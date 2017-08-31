TBT: Put Option Idea For Income, Part 2

On August 10, 2017, it was suggested to sell the August 18, 2017, $35.50 strike put on the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT) for $0.47 for income. The trade did not work out as expected. This resulted in shares of TBT being assigned at an effective purchase price of $35.03. The shares closed today at $34.22.

The US Treasury market has seen a flight of safety bid in the face of stronger than expected economic reports. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported real 2Q17 GDP that was revised to 3.0% from 2.6%, Current-dollar GDP was revised to 4.0% from 3.6%. The ADP employment report showed strong August employment growth of 237,000 plus upward revision to the July figures.

Political headlines have seen bond prices rally. There was the North Korean missile launch, and talk about a government shutdown, a fight over the debt ceiling and passing a budget. Then Harvey entered the room dropping massive amounts of rain on Houston, Texas. Talk of a government shutdown and issues with increasing the debt ceiling have receded somewhat, but Congress is on vacation and will have much work to do in a short time frame.

Friday, September 1, 2017 is the nonfarm payroll report. It is expected to be better than market expectations. I am long the ProShares Ultra Short US Treasury ETF as longer-term interest rates are expected to move higher. However, the position is currently underwater.

Should the nonfarm payroll figure beat expectations and the market begin to focus on increased government spending, then it would be plausible that longer-term interest rates could move higher and steepen the yield curve. Government spending to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery could create an opportunity for Congress to pass an infrastructure bill, pass a budget, and lift the debt ceiling. These actions could further increase consumer and business confidence. By removing uncertainty, the economy might pick up more steam going into the holiday season.

At this time, it is unclear how bad the damage to factories, railroad beds, and refineries has been. The recovery process will take time. Auto sales might benefit once the damaged vehicles get through the claims process. This could help the automakers, and that might help the steel companies. Should Congress pass an infrastructure bill, then additional steel demand might be seen as roads and bridge repairs are made. The Federal Reserve might get the inflation they are looking for.

If all goes well, 2018 could be a very good year for the economy. The positive economic outlook is the reason that interest rates are expected to move marginally higher.

Trading Idea

If looking to establish a position in the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF or earn the option premium, then sell the September 15, 2017, $34.00 put for $0.41 (closing bid). The return on the strike price would be 1.21% or 27.13% annualized. The effective purchase price would be $33.59, or a 1.88% discount to the current share price.

Should interest rates move higher as expected, the sale of a covered call will be considered for the current position.

What are your thoughts?

Disclosure:

Return calculations exclude transaction costs, as each trader may experience different costs; however, transaction costs will reduce the realized return. Positions mentioned are of the time of publication and may change without notice for a variety of reasons. Ideas presented are for educational purposes and should not be viewed as investment recommendations or be considered investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also short call and put options.