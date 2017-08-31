John Malone: Leverage The Holdings, Hedge The Risk, Damn The Governance

It's got to be great to be king. At least if you are corporate monarch, John Malone. In this era of shareholder activism, enabled by democratic process, the stakeholders in companies controlled by Malone's vast empire have remained fiefdom-like under his control, their votes insignificant. At virtually every entity in his kingdom, Malone controls the key Super Voting block of shares. As in any autocratic situation, Malone can wield his will in the face of certain governance advocates who would disagree with him. Examples of his defiance/independence are easy to find, not the least of which his persistence of maintaining absolute voting control through classes of Super Voting shares that are not available on the open market. The Super Voting share strategy allows founders virtually complete control over their companies' boards, thus perpetuating their own dynasties. Much debate swirls around the structure, oft utilized in tech IPOs of the past decade. It has been blamed not only poor stock price performance but general poor management accountability as well. To this, I point to an informative post in the Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance and Financial Regulation, written by Blair Nicholas and Brandon Marsh:

"Academic studies also reveal that dual-class structures underperform the market and have weaker corporate governance structures. For instance, a 2012 study funded by the Investor Responsibility Research Center Institute, and conducted by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., found that controlled firms with multi-class capital structures not only underperform financially, but also have more material weaknesses in accounting controls and are riskier in terms of volatility. The study concluded that multi-class firms underperformed even other controlled companies, noting that the average 10-year shareholder return for controlled companies with multi-class structures was 7.52%, compared to 9.76% for non-controlled companies, and 14.26% for controlled companies with a single share class. A follow-up 2016 study reaffirmed these findings, noting that multi-class companies have weaker corporate governance and higher CEO pay. As IRCC Institute Executive Director Jon Lukomnik summarized, multi-class companies are "built for comfort, not performance.""

To better understand the problem, one needs to look no further than towards Malone's generals, such as Liberty Global's (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Mike Fries, who holds the positions of CEO, president and director or Gregory Maffei, CEO, president and director at Liberty Media. As many of you are aware, long time governance experts frown on a CEO being a member of his company's board. One of the classic conflicts of interest in such cases arises from compensation matters. Indeed, Maffei's overall compensation jumped 40% in 2016, according to the Company's proxy for the year. Same goes for London-based Liberty Global's CEO, President and Director, Michael Fries whose compensation rose 45% in 2016.

The above compensation boosts at Liberty Global were controversial, as the following votes showed (source: 8K filed 6/26/2017):

39% of the shareholders voted against the approval of the Directors' Compensation Policy.

46% of the shareholders voted against the approval of the compensation for the named executive officers.

45% of the shareholders voted against the approval of the annual report of the implementation of the Directors' Compensation Policy.

The voting results concerning Liberty Media's Compensation Policy turned out similarly with 36% of the voters against the Company's Incentive Plan proposal (source: 8K filed 5/30/17).

So it appears that, in Malone's empire, it's good to be Prince, too. So much for shareholder rights. No wonder institutions (and there are many) that frown on the practice of multiple voting share classes tend to shun such companies.

Above issues aside however, I find the most interesting governance nose-thumb to be the persistence of share hypothecation throughout Malone's entities. The practice of pledging insider shares to margin accounts or against credit lines has been voted out by most governance conscious boards in recent years. Much of this a ground swell in the wake of the now infamous share pledging activities of the late Aubrey McClendon at Chesapeake Energy (CKE) back in 2007 and 2008. During that period, McClendon's entire CKE stake, which had grown to 29 million shares, had been pledged to margin accounts. This was all fine with CKE shares trading at above $60/share going into 2008. However, the subsequent crash in the shares during 2008, to $14, was exacerbated by McClendon's heavy selling as a result of margin calls as his 29 million share position had to be reduced to just over 500,000 shares in a hurry. And though it is not fair to blame the collapse of CKE shares entirely on McClendon's stake reduction, the bad PR had a major effect.

The reality however, is that the tightly controlled voting structures at Malone's companies have, de facto, prohibited opposition from his board members. In other words, any opposition to what Malone wants leads to a rigged election. And to this, share pledging is alive and well in Maloneland. Let's take a look at his portfolio where he has pledged positions in most of his non-voting and regular (1:1) voting shares (in no case, does he pledge Super Voting 10:1 shares):

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) (NASDAQ:DISCK): The company's proxy would give the impression that the board has the game covered:

"Hedging of Company stock is permitted with the prior approval of our General Counsel. However, our Insider Trading policy prohibits short sales and transactions in puts, calls, or other derivative securities on an exchange or in any other organized market. In 2016, none of our NEOs had engaged in any hedging transactions."

