Gilead Sciences' Purchase Deal With Kite Pharma: Potential Scenarios And Associated Actions

This article expresses the risks and provides a scenario plan for forecasting a possible future for GILD to invest according to the indicators.

If GILD can achieve the same success as its HIV endeavours, there is a bright future for the company.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is renowned for its antiviral drug for treatment of HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and influenza.

These HIV drugs were discovered, competition within these sectors increased, resulting in a surplus of product, and decreased demand for GILD-specific products. GILD had made these discoveries via the purchase of Pharmasset (2011).

Whilst GILD has been quiet in recent years (the second quarter sales of the hep C drugs equaled $2.9 billion, decreased from $4 billion in the previous annual statements) could the purchase of Kite Pharma (KITE) signify a new potential market for GILD to exploit?

Through analysis of GILD's resources and capabilities in comparison to KITE's, against the market share and forecastable potential (and competitive forces), would it be appropriate to suggest that this is a change in GILD's strategy, opening the door for growth in the future? Or will we see another case of a new, exciting product that falls victim to a market flood?

If it is the latter, of course, GILD should be considered a shorter-term investment, judging our position by patent length (if it wins the race of first patent).

If alternatively, this opens the door for a confident and large enough market share, we can respond in a longer-term manner, which GILD should need to follow up with by setting itself up with the capabilities to continually recreate new drugs from the knowledge that KITE already has.

KITE is known for its reputation within the cancer research market. It is aiming to engineer cells to defend the body more effectively on its own. They are named chimeric antigen receptors (NASDAQ:CAR) or T-cell receptors, depending on the type of cancer being treated. Descriptions of the science behind these cells can be found on its website.

These treatments will mainly aim to treat blood-based (hematological) and solid cancers.

We will look later at the competitive landscape for the pharmaceuticals trying to create (or get involved in) a treatment of this condition, and it is worth mentioning that Leukemia is a type of blood cancer (this crops up a lot later in the article).

If GILD and KITE win the approval of the treatment KITE has been developing, this could result in drugs that cost up to $500,000, which would result in billions of dollars of sales, not to mention the cancer immense research value.

Correspondingly, this treatment seems to be so highly priced that it would be unlikely that the company doesn’t receive immense backlash from consumers, resulting in a detrimental effect on the corporate reputation.

Alternatively, these treatments are designed for those with a very low life expectancy, and they are not a first point of call for those suffering with the illnesses. The fact that the treatments are more specialised makes it more understandable that the price is higher. However, at half a million dollars, this could be debatable.

I am not qualified to go into biomedical detail regarding this treatment and its ability, but I can discuss the strategic business decisions from a pharmaceutical industry perspective, which I have studied for some time. I will try to give a run-down of the treatment, but I advise researching it on its website for more information.

Stock Analysis

GILD is in the American pharmaceutical market with a focus on therapeutics. GILD has 7,900 employees (as of 2015) and was founded 30 years ago in 1987.

In August 2017, GILD announced its purchase of KITE for $11.9 billion, ($180 cash per share), a 29.4% premium over the closing price of the shares. This resulted in a 28% rise in KITE's share value (to $178.39) and a 2.9% rise in GILD's shares (to $75.51).

The management of GILD is determined to be more involved within CAR T treatments, and KITE is most certainly at the forefront of these developments, having made deals with giants such as Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:DSKYF) (Japan), which independently was worth $250 million, and then Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (China), which was worth $35 million. This not only introduces massive global impact for this treatment type but also increases capabilities on every level.

GILD has had a well-managed cash flow, which we have all been watching for indicators of a large purchase. It has been shown already that GILD has the ability to be successful through acquisitions as seen by the Pharmasset purchase. This purchase was worth approximately $11 billion ($136 per share in cash).

Having a déjà vu here. Strategically, this move seems to be similar, similar budget, and similar reasons.

In 2011, before the purchase of its HIV project, GILD actually said that it would see a decline in earnings through 2014, while it focuses on debt repayment.

So, currently, we see GILD with a price to cash flow ratio of 7.07. To gain some insight here, it can be compared to Novartis (NVS) (its largest competitor) who has a price/cash flow ratio of 16. What this measures is the stock price per share against the operating cash flow, which can be an indicator of value. If GILD has spent some downtime recuperating its earnings to provide better stock value in the longer term, that’s a positive sign for me.

GILD's P/E ratio stands at 8.11 which is well under the 15 boundary for value (as a generalised rule of my own in conjunction with other measures of value comparison). The global biotechnology industry median is 30.71.

GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.15 versus the industry median of 2.10.

GILD's dividend yield is 2.64, which shows good value for the long-term investor, and the industry median is 1.27.

GILD is currently valued at $75, with a low estimate of $73. I would say from these figures that holding GILD is a definitive conclusion (and seems to be the analyst consensus). However, further analysis will determine whether it is a buy.

KITE's resources and capabilities

KITE is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which has a cancer immunotherapy project base. While I won’t go into detail, this is designed generally to eradicate tumours. KITE looks into leukaemia and human papillomavirus (HPV).

These treatments focus on T-cell therapy (CAR-T) and are designed to direct the body’s own immune system to determine and destroy malignant threats.

As far as timing is concerned, KITE is in a good position being one of the leading treatment researchers for blood cancer. Regardless of this, the stage is early. And generally speaking, early stage drugs are not typically the reason you would invest in a company as it is often more of a speculative play.

