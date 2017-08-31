Lockheed Martin And North Korea

By Callum Lo, Integer Investment analyst

Introduction

In an article regarding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) we published several months ago, we stated that “ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere are likely to provide high demand for key defense and security products provided by Lockheed Martin” and that “there are several strong indicators that the U.S demand for military equipment will grow, notably, the proposed increase in defense spending and the recent [Syrian] airstrike.” Since the time that article was published, Lockheed Martin’s stock has in fact exceeded our expectations, climbing from around $270 to its current price of over $300. It now trades at a P/E ratio of 23.91. We expect it to continue to $330.

Lockheed Martin is an aerospace and defense corporation based in the United States. It produces a large range of military transportation and combat vehicles, as well as having interests in space exploration, cyber security and a number of other advanced technology frontiers. It is well known for its military jet aircraft programs the F-35, the F-22 and the F-16. The company is currently engaged in a long term arrangement with the U.S. government for the development and production of the F-35, which represents the major fifth generation combat aircraft that American military forces will use for the coming decades.

Lockheed Martin creates military hardware, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter:

In total, Lockheed Martin reaps the vast majority of its revenue from U.S. government contracts. In 2016, 71% of net sales were to the U.S. government. 59% of sales are from the Department of Defense specifically. Naturally, American involvement in foreign conflicts and international geopolitics are incredibly important for the firm's outlook. Even small shifts in U.S. foreign policy direction can have profound impacts on prospective demand for the firm's products.

U.S. Foreign Policy

In our last article, we articulated the important shift in U.S. foreign policy with the incoming administration:

“The election of Donald Trump to the White House represents a seismic shift in several areas of America's military strategy and foreign policy. Trump has already outlined plans to significantly increase the federal military budget. The proposed changes involve a hike in military spending of $54 billion, an increase of 10%.”

None of this has changed since the time of publishing. In fact, Trump has signalled further aggression in his foreign policy stance towards global adversaries. In the particular case of North Korea, Trump has warned that “[Kim] has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said, they will be met with fire and fury, and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.” While this is strong rhetoric, and is certainly a reason to further back military stocks, it should be noted that such a threat is almost certainly not credible. Reports out of the U.S. that the North Korean regime has successfully developed missiles capable of reaching the United States, as well as their ability to miniaturise a nuclear warhead to fit on such a missile, means that their nuclear deterrent is now firmly in place. The Trump administration will have to accept that the window for action against North Korea has closed and that the regime as a nuclear power immune to foreign threats is the new normal.

Kim Jong-Un has been aggressive in pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities:

In our previous article, we also noted the shift in U.S. foreign policy away from an emphasis on using foreign aid and other diplomatic apparatus in order to purchase influence around the world:

“Much of the money now being redirected towards the defense budget is being taken from the existing state department and foreign aid budget. In total, the budget for the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development is to fall by 28%. While there has been much debate between military experts and the fresh Trump Administration as to whether this shift from soft power emphasis to military might is an intelligent move, it is certainly promising for Lockheed Martin, who rely on political appetites for large-scale military buildup.”

Since that time, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has stated as recently as June that the military buildup will begin in the 2019 budget and continue on through to 2023. Mattis stated: "We didn't get into this situation in one year, and we aren't going to get out of it in one year. We're going to have to have sustained growth in '19 to '23, and this is where you'll see the biggest growth: Army, Air Force and Navy as we're digging us out of a readiness and maintenance hole."

ISIS in Iraq

We also provided several key insights regarding important developments with the Islamic State in Iraq:

“Perhaps just as importantly as territorial changes, ISIS finances are now worsening rapidly. As a caliphate that relies on the proper functioning of a governmental apparatus within its territory, ISIS has relied on revenues from taxes and resources since 2014. Its revenue streams, as a result of lost territory and strategic coalition pressure, has now halved in the last two years. The group also relied heavily on looting and seizing of property taken as part of their offensive. Now that this has stopped, they are struggling to continue seeing the same financial turnover.”

Mosul has now fallen to the Iraqi security services:





We ultimately predicted that “Mosul is likely to fall in the coming months.” That prediction has now come true, and we are beginning to see the kind of shift in U.S. military strategy that we thought was likely to occur following this event:

“Air strikes will become less common, as ISIS turns to insurgency instead of holding discrete areas of territory in cities. Fortunately for Lockheed Martin, they are well positioned to fill this gap through the provision of unmanned systems, such as drones. The company produces a wide portfolio of these products, which can be used for surveillance work or targeted strikes.”

Valuation

In this section, we produce an updated valuation for Lockheed Martin using comparables analysis. Similar companies operating in the industry have been selected to compare, in this case: Boeing Co. (BA), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF), Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). These companies yield the following P/E ratios:

Boeing Co 21.05 Northrop Grumman 20.7 BAE Systems 17.9 Raytheon Company 25.14 Textron Inc. 17.36 Lockheed Martin 24.12 Average (exc. Lockheed Martin) 20.43

We believe that there is further growth potential for Lockheed Martin, especially in the U.S. Budget for 2018 and with ongoing instability in global geopolitics. As a result, we believe that a P/E ratio of around 26 is more appropriate. This is particularly true given that Raytheon is currently trading at a P/E of over 25, and Lockheed Martin has access to a number of valuable contracts that Raytheon is not a part of (such as the F-35 programme, discussed in our previous article). This yields a target value of $330.17.

Conclusion

Since the time of our previous analysis, the state of global affairs has only grown more unstable with the looming North Korean threat and ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The Trump administration has furthered its signalling of a large scale military buildup likely to benefit Lockheed Martin more than nearly any other defence firm. We expect large revenues for their missile systems, combat aircraft and other ground-based defence products in the years to come for a sustained period.