The loophole in the above altruistic-appearing attempt is that although specific hedging practices are mentioned, there is nothing said that would prevent hypothecation of shares.

Here's a look at the pledging activity at Discovery: Of the 608,537 Common A (voting) shares held by Malone, 599,045 (98%) have been pledged to "one or more lines of credit or margin accounts" (Proxy Statement filed 4/5/17). To this, please note that the original Common A pledge number from the proxy increased after its filing with the revelation in a later 13D Amendment filed 8/7/17, resulting in the number reported above. Malone's Common C (non-voting shares) have been similarly pledged. Of the 13.4 million he holds, 90% have been pledged.

Liberty Global: The same prohibitions against certain hedges that exist with Discovery (above) are in place. Similarly, no restrictions against pledging of shares.

Here, Malone, CEO, President and Director Mike Fries and CTO Balan Nair have taken advantage of the opportunity:

According to the Proxy filed 5/1/17, Malone has pledged 50% of his 4.6 million LBTY A shares (voting) and 26% of his 18.8 million LBTY C shares (non-voting). Total share ownership amounts have been adjusted from the Proxy date as a result of certain dispositions and sales made by Malone in 2017. Though it is widely known that Malone has recently bought, in the open market, shares of Liberty Global's LILAC A and LILAC C shares (Caribbean and Latin American Cable & Wireless operations), his pledged position stands at 28% of his 1.9 million LILAC A (voting) shares and 24% of his 6.75 million LILAC C (non voting) shares.

In addition to Malone, CEO Fries, CTO Balan Nair and Director David Wargo have been utilizing the strategy but not the extent of their boss.

Fries has pledged 7% of his 2 million shares of LBTY A shares, 15% of his 5.4 million LBTY C shares, 14% of his 469,990 LILAC A shares, and 11% of his LILAC C shares.

CTO Nair has pledged 11% of his LBTY A shares and 20% of his LBTY C shares.

Director David Wargo has pledged 35% of his 12,369 LILAC A shares and 43% of his 88,587 LILAC C shares.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) (NASDAQ:LBRDK): No Prohibitions against pledging or hedging.

Malone has pledged 54% of his LBRDA (voting) share position of 292,000 to a margin loan facility and 61% of his 5.2 million LBRDK (non-voting) shares are similarly pledged to either a margin facility or loan facility. To this, remember that Charter Communications (CHTR) is 76.6% controlled by Liberty Broadband. Regarding Charter, there is one interesting pledge: Director John Markley's entire stake (100%) of 13,511 Class A Charter Communications shares has been pledged "as collateral security for a line of credit." (Charter Proxy filed 3/16/17).

Liberty Interactive: There are no restrictions to pledging.

Malone has taken advantage of the opportunity with regards to the QVCA tracking shares. At the time of the filing of the Proxy (2/28/17) he had pledged just 3.5% of his 392,730 share holdings. On 4/4/17 however, he filed a 13D amendment adjusting his pledged position to 390,198 shares, or 99% of his holdings. Likewise, his 606,989 share position in LVNTA shares is now 100% pledged.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) (NASDAQ:LSXMK): There are no restrictions to pledging.

Both Malone and CEO, President and Director, Greg Maffei have taken advantage of the opportunity:

Malone has pledged 52% of his 1.17 million LSXMA shares, 44% of his 17.4 million LSXMK shares, 52% of his 117,000 BATRA (Atlanta Braves) shares and 53% of his BATRB shares are pledged. This goes for 52% and 89% of his FWONA (Formula One) and FWONK shares as well.

Maffei has pledged 23% and 16% respectively of his LSXMA and LSXMK shares, 19% each of his BATRA and BATRK shares, 19% and 16% each of his FWONA and FWONK holdings.

You may ask, "Why the fuss about this since he holds the controlling stake in each entity?" Certainly, these instances are not even close to the magnitude of Mr. McClendon's CKE issue. "Governance" is one answer. So are "Accountability and Risk". In an era where the vast majority of corporate boards have banned the hypothecation of insider shares, Malone continues the practice with a certain vigor that, which although is highly unlikely to unseat his control, could have residual effects on shareholders should dominoes in Malone's macro world begin to fall. It is well-known that Malone's empire is built upon heavy use of leverage.

