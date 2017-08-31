Gilead's Fairy-Tale Comeback

Gilead Sciences (GILD) agreed to acquire Kite Pharma for $180 per share or $11.9B in cash. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 and be accretive to earnings after three years. By paying a strong premium of 29% for the acquisitions, Gilead will jumpstart its oncology division with Kite's CAR-T candidate being one of the first movers in biopharma's next big thing: cell therapy to combat cancer.

Source: Gilead Investor Relations - all courtesy remains

Following an early flood of articles on the acquisition, I won't repeat what has been said on Gilead's reasoning, Kite's pipeline or modeling prospective future revenues. Instead the focus of this article will be to outline the not-so-obvious catalysts that will lead Gilead into higher territories. This is the bullish thesis, which I personally support. In the takeaway section, I will mention relevant counterarguments to this thesis.

The bullish thesis

The belief returns

Being down as much as 10% at one point during 2017, it already looked like Gilead would have another disastrous year. However, prior to much better than expected Q2 earnings, the stock's downward movement reversed and Gilead left the 60s. Now, with some delay, Gilead stock is experimenting leaving the 70s behind and heading into higher spheres.

The Kite acquisition, although it won't help Gilead's earnings for 3 years (actually it is expected to adversely affect earnings until year three), will help foster belief that Gilead's stock's already strong turnaround is stable and going to last. In fact, with the markets trading the future (at least they should be), a potential blockbuster to Gilead's oncology function should point to a brighter future.

GILD data by YCharts

It is only the beginning

By end of Q2, Gilead's liquidity amounted to a whopping $36.6B and its total debt amounted to $26.5B. The Kite transaction is an all-cash deal and will be financed via a combination of cash on hand, bank debt and senior unsecured notes. Although no actual distribution is provided, it is fair to assume that Gilead' remaining cash on hand will still exceed its pre-acquisition debt level. In an all-cash deal financed entirely by cash on hand, Gilead would still have a massive $25B left which could be used for even more acquisitions.

Previous acquisition targets like Vertex (VRTX) or Incyte (INCY) with market caps of $38B and $26B certainly seem too expensive now given that these numbers do not even factor in a premium, which would have to be paid on the acquisition. Also, following Gilead's public announcement of the Kite deal, the entire bio sector came to life and pushed up valuations. This trend will probably continue as investors fantasize about who else in the sector could be on the shopping list of Gilead and other companies.

IBB Price data by YCharts

However, there are certainly smaller potential acquisition targets left. One of these is Galapagos (GLPG), currently valued just below $5B. Last year Gilead had already paid more than $700M for Filgotinib split into a license payment of $300M and an equity investment of $425M raising Gilead's share to 14.71%. At the end of 2017, the lock-up period to buy or sell shares ends and Gilead could start to increase its stake further or acquire it in total.

Assuming Gilead doubles its stake in Galapagos by paying around $1B, which would bring it above the critical 25% ownership threshold, total liquidity would still be in the mid-to-high $25B range. In the last earnings call, CEO John C. Milligan mentioned the following:

So we have been very, very active, as we always are. We have beefed up our groups, as you're aware, so that we can evaluate more different kinds of opportunities. And so we are working very hard behind the scenes here on a number of things, but I certainly can't direct you to anything specific, other than to say that we're very, very active. And when the things are right for us, we'll announce them. That's all I can say.

Source: Gilead Q2/2017 Earnings Call

He was right. The Kite acquisition was basically done back then (though not yet announced) but this statement hints for more to come as Gilead is very, very active. Gilead will have to pay attention to its debt situation and also to its commitment to pay rising dividends but an acquisition in the magnitude of the Kite deal still seems reasonable.

A new catalyst for Gilead's business

Finally, after countless earnings calls in which Gilead was repeatedly asked about any M&A activity and ironically in the latest call one analyst not even dared to ask any more, Gilead not only demonstrated its commitment for M&A but also gives analysts and investors now an additional giant topic to think about: cell therapy and what it could mean to Gilead.

While Gilead's main revenue driver, its HCV segment, may have stabilized in Q2 already, it is also not unrealistic that declines will continue. However, the narrative and focus as to how Gilead's upcoming earnings will be viewed, could really change now. Now there is finally something in Gilead's business, which can really grow. It is something new. It is exciting and it could be the future of cancer research and therapy. I am not expecting wild euphoria or the sky-is-the-limit thinking but certainly more optimism.

And for Kite shareholders, as they will not be left with any stock after the takeout, their only way to go if they believe in CAR-T and Kite is to invest into Gilead. Gilead itself, sporting a P/E ratio of below 10, buys a company with much higher growth prospects but Gilead investors get this growth at a much lower price. High-flying Celgene (CELG) for instance is trading at a lofty 41 times earnings. Paired with Gilead's above-average dividend yield of above 2.5%, the stock remains a compelling buy to me for both growth and income.

Investor takeaway

The bullish thesis following Gilead's Kite deal just got a whole lot stronger as it psychologically could really and sustainably restore belief in the stock and Gilead's business, it could only mark the beginning of more acquisitions to come and will generally add a future growth catalyst for Gilead's profitability.

A bearish or more pessimistic view would be that CAR-T therapy, as innovative as it is, is very expensive and competition with global giant Novartis (NVS) and others expected to follow could become stiff.

Also, Gilead's stock is now up more than 12% YTD and it could be questionable whether the reaction to the Kite deal is overblown. It costs Gilead a lot of money right now and also in the years to come before it will contribute anything to Gilead's top and bottom lines. Meanwhile, Gilead will struggle with its existing hep-C cash cow and new competitive products will be launched to the market taking market share away from Gilead.

I certainly acknowledge these concerns but remain bullish on the stock ever since calling its bottom in the low 60s.

The story looks clear to me. Gilead will see stabilization in its HCV segment and continue to see solid growth in its HIV sales. At the same time, the company will screen for additional acquisitions, continue generating strong cash flow and reward its shareholders with an attractive dividend. Belief in the stock will be restored and the narrative will shift from declining HCV sales to future growth in CAR-T and Nash. Thus, Gilead remains one of the strongest buys for me for growth and income alike.

