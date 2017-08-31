Cimpress NV: The Compounder

Cimpress NV (CMPR) released their investor letter written by CEO Robert Keane a month ago which you can find here. I think that, for anybody that is interested in investing and understanding how a CEO should think, these letters are a must read. The majority of the letters normally discusses a lot about capital allocation.

A key job skill a good CEO needs is a strong understanding of capital allocation. If a CEO is more interested in just creating growth for the sake of growth, this can be value destructive to shareholders. Determining hurdle rates for acquisitions - tracking investments and seeing if average returns are above the weighted average cost of capital for the firm - are all important attributes to understanding when considering an investment.

Investment Thesis

The two main business segments Cimpress focuses on are Vistaprint and their Upload & Print segments. The company has a significant structural advantages over competition with there scale. Vistaprints' main focus has been on small businesses, roughly 10 employees or less, providing business cards, banners, other small marketing materials. Vistaprint has dominated this market by driving costs down using large R&D investments and fixed capital outlays. A good portion of the print business is fixed, so sales grow as the company becomes more efficient. Growth has slowed down in this niche segment and that why the upload and print segment was born.

The Upload and Print business concentrates on higher value customers willing to spend more money on a per customer basis than Vistaprint's customer base. These customers want to go beyond just standard templates and create custom designs. Furthermore, they want large customization capabilities and the Upload and Print segment has expanded to adhere to these requests through acquisitions. In FY 2017 alone the company added 4,019 SKUs when in 2014 they only offered 600 SKUs.

Since than, the company has used a roll up strategy on their acquisitions. A public market to private market arbitrage has allowed them to purchase quality companies at a margin of safety.

Exhibit 1: Acquisition Analysis

Source: Company's Press Releases

When considering EV/EBITDA average purchase multiples of 8x (see exhibit 1) and adjusting for cost synergies being merged into a much larger platform, the average effective EBITDA multiple is approximately 6-7x. By using the company's 15x multiple to make acquisitions at much lower multiples, returns can be very attractive and compound capital above normal returns.

Its simple math, if everything is constant the three purchases, with the known EBITDA earnings generated 32.6 million euros at an average effective 7x multiple, equal 228 million. Now when the assets are transferred over and re-rated, total enterprise value equals 489 million. A 261 million difference is considered value creation without the company having done anything. That is the beauty of roll-ups. Now this isn't managements main strategy, but many acquisitions have been from private markets, and probably will continue to be so going forward, allowing this arbitrage to continue in a fragmented industry. There are risks to this strategy, especially on the implementation side, but management has shown the ability to drive value out of these acquisitions.

Fiscal Year 2017 Takeaway

Investors are too short-term in their thinking today, and having a long-term time horizon is an edge one can take advantage of. I believe that's why the market price for Cimpress has gone nowhere over the past year. Vistaprint and the Upload & Prints segments both reported 9% and 13% revenue growth on a organic constant currency basis. Profitability on a GAAP basis does not look attractive due to large internal investments and acquisitions. Management does though report a steady state cash flow projection. This allows investors to understand what the company's cash flows would look like without large investments being made for growth purposes.

Exhibit 2: Steady State Free Cash Flow 2017

Source: 2017 Investor Letter

For 2017 management believes the company's steady state free cash flow was between $290 and $340 million contingent on capex requirements to maintain operations. If we use the low end of the estimate, that provides us with a 10% FCF yield. This cash flow yield looks quite attractive when also considering management beliefs that revenue growth will continue in the low double digits for the foreseeable future. I am happy to own a company with a 10% FCF yield and the optionality of continued double digit growth well above GDP growth.

Conclusion

The company will continue to bring scale to a fragmented industry, allowing more customized products at lower quantity purchases, at lower price points. CEO Robert Keane owns roughly 6% shares outstanding and is the founder of the company. This is something I do like to see, especially when they have a track record of already growing the business above normal returns. I get the sense he is a very methodical thinker who is always learning to maximize the intrinsic value per share of Cimpress. If management can grow the Upload & Print segment similarly as they did Vistaprint, capital will be compounded at high rates of return in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.