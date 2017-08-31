ASA Temps Data: In Line With Expectations, Confirms Growth Forecast

My economic composite continues to suggest the U.S. economy remains on a growth track, supported by strength in other composite inputs.

The report showed a 1.4% year-over-year decline in the number of temp and contract workers. The figure was slightly better than my estimated 1.7% decline.

I updated my economic composite to include data from the American Staffing Association’s survey of the temporary staffing industry for the second quarter, released late last week.

Economic Composite

I updated my economic composite to reflect the August 24 release of the American Staffing Association's ("ASA") staffing employment and sales report for the second quarter of this year.

According to the ASA survey, U.S. staffing companies employed an average of 3.13 million temporary and contract workers per week in Q2. This amounts to a drop of just 1.4% from 2Q16.

The reported data was in line with my estimate of 3.12 million workers, which represented a drop of 1.7%.

The decline was larger than the first quarter's fall of 0.5%, but still below the 2% levels of the second half of last year. This is an encouraging trend.

Since the report was so close to my estimate, I have little change to my quarterly forecasts for the ASA data series through this year and into 2018. For the most part, I continue to look for modest sequential quarterly increases in the number of temps, representing year-over-year declines in the low single digits. At this point, the year-over-year change in temps is on track to approach breakeven by 1Q18, which would give a lift to the overall composite score.

Fortunately, the temp employment data series from the Bureau of Labor Statistics has been trending stronger than the ASA series. The outlook for the BLS series is decidedly more upbeat, as I discussed in my article dated August 11. On this and other positive inputs, the composite continues to signal economic growth for the next 12 to 18 months. I expect the composite will range from 2.0 to nearly 4.0 through June 2018. I do not think the economy will tip into recession.

The next update to the model is likely to be September 1, when the Labor Department is scheduled to release its report on the August employment picture.

Figure 1 below shows the actual monthly values of the economic composite from 1991 through the present and the estimated values through early 2019. In general, the composite remains positive during periods of economic expansion and turns negative during periods of recession. The vertical dashed lines mark the inflection points when the economy is poised to enter recession or has safely exited recession. It typically takes three consecutive months of a change in sign (from positive to negative and vice versa) to confirm a change in outlook.

Valuation Composite

According to my composite of publicly available forward P/E estimates, the current forward P/E on the S&P at Wednesday's close (August 30) of 2,458 is 18.6.

I consider this fair value. This marks a change from my last report, when the valuation composite was 19.6, 5% higher than today, which I characterized as the high end of fair value. A combination of rising earnings estimates and a decline off the high on the S&P has brought the composite down to what I think is a more reasonable level.

I prefer to be a more aggressive buyer at a lower P/E, perhaps around 17.0, which would equate to roughly 2,200 on the S&P. For now, I would still continue to make regularly planned dollar-cost averaging allocations to equities that investors intend to hold for the long term, such as monthly or bi-weekly contributions to a 401k plan.

A five-year chart of the valuation composite and the S&P 500 is below. While the S&P has climbed about 9% so far this year, the valuation composite took a step down beginning in August (blue line).

Most of this decline is attributable to the bump-up in earnings estimates that occurred this earnings season. As FactSet noted in its most recent "Earnings Insight" report dated August 11, with 91% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting results for 2Q17, 73% of those companies beat the mean EPS estimate. Earnings beats tend to cause analysts to raise their forward earnings estimates, which pushes down forward P/Es. This decline shows up in the far right-hand side of the blue line in the chart below.

Track Record

The model's historical record can be seen in the chart below. The economic composite predicted the beginning and end of the 2000 recession and the 2008 recession. It also predicted the end of the early 1990s recession. Some of the data series used in the composite did not exist before 1990; hence, the start of the track record at that time.

In the two historical Overweight periods, the S&P rose 13% and 14% on an annualized basis. In the two historical Underweight periods, the S&P fell 18% and 9% on an annualized basis. In the current Overweight period, the S&P has been returning 11% annually.

Methodology

For a full discussion of the Chartwell method, I refer readers to a description of the process in my April employment update, under the heading "Methodology."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.