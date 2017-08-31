Amazon's New Echo: A Step Forward Or A Step Back?

Echo should remain in the lead, as long as the new version does not impose a substantial price hike.

As Apple (AAPL) prepares to unveil its new iPhones, TV and MacBooks in two weeks, it appears that Amazon (AMZN) is preparing some tech fireworks as well. Two years after launching to the general public and three years after first being offered exclusively to Prime members, it appears the Amazon Echo device will be getting a refresh.

While a refresh is a real opportunity for Amazon to stretch its lead, there is also one potential stumbling block it absolutely must avoid.

Evidence Builds For A Refresh

First, the evidence. Like Apple, Amazon does not usually offer advance notice of new devices. And unlike Apple it doesn’t always even issue invites ahead of time. The last two tablet refreshes, for instance, were simply announced one day, without any warning or fanfare.

However, one good indicator that Amazon is preparing a new launch is when the old product goes out of stock with no listed return date. An even better indicator is if this indefinite out of stock is preceded by a rush of discounting to move the last of the old product out. Both of these indicators are present, with Amazon offering 45% discounts off the two-year old Echo model until it ran out. TechCrunch was the first to report that the Echo had gone out of stock, and it is currently listed as unavailable with no return date.

Bear in mind, these indicators aren’t perfect. They were also present on Amazon’s old Fire HD 10 back in the spring, which led me to confidently predict, repeatedly over a period of several months, that a new model was just around the corner. Amazon did announce a refresh of its Fire line that spring - for every model except the HD 10, which simply went out of stock and never came back.

Amazon's Commanding Position

So we can’t be absolutely sure, but a refresh of the product certainly seems the most likely explanation. A tablet variation is one thing, but it's hard to see Amazon retiring its breakthrough voice speaker platform.

“Breakthrough” is not too strong a word to use here. Voice speakers, despite Apple’s early introduction of Siri, can credibly be called the first product category truly invented by Amazon. No large scale device like it existed before Amazon announced Echo three years ago, and it has set off a fevered race among the other major tech companies to match it, including Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) as well as Apple.

Which is not to say Amazon hasn’t exploited its first mover advantage to the fullest. While the original device did not lack for success, the real breakthrough came when Amazon found a way to squeeze the same technology into a much more compact, and cheaper, design. The Echo Dot was Amazon’s best selling product this past winter, with “millions” sold. That’s about as specific as Amazon ever gets. But considering the Dot wasn’t even on the market the year before, it's quite an achievement.

A Growing Google Threat

Nevertheless, challenges to Amazon’s dominance are mounting as other competitors ramp up after a slow start. Contributor Kevin Fulmer already did a good job covering this in some depth. For now, Amazon remains the market leader by a wide margin despite Google’s efforts to mount a challenge, with as much as 70% market share.

However, Google is so far the only real challenger worthy of the name, commanding almost 80% of the non-Amazon market, or roughly 24% of the whole. We won’t know how well Apple fares until HomePod starts selling. But Microsoft appears to be bowing out early, or at least throttling back, with its announcement yesterday it will allow Alexa access to Cortana devices.

While Cortana will get the same access, Amazon’s commanding position in the market for actual devices means that Cortana will do far more to sell Echoes than Alexa will to sell Microsoft devices. And Microsoft apparently is willing to accept that. This means that whatever modifications to Echo Amazon has planned, they are almost certainly intended to head off the Google Home challenge.

Amazon's Response

Google has managed to land a few punches. Amazon has been trying since at least last year to give Alexa the ability to recognize individual voice prints. The fact that Alphabet beat them to it can’t sit very well with them, and a flurry of Echo activity seems to be their way of trying to make up for it.

First it launched the Echo Look, a product still technically in beta and only open by invitation, though I haven’t heard of too many customers asking for it and not getting it. Look contains a built-in camera specifically designed for selfies, and Amazon can use those pictures to help customers select apparel from the online store. In fact, Look is almost as much a fashion tool as it is a voice speaker.

Then, it launched Echo Show, an Echo with a touchscreen that can also function as a video monitor or even a security camera. Show has been credited for a much improved speaker system over the original as well as some rudimentary communications capabilities. And now, Echo itself will apparently get its first refresh.

One Potential Danger: A Bezos Relapse

Show and Look both have potential, but there is one aspect to them that is concerning. Amazon wants $199 for the Echo Look, and it wants $229 for the Echo Show. Both offer capabilities not offered with the Echo, so it's not entirely unreasonable.

It is, however, a price hike, something Amazon historically has not executed very well. It’s Fire Phone flamed out because Amazon wanted $650 for it, far more than anyone had expected. It’s Fire tablet sales plunged when it raised prices on them above the original $199, and surged when they cut the prices back.

In fact, Amazon only regained its position as the third-largest tablet manufacturer in the world - trailing only Apple and Samsung - when it reached the key price point of $50 on its basic model tablet. That appears to be the price at which consumers will purchase non-premium devices in large quantities. In fact, Amazon’s $50 Fire 7 tablet remained its top sales performer even as far more powerful specs were offered on the Fire HD 8 for only $40 more, at $90.

This pattern is replicated in the Echo line. After Amazon launched the original Echo at $179, its best success came with the miniaturized version, the Echo Dot, which sold for only $50. It originally sold for $90, but Amazon found sales at that price inadequate and cut even deeper. The Echo Tap also sells for less, $129, than the original Echo. The new Echo Look and Echo Show actually want a premium over the original device, which is a new and untested approach for Amazon. And historically, one that hasn’t worked very well.

Investment Recommendation

Amazon investors should watch the announcement of the updated Echo device, if such a creature exists, with a mixture of anticipation and apprehension. If Amazon manages to provide several technological updates without increasing the price, it will have taken a crucial step towards maintaining its dominant position in the smart speaker market. A bullish indicator indeed.

On the other hand, if Jeff Bezos is once again developing his “I can be rich like Apple” itch, as he did with the Fire Phone, Echo sales could take a substantial hit and open the way for a more serious Google challenge. That would be a substantial blow to Amazon.

The extent of the upgrades is also important, obviously, but right now I would consider price to be the single most important characteristic to watch in the new Echo devices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMZN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.