its i5 and i7-line of U-series mobile chips to quad core configurations. Although the chipzilla also unveiled newer variants of its desktop parts, it was the doubling of core counts of its mobile chips (Kaby Lake Refresh line-up) that stole the show.

The product revamp comes right when AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is gearing up to unveil its Raven Ridge APUs, and I suspect this pre-emptive strike by Intel could help in preserving its market share and limit the growth of AMD in the notebook segment.

Increase Deltas

Let me start by giving credit where it's due. AMD has done a fantastic job with its Ryzen line-up so far. The semiconductor stalwart was cash-strapped, teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, had an R&D budget that was fractional compared to Intel’s, and yet it managed to give a tough fight to the chipzilla. It’s been well documented in hundreds of benchmarks that Ryzen chips fare much better than similarly priced Intel SKUs under multi-threaded workloads. But that’s about it; Intel made some changes this time around.

Rather than following a reactive approach and letting AMD have its way in the notebook segment as well, Intel was proactive this time around. It doubled the core counts of its U-series microprocessors, which were historically limited to just two cores, in a bid to counter AMD’s advancements in multi-threaded applications. The chipzilla claims that its latest U-series line-up is up to 40% faster than the previous generation Kaby Lake. It notes that around 25% of these gains come from the doubling of cores, while the remaining 15% performance rise is driven by improvements in its fabrication technology and design.

(Source: Geekbench, Intel, Compiled By Author)

Granted that these are just marketing figures and real figures could vary by a significant margin, but the bottom-line remains that Intel’s U-series chips are bound to receive a much-needed performance boost (20-40%?) to compete better with AMD’s upcoming APUs in multi-threaded applications. This specific area is where Intel was traditionally lacking, and left a gap in the market, that AMD would have taken advantage of otherwise. But now that the gap has been plugged, AMD’s prospects in the notebook segment may be limited.

It’s worth noting that Intel already has a significantly superior IPC and enjoys a manufacturing lead over its peers. This is pretty much why Intel’s chips have consistently fared better than similarly spec’d Ryzen SKUs from AMD in single-threaded benchmarks. I’ve attached a chart below for your reference; it may be an apples-to-oranges comparison, but it shows that Intel chips fare better than similar SKUs from AMD in single-threaded workloads.

(Source: Anandtech, highlighting Intel's better single threaded perf.)

The 8th generation Kaby Lake Refresh builds upon Intel’s already superior IPC and boosts its single-threaded performance by another 10-15% compared to its predecessor. So, the single-threaded performance delta, which is widely used to base gaming-related purchasing decisions, will further expand in Intel’s favor. AMD's Raven Ridge APUs would be based on the Zen core architecture so its single-threaded performance should be mediocre as well.

With Intel’s U-series chips improving massively in multi-threaded applications and gaining decently in single-threaded workloads, it would be very difficult for AMD to recreate its success in the notebook segment. By doubling down on core counts, and without substantially hiking its prices, it looks like Intel has relegated AMD’s upcoming Ryzen APUs to a niche market. Instead of being superior in terms of raw computing performance, my prediction is that AMD won’t have a pricing power in the notebook segment, and would be left to compete on price.

Granted that AMD APUs would have stronger integrated graphics. But its APUs have had stronger iGPUs in the past as well, and this factor never turned out to be a major sales driver for AMD.

The Trade-Off

With that said, I’d like to also touch base on Intel’s costs. These additional cores couldn’t have possibly come out of thin air. If Intel had shrunk its core sizes to accommodate more cores, its per-core performance would have certainly taken a hit. But we’re seeing increased single-threaded performance at near-similar clock speeds, which leads me to believe that Intel increased its die sizes to double down on its core count.

Fab companies generally don’t reveal the costs involved in manufacturing their wafers as its amounts to a trade secret. But as far as general estimates go, I suspect that doubling down on cores could add as much as 2-8% in costs for fabricating U-grade microprocessors. But that shouldn’t really be a cause of concern for investors.

7th Gen SKU Price 8th Gen SKU Price Price Increase 7200u 281 8250u 297 6% 7260u 304 8350u 297 -2% 7500u 393 8550u 409 4% 75600u 415 8650u 409 -1%

(Source: Intel)

It looks like Intel is passing the increased costs onto its potential consumers. This is evident from the table above; some of Intel’s latest 8th generation U-series SKUs are priced 4-6% higher than their comparable predecessors from the 7th generation. So, I don’t project an overall margin compression here. The only concern is that potential consumers, who would’ve previously wanted an i7 chip, can now settle for i5s as the latter packs enough juice. If this user-behavior occurs across Intel’s desktop range as well, then its ASPs could shrink quite noticeably.

Was It Necessary?

I would say, yes. Intel has been very casual when it came to competing with AMD over the last decade. Its smaller rival was struggling to come out with products that would keep up with similarly spec’d SKUs from Intel. So, there was no real reason for Intel to sacrifice margins and come out with even better microprocessors. It wouldn’t have resulted in a substantial amount of market share gains.

(Source: PassMark)

But the chipzilla was taken aback with the success of Ryzen. Thanks to its better multi-threaded performance at really competitive price points, AMD has already managed to gain around 470 basis points in market share over the past three quarters mainly on the back of desktop microprocessors. Its Ryzen Mobile line-up is expected to be released sometime this year.

(Source: Statista)

The chart attached above sheds light on the size of desktop and notebook microprocessor markets. Going by last year’s shipment data, the notebook segment is around 1.49 times the size of the desktop market. This means that if AMD’s advances go unchecked, it can gain an even larger piece of the x86 market with its upcoming notebook-centric APU launches. So, Intel’s pre-emptive strike against AMD was very much necessary.

Investors' Takeaway

Doubling down on cores in its U-series microprocessor line-up was a much-needed step by Intel. Granted that it would marginally increase Intel’s chip manufacturing costs, but at the end of the day, it should restrict AMD’s growth in the notebook segment. It could potentially cause Intel’s ASPs to shrink but that’s a risk that Intel must undertake to retain its market share in the x86 consumer computing space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.