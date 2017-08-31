Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Oncology Concern Newlink Genetics In The Spotlight

All the other notable news, events and analyst rating from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on oncology concern NewLink Genetics are below.

Gilead's acquisition of Kite Pharma Monday continues to boost sentiment on the biotech sector which was up two percent in trading Wednesday.

Monday's ~$12 billion acquisition of Kite Pharma (KITE) by Gilead Sciences (GILD) continues to boost sentiment on the biotech sector this week on the hopes for the pick up for M&A across the sector. The main biotech indices were up some two percent in trading Wednesday. Investors also like the fact Gilead finally made a move to find growth engine outside of its core HCV and HIV franchises. The shares have moved up more than 10% since the purchase announcement which should encourage other prospective acquirers. Hopefully this is a positive omen on what has been a moribund M&A sector since February.

Beaten down Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) received FDA approval of AUSTEDO (deutetrabenazine) for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia, a neurological disorder characterized by stiff jerky uncontrollable movements. The compound had been previously approved for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. Ingrezza from Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) was approved for tardive dyskinesia earlier this year.

Novartis (NVS) also disclosed Wednesday that the FDA has approved its compound Kymriah or CTL019, the first CAR-T therapy, for the treatment of patients up to 25 years of age with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia that is refractory or in second or later relapse. Novartis priced Kymriah at $475,000 per patient, a price that is sure to draw headlines but will establish a baseline for other future CAR-T therapies.

Otonomy (OTIC) looks like it will be the implosion of the week. The shares dropped more than 80% on Wednesday. The company announced that a key Phase 3 trial around its compound OTIVIDEX in patients with an inner ear disorder called Ménière’s disease failed to achieve both primary and secondary endpoints. We were not sanguine on this name when we did a Spotlight feature 'deep dive' on it in June.

Incyte (INCY) which has rose some 15% on the week spur by hopes for increasing M&A action in the oncology space is picking up mixed analyst commentary this week. BMO Capital ($172 Price Target) and JP Morgan ($149 Price Target) say Buy. Oppenheimer ($135 Price Target) rates name a Hold.

After being dormant for over four months, analyst commentary is picking up on Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) in August. Earlier in the month Jefferies ($18 Price Target) and Canaccord Genuity ($31 Price Target) reiterated this small cap concern as a Buy. Today, H.C. Wainwright initiates the shares as a Buy with a $21 price target.

Mesoblast (MESO) which has been a hugely volatile stock since it IPO'd in the second half of 2015, has seen a lot of positive analyst commentary this week. Over the past 48 hours, Cantor Fitzgerald and Maxim Group have reiterated Buy ratings on MESO. Yesterday Oppenheimer initiated the shares as a Buy with a $16 price target. Oppenheimer's analyst had this to say in this commentary

We are initiating coverage of Mesoblast with an Outperform rating and $16 PT. The Australian cell therapy company has navigated a gauntlet of pitfalls to advance its main programs to late-stage clinical development in three potential blockbuster indications including heart failure, degenerative disc disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. An early champion of off-the-shelf mesenchymal stem cell therapies, Mesoblast may get its first US regulatory approval in 2018"

A Biotech Forum subscriber asked me to do a quick 'deep dive' on a new name that I have not profiled before. The company is called NewLink Genetics (NLNK). We take a look under the hood of this ~$7 biotech stock below in today's Spotlight feature.

Company Overview:

NewLink Genetics is based in Ames, Iowa outside the primary and secondary biotech hubs of the country. This small clinical oncology concern came public in late 2011 and currently sports a ~$200 million market capitalization. The shares have been extremely volatile during their stint as part of a public company as can be seen below. The stock is pretty closed to where it debut some six years ago after reaching an all-time high north of $50.00 a share in 2015. The crash in the shares was primarily due to the failure in trials of the company's most advanced compound Navoximod.

Pipeline:

Indoximod

This is the company's primary drug candidate and it is in several trials for different indications. Indoximod targets the indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase or IDO pathway. This pathway regulates immune response by suppressing T cell function and enabling local tumor immune escape.

The company has three important trial readouts for this compound due late in 2017. The first is for a combination of a Phase II trial using a combination of Indoximod + temozolomide for the treatment of Glioblastoma multiforme cancer. The second is another Phase II trial using a combination of Indoximod + gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel targeting pancreatic cancer. Finally, a Phase I/II trial should disclose results from its study of Indoximod + chemotherapy for Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

The company has also initiated a pivotal Phase 3 study of indoximod, in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor, in advanced melanoma. Full enrollment is expected by the end of 2018. NewLink also has another compound called NLG802, which is a prodrug of indoximod had the first patient dosed recently in the Phase 1 study.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

NewLink seems to be a 'battleground' stock among analysts at the moment. Robert Baird (Price Target $8) and Jefferies (Price Target $7) have issued Hold ratings over the past week. A month ago Cantor Fitzgerald (Price Target $26) reiterated a Buy rating as did Stifel Nicolaus (Price Target $14) the month before.

Cantor's analyst added this commentary with his rating

Focus Remains on Indoximod. Indoximod will enter a Phase III program in advanced melanoma later this year, following the company’s meeting with the FDA. We have liked the indoximod data generated thus far in this indication, and see the response rates as competitive. We also expect data from the pancreatic cancer study to be released around year end, and think that based on the previous results, the drug has potential in this compelling indication.”

The company ended the second quarter with just under $110 million in cash on hand. Management expects to end 2017 with approximately $75 million on the balance sheet in cash.

Verdict:

NewLink appears to be a high risk/high reward Tier 4 stock. The company does have several mid-stage trials ongoing but is years away from any potential commercialization. Analyst opinion is mixed and insiders are neither buying or selling the stock. The company will most likely have to raise additional funding at some point in 2018. My guess is they will look to do that after a series of trial results hit late in the year. Until then, I can only recommend this as a 'watch item' stock that might be worth revisiting early in 2018.

