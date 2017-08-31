DSW Is A Buy

DSW's (DSW) second quarter report seemed to surprise a lot of analysts, which sent the stock soaring. Investors may now be scratching their heads wondering how they missed the long opportunity on the footwear retailer - but don't panic because there is still plenty of upside left in this footwear retailer.

Q2 Results

For Q2, DSW's sales were up 3.3%, with comparable sales up 0.6%. On the $680.4 million of revenue, gross profit increased and operating expenses decreased. Reported net income was up 14% to $28.6 million. Although some of these numbers were modest, given the retail environment, this is a very strong quarter for DSW.

On the balance sheet, cash and investments increased 11% to $271 million from the year prior. They currently have a cash ratio of 0.1 as they have moved more of their cash into short-term investments. Regardless, they have strong liquidity and I see now problems with their ability to meet working capital needs.

Source: DSW IR

Stock Repurchase

But my favorite part of the Q2 report was reading the board's approval of a new $500 million share repurchase plan. DSW is not afraid to return money to their shareholders via share repurchases and dividends, and investors should love that about this company. DSW has already returned $600 million in dividends and share repurchases since 2013 and they're not slowing down now.

Stock repurchases are a great way to increase shareholder value and the timing couldn't be better with the stock trading at such cheap levels. They still have $33 million left on their ongoing share repurchase plan. The new $500 million repurchase plan may not sound like a lot, but it will have a big impact on the $1.5 billion market cap company. That equates to a third of DSW stock at the current price.

Let's put this to numbers. DSW is already trading at a low PE of about 12.5. Now let's assume that they do a $500 million share repurchase at an average price of $20 per share, which is a 6.4% premium from its current price. That means they would be able to repurchase 25 million of their 80.35 million shares outstanding. If we use DSW's current TTM net income of $121 million and apply it to the shares after the buyback, then we would have EPS of $2.19 compared to their current EPS of $1.50. This would bring DSW's PE down from 12.5 to 8.6.

This is a company where investors can feel confident that they are using their assets to improve shareholder value and distribute it accordingly. Investors don't only get a strong share repurchase program but a pretty strong 4.3% dividend yield.

Valuation

Although DSW has shown some strength, it hasn't stopped the market from devaluing them. They are trading at incredibly low levels and macro factors within retail are likely to blame. However, I find this discount in DSW to be an inefficiency in the market.

Source: YCharts

As you can see, DSW is trading at a very low historic PE. It is the same story for P/S and P/B.

Source: YCharts

The retail industry has been struggling, and DSW isn't necessarily an exception to it. Their growth is slow at a 3-year compound annual growth rate of 4.6%, and their net income growth is negative. But they are beating the apparel industry across their top and bottom lines, but they are still trading almost 38% below the industry average PE ratio of 20.2.

Conclusion

It's no surprise that retail has been getting crushed as investors have had increasing anxiety about the sector - as they should. However, every so often this panicking opens up doors of opportunity for those who are looking. DSW is that opportunity. They are taking advantage of their low valuation through significant share repurchases - investors should do the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DSW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.