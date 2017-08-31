General Electric: Why This Week Is Important

Few companies in the financial markets have a history rivaling that of General Electric Co. (GE). For dividend investors, the stock is usually held in even higher regard. But some critical questions need to be answered in terms of the long-term viability in several key business segments, and recent changes in upper management have increased the uncertainty factor for share prices that are essentially in a free-fall. When we are dealing with a company as large (and diverse) as GE it is critical to assess the broader economic framework as it stands to cultivate stronger earnings performances. This week, we are being several important clues that will help argue for more bullish or bearish stance in the stock. If you are a long term holder of GE, this will be critical information in assessing whether or not the stock is forming a bottom (and ultimately whether or not these positions should be maintained). We maintain our bullish stance in GE but will use further developments this week as a means for restructuring positions once all of the data reports are released

By all accounts, this year’s activity in General Electric has been an abomination. The stock is trading lower by more than 23%, and most of these losses accumulated after the installment of John Flannery as CEO, which is essentially an indicator that the market remains unconvinced in his ability to broaden the scope of company goals to include positioning for the coming Internet of Things and greater efforts to digitize its offerings. We could see a more in-depth explanation of these efforts (and their progress) in November as Flannery continues to look for ways to assuage investor fears with respect to the future of the company.

Of course, some of this progress is out of GE’s hands and the true revenue drivers will depend on the strength of the underlying economy. This week, we have already seen some encouraging developments on this front, and this helps to explain why competitors like Honeywell (HON) have not experience the troubles that have been associated with GE. The first revision of US GDP growth came in at 3% for the second quarter (up from 2.6% and better than the 2.7% that was expected by analyst experts). This ultimately suggests that improved business confidence inspired by the surprise election of President Donald Trump has had a material impact in the expansion of the US economy. Most of these gains were spurred by growth in personal consumption and corporate profits (which turned positively at 0.8% after posting negative in the initial report).

Broad performances in GDP are important to assess but they also tend to give investors a look in the rear view mirror. Better indicators of what is coming next can be seen in the reports tied to manufacturing and labor markets and this weeks developments will give us some critical information in these areas, too. ADP’s private sector data often act as an early indicator of the critical non-farm payrolls numbers, and this week’s ADP report for July showed a revised total of 201K job additions (+23K) for the period. The services sector fared better than the goods segment, with bright spots seen in healthcare, transportation and leisure/hospitality. On Friday, we will have the actual NFP numbers and this will ultimately be used to assess the true strength in these areas but the current expectations are suggestive of weakness with 179K jobs additions expected.

ISM Data: Trading Economics

At the same time, we will see the ISM Manufacturing PMI, which is only expected to show moderate growth from 56.3 in July to 56.5 in August. We see scope here for a major upside surprise, however, given the strength of the overall manufacturing trends and the consistent performances we have seen in relevant economic segments. Better data here will support the revenue outlook for GE and likely relieve the stock from some of the selling pressure that has characterized most of this year.

GE Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.Com

In the chart above, we can see that GE is moving toward critical long-term support levels (at 23.60) that will likely prove difficult to break on first attempt by the market. We are already trading through the 2-standard deviation Bollinger Band, making it highly unlikely that this downside extension can continue while the Commodity Channel Index is firmly on oversold territory. If you are not already long the stock, this present a compelling opportunity given the fact that we are now approaching a 4% dividend yield for those with bullish exposure. We maintain a positive outlook on General Electric as long as these areas hold, and we will continue to capitalize on the strong dividend payouts as the beneficial macro scenarios unfold into next year.

