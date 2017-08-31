Exxon Mobil: History Shows P/E May Fall Further

In this analysis, we'll analyze the historical P/E ratios for Exxon and correlate the historical stock prices to determine if the stock is fairly valued.

Crude oil, on the other hand, has remained at roughly the same price of $47.

Exxon's P/E ratio has fallen 43% since last December, but the stock may still be overvalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation's (XOM) stock price has fallen over 17% since December last year while the company's P/E ratio has fallen 43% in the same period. The enormous drop in valuation and in price might lead someone to conclude the stock must be undervalued. However, when comparing historical stock prices to P/E ratios, another story forms.

Although Exxon's stock doesn't trade one to one with crude oil, they typically have a positive correlation. This coming despite Exxon having a diversified revenue stream such as its chemical and natural gas businesses. However, crude oil is still a key driver for Exxon's earnings and is an overall benchmark for energy sector growth.

In this analysis, we'll correlate Exxon's historical stock prices, to its corresponding P/E ratios, while also correlating to the corresponding crude oil prices. By analyzing historical patterns, the goal is to gain a better sense of the stock's valuation.

Exxon's relationship with crude:

Here's a chart from January 2016 showing the percentage changes in crude oil versus Exxon's stock.

Exxon had a 30% move higher in early 2016 and at the same time, crude oil rose 90% for a 33% correlation.

The November move higher for XOM had a tighter correlation whereby XOM moved up 12% versus oil's 27% gain (44% correlation) following the election and OPEC production cuts.

We can see that the correlation between crude and XOM grew tighter by the end of the year and once crude prices stalled and began to fade earlier this year, XOM began to correct lower.

The correction in XOM makes sense since a large percentage of the run up in the stock in Q4 last year was the result of the OPEC production cuts and expectations of improved economic growth following the Trump election.

Now that both of the drivers that pushed Exxon higher have been watered down, delayed, and quite frankly disappointing so far, it stands to reason that Exxon should adjust lower since those drivers have now been diminished. But, has the stock adjusted too much?

A look at Exxon's P/E:

How much has the P/E fallen since December 2016?

Exxon's P/E has come off 43% with the price correcting 17% from December 2016.

with the price correcting 17% from December 2016. Crude oil, on the other hand, has only corrected by 13% from the December highs.

Exxon's P/E has fallen 3xs as much as crude oil since last December. If we want to determine if the move is overdone, we must first see how much the P/E rose leading up to the correction.

XOM data by YCharts

However, as compared to the start of last year, Exxon's P/E is still elevated.

Exxon Mobil's P/E growth rate versus crude oil since January 2016.

Exxon's P/E is still up 70% from January versus crude which is up 53%.

from January versus crude which is up 53%. To put it another way, Exxon's P/E rose 1.3xs the percentage gain of crude oil prices during the same period. Perhaps the P/E may have more room to fall, but first, let's map all three, price, P/E, and crude oil.

XOM PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Historical analysis of Exxon's P/E ratio to crude oil:

Crude oil weekly chart since 2015:

In my prior article on crude oil, we analyzed and calculated the mean reversion for crude prices. Here's the graph and a couple of highlights from that article and how it ties in with Exxon.

Historically, we can see that the $45 to $49 area for crude oil (green zone) appears to be an important price zone with the mid point or the mean being $47 as shown by the yellow line.

Since 2015, this price zone appears to be a make or break area for crude containing both resistance and support levels. Apparently, traders adopt a wait and see attitude in the $45-$49 zone resulting in a rangebound trading pattern.

It's no wonder why crude prices have stalled lately. However, I believe the price zone of $45 to $49 that I've highlighted is important because it dates back to 2015, meaning it has a history of being an area where traders have shown indecision as to the next move in crude.

In order for crude oil to break higher or lower, it must break and hold the $49 or $45 levels. Think of the $47 level as the mean for crude oil since 2015.

How does Exxon's stock price and P/E ratio correlate to the crude oil historic price zone of $45 to $49?

Historically, the two key areas that have historically correlated have been the $82 to $86 zone for XOM and the $45 to $47 range for crude oil.

In 2015, we can see that Exxon's stock price range of $82.50 to $86 (pink zone) equated to a range in P/Es from 12 to 18 for the year. Meanwhile, crude settled in the $45 to $49 zone.

