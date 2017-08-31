REGENXBIO: Savvy Acquisition By Management And Plenty Of Irons In The Fire

Widespread adoption of their NAV technology platform continues, as the company continues to profit by providing the "picks and shovels" of the gene therapy gold rush.

Shares of REGENXBIO (RGNX) have risen by roughly 50% since I first presented the company as an early stage gene therapy pioneer worthy of consideration. In late March I recommended investors buy shares on weakness and just a couple months later there was a decent dip to take advantage of.

RGNX data by YCharts

Keys to the investing thesis included the following:

Possession of widely adopted NAV technology platform that holds exclusive rights to over 24 partnered products being develop by third party licensees and several products in clinical trials.

Additional credibility via signing of a worldwide exclusive license agreement with industry heavyweight Biogen in which selection of a vector for each indication results in upfront payment, fees, milestones and royalties on sales.

Several upcoming catalysts including an interim update for a phase 1/2 trial utilizing RGX-501 in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) later in the year. Management also guided for interim data by year end for RGX-314 in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, along with a pair of INDs to be filed for RGX-111 in Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I) and RGX-121 for the treatment of patients with Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II) mid year.

Expectation of potentially positive data from from Audentes Therapeutics by year end for their clinical candidate AT342 in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome, which would be another positive validation of the platform.

Recent Developments

Management made quite the savvy decision when they announced the acquisition of partner Dimension Therapeutics (DMTX) in an all-stock transaction in which Dimension shareholders will receive 0.1573 shares of REGENXBIO in exchange for each of their shares (end result will be owning 10.9% percent of the combined entity). Without any cash outlay at all, the larger company gained control of two promising treatments- DTX301 is a potentially promising treatment for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) being evaluated under IND to enter a phase 1/2 trial, while DTX401 would be utilized to treat glycogen storage disease type Ia (IND to be filed in early 2018). OTC has an addressable patient population of around 10,000, while the second condition represents a patient population of around 6,000 (according to company presentation).

Figure 2: Promising preclinical data (source: corporate presentation)

Take into account that Dimension was trading at a very pessimistic valuation due to setbacks with hemophilia B therapy DTX101. While the stock price at acquisition is around triple where it was trading previously, keep in mind that the stock IPO'd at $13 just a couple years ago.

This is a great example of my discussion with a reader recently about whether good science always wins out and the role of short sellers. I'm sure in time that Dimension Therapeutics management could have created much more shareholder value in the long term by progressing their treatments in the clinic, but unfortunately several factors led to an exaggerated implosion of the stock price. If they had gone it along, they would have slogged for a year or two and probably have raised cash at a record low valuation, severely diluting shareholders in the process. Management accepted the best of a few bad options, trying to recoup at least some value for shareholders while still being able to participate in future upside.

Other Information

As of June 30th the company reported cash and equivalents of $208.5 million, which doesn't take into account cash added by the recent acquisition if all goes according to plan. Net loss came in at $14.5 million, almost equal to the same quarter last year. Management originally guided for full year cash burn of $75 to $80 million.

The company's NAV Platform is being applied in over 20 partnered clinical candidates by nine licensees. While their pipeline is still quite early stage in nature, important catalysts in the near to medium term include the following:

Year end interim update for RGX-314 in a phase 1 trial for wet AMD.

Year end interim update for RGX-501 in a phase 1/2 trial for HoFH.

Figure 3: Significant advantages for RGX-314 over prior gene therapy candidates for wet AMD (source: corporate presentation)

Figure 4: Significant improvement in familial hypercholesterolemia mice observed in preclinical studies (source: corporate presentation)

Other important validation came in the form of an exclusive worldwide license agreement signed in June with AveXis to develop and commercialize gene therapy candidates for Rett syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In the near term AveXis will be initiating a pivotal trial for AVXS-101 in spinal muscular atrophy (NYSE:SMA) Type 1. In July Shire announced an IND submission for SHP654 in hemophilia A, which also uses the company's NAV AAV8 Vector.

With the stock just 10% or so below the 52 week high, I still believe shares are strong buy in the near term for readers who have done their due diligence and have a longer term time frame. While the early stage pipeline might take time to create significant value for shareholders, runup to initial data is possible and 2018 promises to be a much more interesting year with several updates on a variety of programs.

One risk is clinical setbacks in current early-stage trials, while the good news is that they have so many irons in the fire that a couple hiccups would be manageable. Disappointing data with unproven clinical candidates is also a concern, while increasing competition in the gene therapy arena is clearly a factor to take into consideration as well. Taking into account cash received from the acquisition of Dimension and the secondary offering earlier this year, dilution in the near to medium term appears to be less of a risk.

