Sand In My Shoes - Time For An Industrial

In this article I'll take six stocks through my seven guidelines and in so doing narrow the field down to eventually fill one of those holes.

One of my long term goals is to have at least one stock from all eleven sectors of the economy.

I'm going to take a brief moment to reset, and update you on the individual stock portion of the Sand in Shoes IRA portfolio on the off chance you haven't been following my updates and committing the positions of the portfolio to memory.

My stated goal is to construct a "…well-diversified portfolio across the sectors made up primarily of "blue-chip" stocks". Those sectors are: Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Energy, Financials, Health, Industrials, Materials, REITs, Technology, Telecom, and Utilities. As you will see below, there are currently two sectors in which I have no position, those being Industrials and Materials. So the goal of my next stock purchase is to fill one of those two positions and leave me with no exposure in only one segment of the economy.

Symbol Description Quantity Current Value Percent of Portfolio Sector AIG AMERICAN INTL GROUP INC 1 60.22 0.2% Financials AMGN AMGEN INC 25 4,320.75 14.3% Health BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP 100 2,377.00 7.8% Financials BLK BLACKROCK INC 14 5,821.62 19.2% Financials C CITIGROUP INC 5 340.85 1.1% Financials CSCO CISCO SYS INC 75 2,385.00 7.9% Technology HD HOME DEPOT INC 20 2,986.40 9.9% Consumer Discretionary HRL HORMEL FOODS CORP 50 1,550.75 5.1% Consumer Staples MMP MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PRTNRS LP 50 3,298.00 10.9% Energy OHI OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVS INC 120 3,739.20 12.3% REIT SO SOUTHERN CO 27 1,299.24 4.3% Utilities T AT&T INC 56 2,111.76 7.0% Telecom 30,290.79 100.0%

Digging into the Industrials Sector

For this article I will look at six different companies in the Industrials sector and will rate each of them on seven different criteria. I'm going to try a slightly different grading system than I used in the last article I did this for. If you want to look back, I previously used a numbering system and assigned a point total to each of five stocks and came up with a "winner". I ultimately ended up buying that winner just a few weeks back even though I did the analysis months ago, so this is a useful exercise to narrow my list down even if I don't make a move this coming month.

The six stocks I'm going to look at are Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), General Electric Co. (GE), 3M Co. (MMM), Dover Corp. (DOV), Fastenal Co. (FAST), and W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW). I don't plan on delving in to any annual reports or "investor day" presentations or anything like that unless I see something extremely odd in the numbers that I want to find out more about. Reading Annual Reports, or conference call transcripts, or investor day presentations takes some time. This more in depth homework I will do right before I am ready to make a purchase, hopefully to confirm the story that this, my initial homework, has told me. And I will likely report any findings as well as confirm the numbers I am about to put together when I do ultimately make a purchase just as I have done in the past.

I will start the analysis by telling you that I am pre-biased to MMM. I've owned the stock for a very long time in an account that I don't detail on Seeking Alpha and I absolutely love it. The dividend increases have been regular and impressive. The stock price generally follows the dividend increases and I have not monitored the position as I should have been doing, but so far I couldn't be more pleased with the results and only wish I had bought more…a lot more.

Ratings System

So as I said I'm going to try something new this time. I'm going to assign one of three ratings to each stock based on each metric. They are, for lack of better terms, Good, Neutral, and Bad, and I will give them colors of green, yellow, and red. If you "get" to use Microsoft (MSFT) Excel as often as I do, you will recognize the cell formatting. The ratings are purely subjective by me. While the metrics I will look at are accurate as far as I know, how each person evaluates those metrics is subjective. And I am going to assign the Good, Neutral, and Bad ratings based on how I interpret those metrics. At the end of the seven different criteria I will compile a chart with the colors in a column for each ticker. My hope is that one of the stocks has a very green column with no red and very few yellow cells so it will be easy to decide with stock to further research.

So without further ado, let's see how these stocks stack up:

Guideline #1 - Revenue Per Share Increasing

MMM, FAST, and GWW all get green for having very obvious and fairly steady revenue growth for the last five years. ITW gets yellow for being flat to 2012 revenue. And GE and DOV each have lower sales than they did five years ago, which gets you a red.

Guideline #2 - Book Value Per Share Increasing

Book Value/Share = shareholder's equity/share count

Shareholder's equity = assets - liabilities

So if your liabilities are increasing faster than your assets, that means your equity and thus book value will be declining. When you re-purchase shares of your own company, you are either reducing your assets (your cash) or increasing your liabilities, both of which have the same affect of shrinking your equity. I do not currently measure things like return on equity or return on assets, though maybe I should, but repurchasing stock does help improve these metrics.