It seems apparent that the company has really focused on these few products, the non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and TCR plus the technology to recognise it (the one GILD is interested in).

This is by no means a bad thing, as GILD is looking to once again specialise in a specific treatment type, so it doesn’t need a huge range of capabilities from KITE. However, GILD has mentioned the potential future treatments that could come from this, which, if they are not being developed now, will take considerable time to be introduced to market.

KITE's product competition

KITE does have competition, however, specifically, Novartis and Juno (JUNO) which all work at the same time to get their treatment approved first.

It should also be mentioned that KITE has collaborations with Amgen (AMGN), Genentech, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), and within this industry, it is vital that laboratories have those strong networks in place with the largest players. In fact, I have done a full study that showed that the stronger the social connections between newer smaller pharmaceuticals or biotechnology companies and the largest ones, the more successful they were. If GILD acquires KITE, therefore, it gains these networks (as a nice additional benefit).

GILD's resources and capabilities

GILD has considerable resources that can allow for KITE's products to be efficiently manufactured and create the next generation of therapy candidates. GILD states on its website that it intends on building an industry-leading cell therapy franchise.

GILD has a strong digital infrastructure (Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) applications), and it prides itself in having a strong basis of scientists that manage and run the company, as well as a leveraged business model.

GILD's product competition

The main competition for GILD is Amgen, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), and Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN). Below is information that I put together, that shows the generalised area (according to most popular product) that these companies have experience within. Note here that all of the companies in competition have experience in being granted FDA approval for medicine that treats Leukemia.

Competition Ticker Top products Condition to treat 1 year price change (%) P/E ratio GILEAD GILD Harvoni Sovaldo Zydelig Truvada hep C HCV Leukemia HIV/AIDS -3.39 8.1 AMGEN AMGN Aranesp Blinsyto Enbrel Epogen Anemia Leukemia Arthritis Anemia -0.06 15.6 BIOGEN BIIB Tecfidera Avones Gazyva Rituxam Multiple Sclerosis Multiple Sclerosis Leukemia Leukemia 3.63 19.1 CELGENE CELG Revlimid Focalin Vidaza Multiple Myeloma AHDH Leukemia 22.29 40.9 REGENERON REGN Elea Praluent Clinical testing (phase 1) Blindness Cholesterol Leukemia 20.05 47.9 ALEXION ALXN Soliris Strensiq Kanuma Clinical testing aHUS Metabolic disorder Acid Lipase def. Leukemia 7.69 59.7 NOVARTIS NVS Clinical testing Afinitor Gleevec Leukemia Cancer and prevention of transplant rejection Leukemia 3.98 30.52

Risks and a scenario plan

So, overall, it is shown that there is considerable competition within this sector, with many independent labs attempting to find a solution, as well as larger companies trying to invest in research.

We have a company that has minimised its debt and made a large purchase in the hopes that it is (1) first to market (2) the best treatment (3) has the resources to manufacture and produce this treatment efficiently.

Therefore,

We know that GILD has a track record of effectively managing innovative products.

We know that GILD has a demonstrated ability to scale complex manufacturing processes.

We know that GILD has conservative capital management.

We don’t know that this will be approved/be the first to market

We don’t know how large the realistic market will be for such a highly priced treatment and specialist design

We don’t know if the other competitors will be able to provide a more affordable solution.

In this situation, I would personally proceed with a scenario plan to get an overview of the possible outcomes.

We plot the axis with the most important variables and build the scenarios on experience and that company's history. It is likely that two of its most important variables currently (that are not biomedical) are political and regulatory restrictions, and competitive strength. This scenario plan is for the next 6-12 months:

Of course, this is one step of a multi-step analyses that can be done, but it sets a good foundation for really developing our understanding of what to look for during this deal.

For "may the fastest applicant win…", we can make sure that FDA regulations are not reported to become more constrained. We can also watch the news to make sure that no other competitive companies from our list have had any dramatic breakthroughs in this area, or are investing immense money into a research project supporting T cells. Unless GILD can get its drug approved first, it should start immediate research on new products and new opportunities. If it doesn’t do this, we know it’s not a time to buy.

The "easy pickings for GILD" scenario is the best. We would invest for the long term and expect that GILD will achieve a large market share. This would be indicated by competitors failing at clinical trials and no changes to FDA standards. The fall in competition could also make this market more appealing for newer entrants, so GILD should diversify itself product basis.

The "Slow: Hard times ahead" scenario can be forecasted through indicators such as more companies developing within this market or increasing collaborations with those already in the market. Regulatory restrictions could be seen through the FDA publishing changes to their trial structures, or even the government having problems with the acquisitions. Insurance changes could affect this scenario, if insurance is less interested in covering niche treatment types, there will be increased risk for those investing in them. Increasing competition would result in this stock being less appealing as a buy.

The "All the time in the world (kind of)" scenario shows that competition was not successful in its pursuits. However, increases in regulations will increase the time to market. GILD wouldn’t have a huge problem in this case, as the competitive forces are what is driving the need for faster market release. In this case, it would be a medium-term buy, as GILD would likely have the market share after it has achieved approval, for the length of patent, and it is unlikely that substitute products would be developed because of the time-to-market length.

In summary, there are many factors and unknowns, and this article aims to present a foundation of risks that are currently involved with this acquisition. There are many possible outcomes here, and those who carefully consider all the futures for GILD are more likely to make educated plans when it comes to buying its shares.

