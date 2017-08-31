Thinking About Buying Energy? Think Again!

Earnings expectations too far ahead of current prices

Many pundits in our industry are calling for energy prices and the prices of energy stocks to significantly rebound in the second half of 2017. As the chart below shows, on June 29, 2017, analysts' expectations for energy company earnings and price are significantly higher than (almost double) the next sector's expectation for profit and earnings growth. Even if energy prices were to rebound and energy stock prices were to soar 21%, the translation into higher profit is already "baked into" the energy group's prices. Easy year-over-year earnings comparables are one thing -- unrealistic expectations are another.

Just how far ahead are expectations?

As the chart from FactSet shows, eight of the top 10 stocks with target price expectations exceeding the current price are in the energy industry. With analysts' expectations of 43.8% to 70.2% ahead of current energy companies' stock prices, we fail to see how these energy companies' stock prices can mount any sustained rally.

In fact, the energy sector's earnings could dramatically disappoint, especially if energy prices decline further or even stay in the low end of the current $35-$55/barrel oil trading range. This is how energy companies have been doing:



The caveat? A geopolitical disruption such as a new war, a significant terrorist attack on energy infrastructure, or a similar large, exogenous event could change everything. One cannot plan for, or invest in, such tail events or the fears they evoke. Even so, unless this event is massive in scale and sustained, global supplies would still come on line to reduce temporarily inflated energy prices.

What about OPEC's production cuts?

Turning back to reality, there has been much fanfare over OPEC's production cuts and the extension of these cuts through next March. However, historically, many countries within the cartel cheat when it comes to reducing their production. As the chart below shows, this is exactly what is happening now. Over one-quarter of the cuts have been made up by this cheating within OPEC itself. In May, only eight of the 21 OPEC and non-OPEC producers held to their production quotas. Why? It's hard to generalize the political and economic situations in countries as diverse as Iraq, Angola, Venezuela, Russia and Mexico. However, common themes are present: These countries need the oil revenue for their domestic economies and they do not want to give up market share.

How does U.S. shale production factor in?

To put the scale of the shale energy reserves into perspective, the U.S. now has more oil reserves than Saudi Arabia and Russia. This is using the conservative estimates. In 2016, the World Energy Council set their estimate of the world's total resources of shale oil at an equivalent yield of 6.05 trillion barrels. For perspective, this was over 3.5 times more than the world's current non-shale proven oil reserves estimated to be 1.70 trillion barrels. It is also worth noting that reserve estimates vary wildly depending on the country, the methods used, and the price of oil. To explain, if oil prices were to fall below production costs, then the reserve numbers would fall as it makes no economic sense to recover them. Clearly, the oil and gas reserves are there, but the amount of the reserves reported depends on current prices and the costs to extract the oil and gas.

To be fair, total U.S. energy production did decline 4% in 2016 according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Yet this drop was due to coal production dropping 18% as the abundant supply of cheap natural gas from shale continues to grow. In fact, the EIA predicts that the U.S. will become a net exporter of natural gas on an annual basis by 2018. This would be the first time ever that gross exports of natural gas will exceed those of coal in energy-equivalent terms. This is economics 101. If energy supplies are growing faster than energy demand, then price falls. Conversely, if prices rise, then producers will increase production to make higher profits off existing wells and bring on more expensive wells as the rising prices make them more profitable. The U.S. could double its drilling rig count and still be at the drilling rig levels of 2010-15. Mind you, we have yet to even mention the growth of renewable energy supplies and their effect on oil and gas markets. As the chart below shows, renewable energy sources have doubled since 2000.

Regardless of the source of the energy, if supply grows faster than demand then energy prices should decrease. If the cost of producing the energy also falls and profits can be made at lower production prices, then more supply should be created -- which ultimately will further reduce energy prices.

Shale energy production costs have plunged

What about the often-quoted high cost of production in the U.S. shale fields? In the last three years, we have seen the break-even cost of production drop from $98-$66/barrel to $39-$29/barrel of oil. With these break-even prices now firmly below $40 a barrel, absent an exogenous disruption to supply, long-term prices should stay at or below the current trading range. If oil and gas prices do not significantly rebound, how are analysts' expectations for energy stock earnings and target prices going to be met?

Measuring shale oil and gas fields by gas flare

Let's have a little fun. The map below shows the U.S. at night. Find Chicago, move northwest to Minneapolis/St. Paul, and move further northwest into the Dakotas. See the lights circled in red? This is the Bakken gas being flared off at night. There is so much gas being flared off for testing, processing, and safety reasons that the light produced is bigger than Minneapolis/St. Paul! Next, look toward southern Texas. The "smile" shape in red is the Eagle Ford shale gas being flared off. These are the two largest fields discovered so far in the U.S. While the producers would much rather capture and sell it, there is so much gas that flaring it off lights up the night sky.

Wondering just how much is flared off? In 2016, the U.S. flared off about 8,862 million cubic meters of natural gas -- about $800 million worth. It's also important to understand that shale fields are found throughout the globe. Today, even Australia, Israel and Sweden have energy reserves in shale formations.

