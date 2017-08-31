Are You FAST Enough To Grab This One?

Investment Thesis

This company has been a mystery on the stock market for the past few years. While the company posted solid growth over the past five years, the stock price didn’t go up at all during this period (-6.98% as of August 30th, 2017). Therefore, even if you included the dividend payment, you didn’t even beat the inflation with Fastenal (FAST) over the past five years. Maybe it’s time the stock gets some traction again?

Over the past few years, many clients decided to consolidate their needs (maintenance, repair, and operations) with a smaller number of distributors like FAST. This is great news since Fastenal is one of the largest industrial distributors in the U.S. and spans the entire country with 2,500 stores.

The company also shows two growth vectors with vending machines and onsite locations. In the hated retail business, Fastenal could be a buy opportunity.

Understanding the Business

Fastenal Co. is an industrial supplies company. It distributes, maintains, repairs, and operates supplies for industrial and construction customers. Its product portfolio includes OEM fasteners, safety products, tools, and equipment. Recently, the company has expanded its revenues through a wider products portfolio, vending machines, and on-site service.

Source: 2016 FAST annual report

As mentioned, FAST doesn’t only sell fasteners but several other items:

Source: 2016 FAST annual report

Each year, other products’ sales are growing slightly faster than Fastenal products. While this is good for its revenues, it’s not the ideal scenario for margin expansion.

Revenues

Source: YCharts

Over the past five years, FAST showed a 5.69% annualized growth rate. This is mainly due to its two growth vectors. As mentioned in its 2016 annual report, management focuses heavily on onsite customer growth:

“Our goal in 2017 is to have 80% of our districts sign at least one Onsite customer. If achieved, we believe this could result in 275 to 300 signings.”

We are talking about a 69% to 75% increase of onsite locations in a single year. According to its Q2 results, the company is a bit behind in its objective with 68 contracts signed (up 45.9% from 2Q2016). However, management reinstated its objective for the end of the year.

Source: Q2 2017

As for vending machines, the company is also behind its objective (signed 4,881 and expects 22,000 gross signing).

Earnings

Source: YCharts

Similar to its revenue growth rate, FAST shows 6.08% annualized growth over the past five years. However, I believe it will be harder for FAST to keep up this pace. As you can see, EPS didn’t grow much since the end of 2015. This is mainly due to the fact that its new growth vectors aren’t as profitable as classic stores. Unfortunately, opening new stores as a growth driver in 2017 isn’t a good strategy:

2016 10-K notes the following:

“We have long maintained that marketplace demographics could support a North American network of 3,500 stores. We continue to believe this, but since establishing this figure our strategy has changed. Store openings, at least in their historical sense (the 'traditional store'), are no longer our primary growth driver. At this point, the emergence of, and increased investment in, new growth drivers and business models make it unlikely that we will approach the total store potential of North America. These new growth drivers include industrial vending, Onsite locations, and end market growth investments (CSP 16, for example), as well as the investment in sales personnel (both store and non-store) to support them. These represent alternative means to address the requirements of certain customer groups. They also get us even closer to our customers than the traditional store, which has always been core to Fastenal’s strategy and an effective means of providing differentiated and 'sticky' service that is very difficult for large and small competitors to replicate.”

Source: YCharts

As clients consolidate their activities, they gain more negotiating power. This will eventually affect FAST margins. FAST is often a victim of the industrial sector cyclical nature. This may be one of the reasons why FAST’s stock didn’t go up alongside growing earnings and revenues.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Fastenal has a long dividend paying history. FAST issued its first payment back in 1988 but only started consistently raising it since 1999. Its growth history is hard to follow since the company issued several extra/special dividend payments since then. The latest extra distribution came late in 2012:

Source: Fastenal site

Yet, Fastenal still qualifies as a Dividend Achiever. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: YCharts

FAST shows a more stable dividend growth policy since 2014. By looking at the above graph, we understand better what happened with FAST’s stock price. After surging between 2010 and 2012, the price stabilized, and the yield kept going up. At 3.05%, FAST is now attractive for income seeking investors.

Source: YCharts

We expect FAST to continue growing its dividend in the mid-single digit numbers (6-7%) in the upcoming years, which is in line with its past five-year dividend growth rate. Since 2014, FAST's payout and cash payout ratios have been slowly decreasing to a more reasonable number (90% and 68%). We would like to see both ratios go down to 60% in order to ensure future dividend growth past the next decade. FAST meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

Unfortunately, there are a few speed bumps on Fastenal’s road to success. The first one is the consolidation of client businesses toward a smaller amount of distributors. We see many clients concentrating their maintenance, repair, and operations with the same company. While FAST benefits from its wide network across the U.S., the current situation gives a lot more price negotiating power to clients. Therefore, I expect FAST's revenue to grow, but margins will continue to slow down.

While it was once a growth vector, opening new stores isn’t part of the plan anymore. In fact, vending machines and onsite locations might not only hurt margins but also cannibalize a part of its sales. On the other side, it’s a good way to build a fence around its business model. As an industrial part distributor, FAST doesn’t benefit from much differentiation factors. Not to mention that online companies like Amazon (AMZN) could invite themselves to the industrial distribution party and move things along faster in this industry.

Valuation

I think FAST has been interesting play so far. The last segment of this analysis will determine if it’s now a good buying opportunity. Let’s take a look at how the market valued the shares over the past five years:

Source: YCharts

The company is showing revenue, earnings, and dividend growth over the past five years but absolutely no stock price appreciation. This is being explained by the fact that the market went up to a 37 earnings multiple back in 2013 and is now down to slightly under 23. I must admit I feel a lot more comfortable with the latest evaluation.

As a second method, I’ll use a double stage dividend discount model. I used 7% dividend growth for the first 10 years and reduced it to 6% afterward.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.28 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $88.78 $58.99 $44.11 10% Premium $81.38 $54.07 $40.43 Intrinsic Value $73.98 $49.16 $36.75 10% Discount $66.58 $44.24 $33.08 20% Discount $59.18 $39.33 $29.40

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

According to the DDM, FAST shows a 17% upside potential. I think it makes sense after seeing the company doing so well over the past five years without receiving commensurate stock returns.

Final Thought

After a long time in purgatory, I believe FAST is now a very interesting play. The shares pay a good and healthy dividend and still show growth possibilities. I will add FAST to my “watch list” for the new portfolio I’ll start building in the upcoming weeks at Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclaimer: I do not hold FAST in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

