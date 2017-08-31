Constellium: Management Is Creating A Buying Opportunity

Management is cutting costs and managing CapEx, while the spending of the past few years is resulting in high single digit earnings growth for the next few years.

Constellium NV (CSTM) has spent most of the past month forming a nice new base around $10 a share after a nice run-up from its last earnings report. However, it is still well below its 2014 highs, where a debt fueled spending spree coinciding with a downturn in the aluminum market, created an almost 90% drop in the value of its stock. New management is now focused on cutting costs, managing CapEx, and capitalizing on the growth from the spending spree of former years creating a great buying opportunity, especially with aluminum prices reaching multi-year highs. Finally, don't dismiss M&A rumors.

After the company's last earnings report on July 27, 2017, Constellium enjoyed a rapid rise from around $8 a share to over $10 a share, where it has been forming a solid base for the past month as former investors have been taking profits while new investors have been buying in to the growth story for the next few years.

CSTM data by YCharts

Even with this 20% gain in stock price over the past month, I believe Constellium still has plenty of upside remaining as it still trades well below the highs of 2014, where it traded for over $32 a share.

Management is focused on creating value for shareholders by controlling costs after the spending spree of previous years, most notably, the 2014 $1.4 billion acquisition of Wise Metals to address the U.S. auto industry. This program has been dubbed Project 2019 by the company, and features goals of finding cost reductions, increasing liquidity, and reducing capital expenditures. Through the second quarter of 2017, the company has secured 10 million Euros worth of savings, and will create even more savings by moving its corporate domicile from the Netherlands to France and delisting from Euronext Paris. Constellium's leverage has fallen from a peak of 5.5 times EBITDA in Q1 down to 5.1 times by the end of June, with the end goal of achieving a leverage ratio of 4 - 4.5 times EBITDA or lower by 2019. The company is guiding for 275 million Euros in CapEx spending which is a savings of over 80 million Euros from the previous year.

While management is focusing on controlling costs and improving liquidity, it is guiding for high single digit earnings growth over the next few years as past spending comes to fruition. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2017 grew by 11% compared to the first half of last year, and the company is guiding for a high single digit growth rate for the back half of the year due to slower seasonality. This EBITDA growth should result in over 500 million Euros in earnings by 2020, with the company becoming free cash flow positive by 2019.

While debt spending and crashing aluminum prices brought the stock down dramatically from 2014-2016, consistent growth, cost controls, and continued aluminum price appreciation should create a great opportunity for Constellium stock owners over the next few years. The following chart shows how the Dow Jones aluminum index has fared over the past year as prices look to have bottomed and the momentum has been positive for the past year.

^DJUSAL data by YCharts

Aluminum has been so bullish over the past year that it is approaching six-year highs as China continues to cut supply to curb its pollution problem. While prices are hovering around $2500/metric ton in Shanghai, J.P. Morgan analysts predict another $100/ton in price increases in Q4 2017.

If good growth, reduced costs, and positive aluminum price appreciation aren't enough, Constellium is drawing interest not only from investors, but also from company's seeking M&A opportunities. Constellium has recently considered takeover options for the company, which could value the company in the $16-$18 dollar a share range according to Credit Suisse in a Bloomberg story. While a "jackpot" scenario like this is always speculative and unlikely, it helps to put a solid bottom on the stock with the possibility of a great short term return if the company does decide to sell out if the price is right.

Although Constellium has had a nice recent gain following its last earnings report, more upside is possible considering the company is focused on managing costs and expenditures, while guiding for high single digit EBITDA growth over the next few years. Compile this with positive aluminum price appreciation and M&A speculation and big gains could continue for the next few years. I continue to hold on to my shares as I see much more upside potential to the stock than downside risk.