I am not giving any of these stocks a red here simply because the reason so many of them have a lower BV/share than five years ago is because they are buying back stock and doing so rapidly. I am still not thrilled with the prospect of issuing debt to repurchase your own stock, but it seems to be a rather common practice at the moment, I guess due to the current interest rate environment. The only company with a growing book value is Fastenal, and as we will see later they have not been aggressively reducing their share count so that makes sense. Dover has managed to both reduce their share count a great deal and their book value/share has not decreased as quickly as some of the others, so I made them green as well.

Guideline #3 - Quality Rating

I gave the highest rating to all three of the companies that are both "1" for safety and A++ for Financial Strength, the highest possible for both metrics. The other three have very, very acceptable Value Line ratings, but I had to differentiate so they all got yellow.

Guideline #4 - Debt to Equity

I'm changing this metric slightly while still trying to measure their financial strength. The debt to equity ratio is simply Total Liabilities/Shareholder's Equity. So you probably already know how this will look given what we discussed in Guideline #2.

Fasetnal gets the only "good" score here as they easily have the strongest balance sheet of the bunch. In fact, up until 2015 they had $0 in long term debt, and only recently have they started really tapping the credit markets. But hold that thought until we get to the next guideline.

The four stocks I gave a "neutral" rating to I did so merely because they are becoming more leveraged and are therefore all more risky than they were five years ago if we look at this metric on its own.

GE gets the lone "bad" rating simply because they have by far the highest ratio. They have shareholder's equity of $76 billion, but total liabilities of $285 billion. It's hard to get nervous about that much debt when they have $48 billion in cash, but they do seem to be in a class by themselves in this metric in this group.

Guideline #5 - FCF and Payout Ratio

ITW, MMM, and GWW get the highest rating here with strong free cash flow generation and very reasonable payout ratios (the percentage of their FCF paid out as dividends).

DOV gets a neutral rating here not because they are paying out too much of their free cash flow. In fact, based strictly on their payout ratio they would probably be green, but their FCF generation is going the wrong way, from nearly $1 billion in 2012 to just under $700 million last fiscal year.

GE and FAST get a bad rating here but for different reasons. General Electric has been a company in transition for some years now, and this has helped make their cash flow somewhat unpredictable. From $20.6 billion in 2014 to $12.6 billion the next year to $(7.4) billion this past year! Run away! Just quickly looking, I see the drastic change in 2016 is due to a "change in working capital", but I don't feel the need to look further into what that was at the moment. If GE were to be rated "good" on many other metrics I might take the time. Meanwhile FAST is paying out more cash in dividends than they are bringing in as free cash flow. And this doesn't appear to be anything new, which is a bit scary to me. It would be different if their FCF generation was increasing and doing so rapidly, which appeared to be the case from 2013-2015, but seems to have taken a step back last fiscal year. This is not at a dangerous level yet, but it does make you wonder how quickly, if at all, they will be able to raise the dividend going forward.

Guideline #6 - Common Shares Outstanding

As we already mentioned, all of these companies except for FAST have been buying shares back and doing so in a rather aggressive fashion. Generally I like to see this, and taking this metric in isolation I have to give five good ratings and one neutral. DOV has slowed down, but still has retired 15% of their shares since 2012. Only Illinois Tool Works has reduced their share count more (24%!).

Guideline #7 - Show Me the Money!

All of the above numbers are pulled from David Fish's "Dividend Champion" spreadsheet, with the exception of GE's data and the current Dividend Yield. GE is classified as a "Frozen Angel" since they raised their dividend 6 of the past 7 years including last year, but did not raise the dividend from 2015 to 2016.

It should not be surprising that all of the others have very impressive dividend histories, since that is the universe of stocks I generally follow.

Final Results

The nice thing about the color-coded chart is it makes it pretty simple to tell which stocks rose to the top of the pack. As I suspected, I see 3M is one of the top two and General Electric struggled mightily to match up to the others in this competition. W. W. Grainger scored very well, and interestingly got "neutral" ratings in the same categories as 3M.

If anything, I might like GWW a tiny bit better given the current dividend yield. I don't think I would be unhappy if I added either MMM or GWW to my portfolio, but I will perhaps take these two and do a more in-depth analysis in the coming weeks with the possibility of one of them being added in September.

Please let me know what you think of these companies, particularly MMM and GWW. And of course, thank you for reading and good luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIG, AMGN, BAC, BLK, C, CSCO, HD, HRL, MMP, OHI, SO, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I believe the calculations in this article to be accurate, please do your own due diligence to confirm my numbers when researching stocks you want to purchase.