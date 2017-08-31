PayPal Is Not Done Growing Yet

Introduction

PayPal (PYPL), perhaps the most well-known online payment company, has been on a tear recently. Its stock is up over 50% since the start of this year, and shows no signs of slowing down. For some investors, it may seem like PayPal does not have much more room to grow given its already commanding market share and brand strength around the world. However, PayPal does still has many opportunities for growth within the online payment industry available that should continue to help grow the stock price for investors.

Fundamentals

PayPal (PYPL) Visa (V) MasterCard (MA) 71.42B 236.04B 140.5B 47.9 38.1 32.7 1.5 1.4 1.8 4.8 8.9 24.0 6.1 13.9 12.5 21.3 27.8 32.6 3.8% 3.5% 2.9% 14.2% 65.1% 54.2%

PayPal has seen impressive growth recently which means it is important to analyze it against industry peers to see whether it has become overvalued or not. While these numbers may strike some as too high to merit investment, PayPal’s fundamentals indicate a good value for the stock when compared with competitors. It does have a higher P/E than both Visa and MasterCard, but otherwise its fundamentals show it in a better light. Its PEG of 1.5 is right in line with both the 1.4 of Visa and the 1.8 of MasterCard. Also, PayPal also has a much lower P/B and P/S ratio than these two competitors. PayPal’s FCF yield also shows that it is generating similar levels of free cash flow (relatively) to Visa and MasterCard.

Economic Moat

One of the fundamental reasons PayPal represents a good investment is its economic moat. This economic moat is composed of two important factors. The first is that the barrier to entry in the online payment industry is high. According to an analysis by Josh Beck of Pacific Coast, the complexity of PayPal’s e-commerce business model diminishes competition and increases the advantage PayPal has against newcomers because it is very difficult to build up the complex network required to run an online payment business. The second key factor is the brand awareness and trust that PayPal has built up over the years. Many people are nervous or have misgivings about making payments online which means they are wary about trusting companies with their personal financial data. However, PayPal has been around since 1998 and has steadily cultivated its brand name and image, so customers are more willing to trust it with their data and transactions than they would be with a newcomer to the industry. Another advantage that PayPal has is the benefits of the “network effect.” PayPal has over 210 million active users, according to a Statista report, which has made it a leader in the online payments market. Because of the visibility and popularity of the service, more and more retailers are adopting it as a payment method because of the ease and flexibility it offers customers. As more retailers implement PayPal, more customers will then be exposed to it and begin to use it themselves. The reinforcing nature of the network effect has given PayPal a sizeable advantage that continues to grow and help broaden PayPal’s reach with each passing day.

Positioning for the Future

PayPal is not a company to rest on its laurels, and has been making sizeable developments to its business to keep pace with the changing online payments industry. Key acquisitions and technological innovation have helped position the company for the future. The two most important of these was the acquisition of Venmo in 2013 (as part of the larger acquisition of Braintree) and the development of the OneTouch.

Venmo is projected to be a major revenue grower, according to Josh Beck, since it has seen 16 straight quarters of triple digit growth and saw over $8 billion in transactions. Venmo also has a strong advantage over competitors like Zelle. Venmo is the most well-known mobile payment app among millennials which is important because millennials are the most likely to use these types of payment methods. Since PayPal has been able to obliterate the competition with Venmo, it stands to benefit from this vital source of revenue.

The other service that PayPal has adopted in response to this trend of mobile payments is OneTouch. OneTouch is designed to simplify and accelerate the online payment process by allowing users to enter their details only once. The mobile conversion rate has reached 87% in the last quarter, which was double the industry average of 44%. And only about 40 million accounts have opted in to the service out of the more than 200 million users which indicates there is significant growth available in the future.

The importance of these two developments is that PayPal is establishing itself for the future. By doing this, the company is ensuring that it can continue to see user and revenue growth even as more traditional modes of payment are phased out for mobile payments.

Partnerships

One interesting thing that PayPal has been doing is entering into partnerships with other major companies, many of which are competitors. These companies can be divided into essentially two broad categories: credit card and other payment services and major online commerce companies.

The first category includes heavyweights such as JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Chase, Citigroup (NYSE:C), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Discover Financial (NASDAQ:DISCA), Visa (NYSE:V), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). This strategy to partner with major payment companies is a smart long-term move for PayPal because it is making these potential competitors partners instead. This should boost revenue by generating more ways in which people can use PayPal.

The second category of partnerships is more lucrative in the short term. PayPal has entered into agreements with giants such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). While the agreement with Baidu will probably have limited impact since it only allows PayPal to be used with merchants located outside of China, the Apple partnership is a major boost to revenue. The deal with Apple allows iTunes users in 12 countries to use PayPal to buy content. In the latest quarter, Apple saw revenues of $7.266 billion from the iTunes service which was an increase of 22% on Q3 revenue in 2016. Even though PayPal was not involved in all sales, it still has a massive opportunity to grow revenue with this partnership.



Risks

Competition



The competition in the online payment industry is fierce. Not only are traditional companies like Visa and MasterCard major players, but technology giants such as Apple, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and even Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are trying to inch their way into the space. Other, completely novel payment methods like Bitcoin are also gaining traction. However, PayPal does not need to worry too much about this competition marginalizing its place within this industry. The first segment of competitors, the traditional companies, have entered into a wide array of partnerships with PayPal that ensure PayPal benefits from these companies rather than only losing revenue and customers The third segment of Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies are also not a major threat just because they are used by such a small percentage of the population (only 3% globally) that they cannot make a major impact on the industry.

The second category, though, is the one that could cause the most concern. Companies like Amazon are well-known, highly-used businesses that have already disrupted many other industries. However, PayPal has enough of an advantage over these companies to avoid losing much revenue to them. Some companies have almost given up. Apple, which designed its own payment method (Apple Pay) entered into an agreement with PayPal to allow PayPal to be used on iTunes sales. While Apple Pay is still in use, this partnership underlines how many people use PayPal and how companies like Apple see a partnership as benefitting them more than if PayPal were excluded. Since PayPal also benefits more than if it were excluded, it sees rising revenues from more market exposure. Amazon, though, has not entered into any such agreement. It has developed a system called Amazon Payments that has recently seen explosive growth. According to a report from February, Amazon had over 33 million customers use the payment method and had seen both total payment volume double and the number of merchants accepting Amazon Payments increase by 120%. While this is certainly impressive growth, there is a major obstacle in Amazon’s way. CEO of PayPal, Dan Schulman, explained at the 2017 Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference how being a “neutral third party” is a significant advantage. Before, when PayPal was a part of eBay, many “merchants… though of eBay as a potential competitor, and therefore, were reluctant to put a payment scheme in that takes data and information that might somehow be shared with eBay.” Amazon is one of the biggest competitors for many companies in all types of industries. Therefore, merchants will probably not want to use a payment system that could give data to Amazon. This will mean that outside of a few select industries such as hotels or restaurants where Amazon has no position, there will be little incentive for merchants to implement Amazon Payments and thus little growth available. PayPal, meanwhile, as a neutral third party, will be able to continue to grow in all industries that use online payment systems because it is not a threat to merchants.

Conclusion

PayPal, a company with over 200 million customers, partnerships with a vast number of major companies, and a global reach, presents many reasons to buy for investors. Even though its stock has been rising this year, it still presents a significant growth opportunity to investors. PayPal has built up its competitive advantage and revenue streams and now stands ready to see steady growth into the long-term which should benefit investors for many years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.