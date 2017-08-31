AbbVie: Making It Less Risky

We also present two hedges for AbbVie longs who remain bullish but want to limit their risk going forward.

We briefly recap Alazar's bearish case here, and offer our own system's potential return estimate for the stock.

Khen Alazar raised the prospect of AbbVie following in Teva Pharmaceuticals' footsteps recently, citing similarities between the two companies.

AbbVie's (ABBV) home page describes its business as "finding better solutions to the toughest challenges", but Seeking Alpha contributor Khen Alazar suggested recently that AbbVie's own challenge may be to avoid following in the footsteps of Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA), which has lost more than half its value over the last month.

We recap Alazar's argument, offer our site's take on ABBV, and present a couple of ways bulls can stay long while strictly limiting their risk.

The Teva Comparison

Khen Alazar's Teva autopsy focuses on the company's dependence on one drug, its acquisitions that failed to deliver, and its accumulated debt:

Teva failed its investors due to several reasons: dependency on one major product, acquisition spree that included several companies that it overpaid for, and some companies that it took too long to integrate. Moreover, it saw massive growth in the long term debt. As the growth in earnings halted, and the outlook for the future FCF was negative, the share price collapsed. In addition, the company suffered from a management team that kept failing to deliver. The company couldn't find a replacement for its blockbuster drug, and the management wasn't ready for the patent cliff, and the pressure on the prices of generic drugs.

Alazar notes that AbbVie is more dependent on its blockbuster - Humira, which generates 65% of its revenues - than Teva was on Copaxone, which generated as much as 25% of its revenues. Alazar also notes the similar acquisition sprees and debt levels, which he illustrated effectively with the chart below.

Alazar concludes that AbbVie isn't worth the risk and suggests speculative investors consider betting against it by buying long-dated, out-of-the-money put options on it.

Our System's Take On AbbVie

In a couple of previous articles, we mentioned how our system comes up with its potential return estimates. We'll recap that quickly here, for those who missed them, using ABBV as our example this time.

Our system uses underlying price history as well as option sentiment to estimate potential returns for securities over the next six months. In a nutshell, we start with the assumption that any security is going to begin to revert to its long-term mean return, and we test that assumption by gauging the market for options expiring about six months out on the security. The gauge we use is to attempt to hedge the security against a greater-than-9% decline with an optimal, or least-expensive collar. For there to be an optimal collar available, a couple of conditions have to be met:

There needs to be a bid on call options above the current market price of the underlying security ("out of the money").

The cost of the put protection on the security, minus what you're able to sell the call leg for, has to be less than 9% of your underlying position value (since it wouldn't make sense to pay more than 9% to hedge when you are attempting to limit your downside risk to a decline of less than 9%).

The screen capture below from Portfolio Armor's admin panel shows our system's take on ABBV as of Wednesday's close.

One key figure there is in the "Adj. Exp Return" column. That shows our system's potential return estimate for ABBV over the next 6 months, 10.49%. But the number that determines our overall ranking is in the "Net Exp Return" column, 7.66%. That's ABBV's potential return net of hedging cost.

To put that in context, here's where ABBV ranks in our universe now.

Note that "31" is highlighted at the bottom. There are 10 names on each page, so there were 307 names ranked higher than ABBV in our system on Wednesday. So there's not much chance it's going to appear in one of our Bulletproof Investing portfolios this week.

Wall Street's Take On AbbVie

The 12-month consensus price target of sell-side analysts (via Nasdaq, below) suggests they don't see ABBV going anywhere over the next year.

Before we present hedges for ABBV, let's be clear about something:

If you're bearish on ABBV (or any other stock), you shouldn't own it. You hedge when you are bullish, but want to limit your risk in the event you are wrong, or the market goes against you.

For the hedges below, we'll assume you have 1,000 shares of ABBV and are willing to tolerate a decline of 16% over the next several months, but not a decline larger than that.

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of ABBV against a greater-than-16% decline by mid-February.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $1,530 or 2.07% of your position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

Some readers may be wondering, in light of Khen Alazar's suggestion of buying puts as a bet against ABBV, what the difference is between buying puts as a hedge versus buying them as a bearish bet. The main difference is that when you buy puts as a bearish bet, you don't own the underlying stock.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

Since Wall Street sees ABBV going nowhere, and Khen Alazar sees it going south, instead of using our 10.5% potential return estimate as the cap in this optimal, or least expensive, collar, we've used the highest cap that gave it a negative cost: 8%.

As of Wednesday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of ABBV against a greater-than-16% drop by mid-February, without capping your potential upside at less than 8% by then.

Note that our hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive put strike in the context of this collar. This one cost $1,100, or 1.49% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But the income generated by selling the call leg was $1,150, or 1.56% of position value (also calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $50, assuming you placed both option trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

Conclusion

Khen Alazar raises interesting, and ominous, comparisons between ABBV and TEVA. ABBV currently passes our 2 screens to avoid bad investments, but our system isn't particularly bullish on it now. If you are, and your long the stock, you may want to consider hedging in case Alazar's forecast comes to pass.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.