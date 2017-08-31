Five Below: Fidget Concerns

After the close, Five Below (FIVE) reported exceptional FQ2 results. The specialty retailer has ridden new store openings and the fidget spinner trend higher this year.

The stock has risen close to the all-time highs on the backs of the positive trend. The question now is whether a breakout is possible as the spinner trend peaks.

Five Below grew revenue by 28.7% due to a 9.3% jump in comp sales and a 18.9% increase in store counts. The retailer ended the quarter with 584 stores in 32 states with a proclaimed opportunity to reach 2,000 stores.

This article from Fortune highlighted how the fidget spinner trend peaked in May according to a couple of data points. Google trends confirms that the trend peaked in early May and has all but fizzled out already.

The comp sales trend scarily confirm this trend as well. Five Below had incredible FQ2 comps of 9.3% after only achieving 2.6% comps in FQ1. For the last fiscal year, comp sales were only up 2.0% and dipped to 1.0% for the holiday encompassing quarter ending in January.

The specialty pre-teen retailer is still forecasting 3% to 5% comps for the current quarter which appear very aggressive. The stock is relatively expensive trading at 30x forward EPS estimates. Especially considering that Five Below appears propped up by the fidget spinner trend that has already ended.

FIVE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that no reason exists to step into the declining fidget spinner trend with the stock trading near all-time highs. Let Five Below report more normalized numbers before owning the long-term growth opportunity here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.