Above, we explored why the price expectations for energy stocks are too high, why the recent OPEC production cuts are having little effect on global energy prices, the effects that U.S. shale energy is having on the energy markets, and how the costs of these shale oil and gas fields has plummeted over the last several years. Now we will explore additional reasons why energy prices should remain low for the foreseeable future -- including advancements in drilling, storage, DUCs, and refining capacity.

Drilling technology advances have drastically reduced drilling time and costs

The U.S. rotary rig count is still about one-half what it was the last time oil was near $100 a barrel. So far in this recovery, we have added about 750 rigs despite the price of oil being stuck in the current $35-$55 range. If oil prices continue to rise, it can be expected that the rig count and U.S. production will also rise and blunt any long-term price appreciation. In addition, there have been major advancements in drilling technology. It used to take months to set up a rig, drill a well, and then disassemble that rig and move it to a new location. Today's more advanced rigs are actually on tracks that allow them to simply start an engine, move the required amount, and start drilling in a matter of hours. These modern "super-pec" rigs can also drill ~45% faster than in 2010; now it only takes about 10 days to drill a completed well.

Many super-spec rigs can drill in more than one direction at the same time, which reduces the number of rigs required and also helps lower the cost of new wells. These basic gains in drilling technology and efficiency have helped increase productivity by 42% from as recently as 2014-16.

Not-so-Daffy DUCs

There is another phenomenon that has been created by our improved drilling technology, the plethora of available shale fields, and current energy prices: DUCs (drilled-but-uncompleted wells). DUCs are wells that have been dug but have not been put into service. In short, they are readily available supplies that can be quickly brought online if the price of oil rises. Today, according to the EIA, as of the end of June 2017 there are 6,031 DUCs in the lower 48 states. According to the EIA's August 2017 Drilling Productivity Report, the major shale fields have average new oil production per rig/well of between 550 and 1,400 barrels/day. This means between 3,317,050 and 8,443,400 barrels/day of new production could be turned on in a short period should energy prices rise.

To put this in perspective, in 2016, according to the EIA, total U.S. crude oil production averaged 8.9 million barrels per day. We understand that wells have decreasing production rates as they are used up. However, if the average new well production holds, and all the DUCs were brought into service, we are looking at a 50% to 100% increase in U.S. oil production. In the chart below, Citi Research gives us their estimates of U.S. shale production at various price levels for the next five years. The left scale is millions of barrels/day.

The point is simple: Even if oil prices decline to $40/barrel, U.S. production can still be expected to increase. It will increase further as prices rise. If price rises enough to turn on the DUCs, then the supply increase could be massive. Still not impressed? For the first six months of 2017, the average number of new DUCs drilled was 167 wells per month. At this rate, we will have ~2,000 more DUCs by mid-2018 and further increase our supply potential by another 25%.

What does U.S. production look like?

U.S. oil production is now as high as it has ever been -- and climbing -- while our imports are plummeting. While this is great for the U.S. and our consumers, it does not bode well for energy prices or the profits of the energy companies with higher costs of production, such as the Canadian oil sands industry.

Will the U.S. become net exporters and cease all oil imports?

No. The global energy markets are a complex web of supply and demand. War, politics and terrorism can disrupt regional supplies overnight. Storage, including DUCs, is a way for producers to wait to sell oil and gas at higher prices in the future. But there is one remaining topic that really muddies the water: the types of oil and refining capacity.

"Heavy" oil refers to the higher viscosity and complexity of the hydrocarbons in the oil. It is more difficult and expensive to refine these structures into distillates such as gasoline. "Sour" refers to the sulfur content in the oil. Sulfur needs to be removed from the distillates to prevent acid rain and thus the cost of refining also goes up. The price difference in refining heavy sour versus light sweet crude typically is in the $5-$10/barrel range, although it has spiked to $20 before. Most of the U.S. shale oil is light, sweet crude. Our three largest suppliers -- Canada, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela -- send us heavy sour crude.

The problem is that not all refineries can refine all types of crude, and even those that can need to be retrofitted, going from heavy to light or vice versa. This is a lengthy and expensive process. While smaller facilities have been built and upgrades and expansions have occurred, the U.S. has not built a new, significant downstream oil and gas refinery since 1977. In an ironic twist, we cannot refine all of our newfound shale oil in this country and have started exporting it to countries that can. Even if we could refine it all here, there are political ramifications with our allies. Canada's economy has ~1/3 of their jobs in or related to the energy industry. Would we cut off all Canadian oil imports and put 1/3 of their jobs at risk? This is a topic for another day.

The consequences of increasing U.S. energy production are clear: Any significant cut in production from OPEC or elsewhere can be met by massive new U.S. supplies. We have not addressed more volatile countries such a Libya and Nigeria, which have also suddenly ramped up their production. Just the U.S. production should keep the cost of oil, absent any exogenous shock that has lasting effects, from rising outside of the current price range for any extended period.

What does this mean for investors? In our opinion, we would avoid energy stocks until the earnings and expected stock prices have had time to adjust. We see no profit recovery or improved earnings in the industry as a whole for some time. We would be sellers of the explorers ConocoPhillips (COP) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY), the drillers Schlumberger Limited (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL), and even the major integrated companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). If you are a long-term investor, we would avoid the energy sector altogether until prices stabilize at the low end of the range and analysts' expectations of energy stock prices are adjusted accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.