The Return of Forward Sales, Malone-Style

If pledging shares was not enough, there is clear and recent evidence of large Forward Sales entered into by Malone in three of his companies. All of them involve non-voting shares. Like pledging, the use of Forward Sales has been virtually eliminated out there in recent years. Once a popular tool for monetizing an insider's position, the old "Prepaid Variable Forward Sale" involved an insider entering into a contract to sell a block of shares at a later date, taking cash up front (at a discount to the value of the shares involved) with the promise to deliver said shares at the expiration of the contract. That practice is now defunct. Malone, however, has changed the game by entering into "Post Paid Forward Sales" where cash is not involved until a future (read: settlement) date. Malone's Post Paid Forward Sale contracts are written so that he has the choice to settle them either in cash or physical shares at their expiration. Here are the positions where he has entered into such contracts:

Liberty Global: This long dated post-paid variable forward sale contract was entered into in 2012 and covers 2.2 million Liberty Global shares settling in 20 tranches. Making this interesting is that this contract, entered into in July of 2012, is in its unwinding stages at this time. In this case, he has chosen to physically settle this contract and he is doing so at a big discount. Malone is delivering shares at a predetermined value, set at the July 17, 2012. The value at settlement dates is determined by where the shares trade on each of the 20 settlement dates relative to a preset "floor" and "ceiling" price. These tranches began settling on August 17, 2017, and through 10 expirations, he has coughed up a total of 971,257 shares. There are 10 more expirations to go before the deal is done on September 14, 2017. If the average settlement calculation holds, he will have delivered 1.94 million shares for the physical settlement price of approximately $23.77 each. Not a great deal with Liberty Global C shares trading 38% higher during the time in the $33 range.

Discovery Communications: Unlike the Liberty Global deal (above), which had a five year expiration date, this one has a shorter fuse. On August 15, 2017, Malone entered into an agreement with a counter party, amending an earlier Post Paid Forward sale originally entered into in 2012. The deal relates to a maximum of 4.4 million shares of Discovery's Series C Common. Upon settlement date the contract, which is divided into 20 tranches of 220,000 shares, can be settled either in cash or physically. The tranches mature on sequential trading days between August 17, 2018 and September 14, 2018. On the same date of the above contract, Malone entered into a separate Post-Paid Variable Forward Sale contract with the same counter party, relating to a maximum of 505,600 of Discovery Series C shares. The settlement dates for this contract are 20 sequential trading days between August 17, 2018 and September 14, 2018

Lending Tree (TREE): On June 6, 2017, Liberty Interactive bought 450,000 shares of Lending Tree in the open market at $170.70 each. Good news, right? Hold on…! On that same day, Liberty entered into a Forward Sale with The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) covering 642,850 TREE shares. Liberty then pledged the shares "to secure its obligations under the transaction" (Form 4 filed 6/8/17). As in the above dealings, this can be either cash settled or physically settled. The settlement dates are in 20 components beginning on May 17, 2019. Unlike the above dealings, this one revealed the relevant floor price ($128.02) and a forward cap price ($211.67). If cash settled, on any settlement date, and TREE shares exceed $211.67, Liberty (through Ventures Holdco, a Liberty entity) will pay RBC the difference between TREE's market price/share and the forward cap price times the number of shares. If TREE shares are below the floor price at the settlement dates, RBC will pay Liberty (read: Ventures Holdco) the difference between TREE's market price/share and the floor price times the number of shares.

It would seem that "job security" in Maloneland means working in any of his companies' legal or tax/accounting departments. To this, consider Malone's well known appetite for debt financing and other sources of leverage and it is difficult to assume that he has not acted similarly with his vast real estate holdings as well. He is America's largest land owner with over 2.1 million acres under his control (mostly in Maine). The data in this report is not conveniently available in one or two SEC filings. Indeed, the details uncovered lie in literally scores of documents. The bottom line is that the existence of persistent share pledging, and the now-increasing forward sale transactions serve to add potentially significant non-business risk to the general exposure profiles already inherent in Malone's businesses and should not go un-handicapped by his companies' shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.