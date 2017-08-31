Catalent: A Pricing Agonist Play On Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Catalent (CTLT) surged after the company obliterated quarterly estimates, with revenue growth of 16% y/y to $617M and adjusted EPS of $0.65 per share, up 25% y/y. We will dive into the business a bit more shortly, but given the consistent growth in the core business augmented by solid M&A, I like Catalent’s business model. That said, shares are trading at an expensive multiple of ~23x my FY18 estimate of $1.72 per share. Let’s take a look at the interesting business model, and why I think Catalent is a solid company at the right price.

Background

Catalent first came public In July of 2014 during a hot pharmaceutical market. Prior to coming public, the business was jockeyed around the pharma space, owned by Cardinal Health (CAH) before being sold to Blackstone and eventually the public markets.

Unlike most of its peers, Catalent is primarily focused on contract manufacturing, development, and advanced, differentiated drug delivery systems. The company produces a whopping 72 billion doses of products for 7,000 different products, producing 5% of the world’s products, making it relatively diversified. Customers include 85 of the top 100 branded drug companies, 23 of the 25 top biologics companies, and 22 of the top 25 consumer health companies. In short, Catalent has a diverse customer and product base, creating a business model that can withstand the wild swings that can be inherent in pricing in the pharmaceutical space.

Similar to its product diversity, Catalent has three reportable business segments which contribute a significant portion of its revenue.

Softgel Technologies (40%)

Softgel Technologies is one of the strongest of Catalent’s segments. Over 90% of softgel new chemical entities (“NCE”) over the last 25 years have been developed and supplier by Catalent. With its wide base of patents and over 80 years of experience in the space, Catalent is one of the premier partners for this technology. Key partners include GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Teva (TEVA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Pfizer (PFE). Catalent holds a particularly strong positon in Vegicaps – softgels made from plant-derived sources that allow for consumption by a broader set of patients.

In FY17, revenue in the segment grew 12% y/y to $855 million, with EBITDA up 20% y/y to $191 million, driving a margin of 22%. Given the platform technology, I see a significant amount of operating leverage in the segment. Catalent won a long-term contract for Pfizer’s next generation of Advil products, which will assuredly help drive revenue growth in the next several years.

In 2017, the company acquired Accucaps Industries, which expanded the manufacturing network. I expect Catalent to continue to look for similar bolt-on acquisitons.

Drug Delivery Solutions (43%)

The segment I am most familiar with is Catalent’s drug delivery solutions business. Catalent has broad capabilities in this segment, with the ability to formulate, develop, and manufacture orals (tablets, pills) as well as the ability to manufacture injectable drugs in delivery forms such as pre-filled syringes, glass-free vials, and other container types. Catalent has worked hard to establish itself as a player in more complicated products like biologics, and it is now expanding into specialty areas like respiratory, ophthalmics, and nasal applications.

One of Catalent’s key products is the Zydis tablet, which is a unique freeze-dried tablet that can be swallowed with water and dissolves instantly in the mouth. Though developed in 1986, the technology continues to find additional applications today.

As competition for injectable products from India intensifies, I like Catalent’s exposure to biologics and other higher value products where Catalent’s key partners like Allergan (AGN), Pfizer, Roche, Eli Lily (LLY), and Johnson & Johnson will prioritize trust over cost.

Though lacking the same operating leverage as the Softgel Technologies segment in 2017, Drug Delivery Solutions posted an EBITDA margin of 26.6%, about in-line with the prior year.

Clinical Supply Solutions (16%)

Clinical Supply Solutions is by far Catalent’s smallest business, but it demonstrates the company’s commitment to capture dollars through the molecule development flow. Catalent provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution and inventory management for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Much of this work is simply easier to perform for Catalent than a large R&D organization.

Relative to the rest of the business, this segment generates a smaller EBITDA margin at 15.7%. However, I believe this revenue is relatively low effort for Catalent to capture, and it provides further differentiation from other contract manufacturers.

Low R&D Intensity Drives Solid Returns

With a stable base of technology platforms, Catalent only needs to spend $7-10 million annually on research & development, which helps drive strong operating profits. Catalent posted cash gross margin of roughly 38.5%, which would be considerably lower than most pharmaceutical companies, while posting an EBITDA margin 17.9%. I think the company could easily reduce SG&A spending to get this EBITDA margin closer to 20%, though I have not seen an indication that there is any focus on doing so at this time.

Diverse Revenue Streams Creates Predictable Growth

Perhaps the most attractive part of Catalent’s existing business is its predictable growth. With a strong cost position and focus on differentiated products, the company is able to consistently generate top-line growth of 4-6%, with 2-5% of growth in the existing business and 2% of growth from new products offset by 1% of attrition annually. Catalent’s business is mostly long-term in nature, and changing suppliers over a small amount of price is not cost effective in the pharma business.

That being said, competition from low-cost Indian firms will intensify in the coming years. While most have been focused on low effort products like tablets and pills, there has been an explosion in injectable capabilities over the last several years, with firms often gobbled up by multinationals like Pfizer, Fresenius Kabi, and Baxter. In my view, this is the most pertinent risk to the Catalent business, but I do believe Catalent’s entrance into additional areas along the molecule development process will insulate the company from low-cost competition. Additionally, proprietary pharmaceutical companies are much less interested in cutting out manufacturing costs than generic pharmaceutical firms, putting Catalent in a more attractive place.

Unfortunately, I believe Catalent’s valuation is simply too rich at current levels. Shares trade at PE of ~23x my estimate for next year’s earnings and an EV/EBITDA multiple of about 13.5x next year’s earnings. Though earnings will prove to be more durable than other pharmaceuticals, which tend to carry heavy product concentration risk, I think the capital intensity warrants a lower multiple of around 10x EV/EBITDA for fair value. I will continue to watch shares and wait for an attractive entry point.

