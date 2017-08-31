Gold Price - A Battle Of 2 Opposing Forces

For the price of gold, a battle is now underway between two opposing forces. On the one hand, gold draws capital as a safe haven; and on the other, it is a source of capital to fuel risk taking. Economic strengthening in the United States works against gold, but the threat of conflict with North Korea is a powerful offset, and if realized, is enough to overcome it.

Gold recently gained favor, partly because of an exchange of concerning rhetoric and saber rattling between the leaders of North Korea and the United States. This week, when North Korea launched an intermediate range ballistic missile over Japan, tensions intensified and gold drew capital.

But yesterday, when second quarter GDP growth was revised four-tenths of a percent higher, to 3.0%, on the back of better consumer spending, gold became a source of capital for renewed risk taking. These are two opposing forces, each of which is powerful enough to dictate direction for gold in a significant manner and for an extended period. So which will win?

Precious Metals Security 08-31-17 Premarket SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSE: GLD) -0.2% iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSE: IAU) -0.2% iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSE: SLV) -0.3% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) -0.3% VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDXJ) -0.2% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSE: NUGT) -1.3% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYSE: DUST) +1.1% Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) -1.1% Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) Unchanged Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) -0.3% Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) -0.4% Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) NA Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) NA

I anticipated U.S. economic strengthening for the second half of this year and through 2018, and as a result turned bearish gold and relative securities sometime back. Finally, economic robustness is starting to present in data. As data continues to show the benefits of a fully employed American labor force, and as Americans spend more freely, I expect my view will become popular opinion. As a result, I expect stocks will rise significantly and enjoy a boom time period. As risk assets including stocks draw capital for investment, gold and other safe haven stores of capital will likely drain of it.

The U.S. dollar should also strengthen on both U.S. economic gains and as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to manage inflation. As the U.S. dollar grows stronger, the price of gold valued in dollar terms should depreciate. But something could happen to hamper both the U.S. dollar and investment in risky assets.

North Korea continues to threaten its neighbors, but its threats are beginning to strike close to home. Recent rumblings about Guam, a U.S. territory and the location of a strategic U.S. military base, could turn rhetoric to an actual trade of fire. North Korea's most recent provocation was unprecedented, in that it was clearly a violation of Japanese territory and was an aggressive military test (not a satellite launch). North Korea has threatened to act in a similarly threatening manner toward Guam. That could lead to a similarly significant American response, or to a horrifying war the consequences of which are significantly unknown.

The threat of war with a potentially nuclear armed nation, along with other unknowns like how China would respond, is a threat to the U.S. economy and the U.S. dollar. Our currency would face markdown, and capital would flow from U.S. risk assets into safe havens other than U.S. treasuries and the U.S. dollar. Gold would clearly benefit in a significant manner from such a nightmarish scenario.

So, as the threat of an unwanted war overhangs, there is a drag against the U.S. dollar and risk assets. Gold has support as a result. However, the most likely scenario, by far, is not one that involves war. And, it appears the U.S. economy is stepping up above its post recession malaise of a growth pace. As a result, over time, gold should see its price decline. The North Korea issue is likely to dissipate, versus escalate from here, and so gold should gradually give way, though at an accelerating pace. However, there remains the possibility of an escalation of tension between the U.S. and North Korea, and so for now, gold has some support. And in the unfathomable worst case scenario, gold has great gains ahead of it. For more of my work on precious metals and securities markets, readers are welcomed to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