In 2016 from the chart below, the yellow boxes highlight the rise in both crude oil and Exxon's stock price. I realize there's a lot going on in the chart, so I'll break it down.

from the chart below, the yellow boxes highlight the rise in both crude oil and Exxon's stock price. I realize there's a lot going on in the chart, so I'll break it down. By May 2016, Exxon's P/E rose to 28 and the stock price equivalent was $86 while in 2015, an $86 stock price equated to 12 P/E. Crude oil's price equivalent remained at $49.

and the stock price equivalent was $86 while in 2015, an $86 stock price equated to 12 P/E. Crude oil's price equivalent remained at $49. By the end of 2016, Exxon's P/E rose to 34 after the stock price soared to $95.

Exxon's P/E rose to 34 after the stock price soared to $95. In 2017, as Exxon's stock came back down to the $86 level, but it's P/E remained elevated at 44.

as Exxon's stock came back down to the $86 level, but it's P/E remained elevated at 44. I believe the rise in P/E relative to the stock reflected the increased expectations of earnings as a result of higher crude prices due to economic optimism, and the production cuts by OPEC.

Today, we can see that Exxon's P/E has fallen dramatically from 44 earlier this year to a 27 P/E currently. The stock price has fallen from the 90's to today's price of $76. Crude oil is more or less the same at $47.

Takeaways from the charts:

Historically, we can see that when XOM's stock traded between $82 to $86, the P/Es ranged from 12 to 18 in 2015, and 34 to 44 in 2016 and early 2017.

Of course, the high P/Es from late last year and into this year were factoring in an expectation of stronger economic growth spurred on by possible Trump tax cuts. We all remember how many people were calling for $60 oil.

In compared to May of last year, Exxon's P/E of 28 equated to an $86 stock price. However, the P/E of 28 included the price surge through April and May (at the bottom of the chart).

Exxon's P/E of 28 equated to an $86 stock price. However, the P/E of 28 included the price surge through April and May (at the bottom of the chart). Exxon is still trading at 27xs next year's earnings at $76 as opposed to last year's stock price of $86. Meanwhile, crude oil has not risen very much and remains in the $47 area. Exxon's current P/E looks even more out of whack when compared to the 2015 P/Es of 12 and 18 when the stock traded in the mid-80's and crude was at the same price as today, $47.

as opposed to last year's stock price of $86. Meanwhile, crude oil has not risen very much and remains in the $47 area. Exxon's current P/E looks even more out of whack when compared to the 2015 P/Es of 12 and 18 when the stock traded in the mid-80's and crude was at the same price as today, $47. This is why I believe the current P/E of 27 for Exxon may still be too high and may need to adjust lower. The elevated P/Es of last year and into early this year (28, 34, and 44) were all based on expectations, perhaps euphoric expectations. Those expectations included Trump policies leading to increased economic growth and a business-friendly Washington as well as OPEC productions cuts leading to higher crude oil prices.

Since the lofty expectations of last year have been adjusted lower and neither the Trump policies nor the OPEC production cuts have made a material difference so far, we must conclude that Exxon's P/E must also adjust lower to before those expectations were introduced to the market.

As a result, based on the correlations of historical price, to P/E, and to crude oil, Exxon's P/E should adjust lower, to perhaps the low 20's. I believe it's at these levels that Exxon will be fairly valued for a $47 price equivalent for crude oil.

If you follow my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you know that I'm bullish on crude oil based on bullish economic growth leading to a rise in crude demand, consumption, and subsequently falling inventories. As a result, I believe Exxon may need to adjust its P/E lower in the short-term, but I'm bullish on the stock in the long-term, along with oil, and the energy sector as a whole.

If the current market changes and economic growth surges in the coming months, I believe we can expect crude oil to rise taking XOM higher. Also, if OPEC makes good on their production cuts or Washington passes a significant tax bill spurring economic optimism, both crude oil and Exxon would likely benefit perhaps preventing any adjustment lower in Exxon's valuation. However, it may take months for those events to come to pass.

Unfortunately in the short-term, for investors and for Exxon, it may get worse before it gets better.

Good luck out there.

