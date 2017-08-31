Going Flat On Boston Beer... For Now

Our decision to cover relates to near-term factors; the company’s core brands remain challenged and the shares overpriced relative to the company’s growth prospects (or lack thereof) in our view.

We have covered our short position in Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) based on near-term data points and the fact that analyst consensus estimates appear too low for Q3 and 2017 overall. While we remain skeptical that Boston Beer can turn its struggling beer and cider brands around in the competitive craft beer and cider environment, we are moving to the sidelines as another positive earnings surprise may be in store for Q3. Note this runs counter to our analysis from a month ago in which we believed Boston Beer’s sales trends might worsen after a better than expected Q2.

After a positive earnings surprise in Q2 ($2.42 EPS before one-time items versus consensus of $1.44), we expected analysts might revise their estimates up significantly to reflect the higher than expected gross margin (54.1%) if not the slightly better than expected beverage shipments (essentially flat albeit possibly helped by the July 4 calendar effect).

While estimates have since come up for the year from $5.25 to $5.79 to reflect some of the Q2 upside, the consensus estimate for Q3 and the year appear too low in our view, as we see there being a good chance the company reports better than $6.00 in EPS for 2017 (before one-time items).

Q3 consensus EPS is for $1.94 (as of 8/30/17), which appears especially low relative to several increasingly likely scenarios. Maintaining a short position in the face of another positive EPS surprise seems foolhardy even if our long-term investment concerns remain (high valuation for a low growth business and no sign of a turnaround in the company’s core beer and cider brands).

According to the Beer Marketers Insights and report from Credit Suisse, both citing Nielsen retail sales data (excludes on premise sales), Boston Beer’s sales have improved in August. This appears to be the result of the success of Truly Spiked & Sparkling and Twisted Tea, which are offsetting continued declines in the core Samuel Adams and Angry Orchard brands. According to the Credit Suisse report, sales were down 1.4% in the 4-week period ended August 12, 2017 and down 2.9% for the 12-week period.

These results do not include on premise sales (bar and restaurant sales) and represent retail depletions rather than shipments but are certainly “less worse” than we thought they would be at this point in the quarter. Consensus revenue for Q3 is $252 million, down about 0.5% from last year. Assuming shipments and depletions are comparable to the Nielsen data (and they were not in Q2; they were better than the Nielsen data indicated) and pricing is up 1% this consensus revenue estimate appears achievable.

Furthermore, if one assumes gross margins can maintain close to Q2 levels of 54% and the company does not spend the increased marketing budget they have guided to (management has consistently underspent versus their guidance for the past two years) then Boston Beer could handily beat EPS of $1.94 by our estimates. Below is a table indicating certain gross margin and advertising, promotional and selling (“APS”) expense assumptions for the third quarter based on consensus revenue of $252 million, flat G&A and a 37% tax rate:

Boston Beer EPS Sensitivity To Gross Margin And APS For Q3-17

Source: Lord Baltimore estimates

If we were to pick a “base case,” we would probably focus on a 5% to 10% lift in APS (anecdotally, we have noticed more radio advertising for Sam Adams this quarter) and a 53% to 54% gross margin scenario (Q2 gross margin was 54.1%), which would put Q3 EPS well above consensus in the range of $2.29 to $2.59. APS is hugely discretionary (the primary variable components relative to sales are shipping costs and presumably sales commissions), so management can manage EPS if they choose to.

Last year they guided to APS spending being flat to down $10 million but instead spent $29 million less than 2015 leading to $0.97 to $1.46 in higher EPS after-tax than they would have had based on their guidance. That did not help their stock last year because beer sales were falling through the floor relative to analyst consensus expectations. This year the company has guided to spending $20 to $30 million more in APS, but through the first half, APS spending is actually down $1 million.

To achieve guidance, they would have to increase APS spending 17%-25% in the second half, an increase we believe is unlikely. Only in that scenario does it appear consensus estimates for Q3 would be missed under a flattish to modestly down shipment rate.

Now, with the potential for an EPS surprise of that magnitude for two quarters in a row, why are we not long Boston Beer stock? In our view, the core brands are still struggling with no clear path to growth in sight. The Nielsen data appears to support this with the Samuel Adams brand down double digits and Angry Orchard down high-single digits. We believe this is a function of local, craft beers gaining increasing traction with consumers in a highly competitive marketplace leading to brand challenges for legacy craft brands such as Sam Adams.

Our long-term bearish thesis can be found in our earlier articles here and here and still stands in our view. The surprise has been Truly Spiked & Sparkling, which has enjoyed much more success than we thought it would and is a testament to Boston Beer’s 400-person-strong sales force. We suspect Truly is enjoying a seasonally strong period which could fade in Q4 thereby re-exposing the company’s weaknesses in its core. Furthermore, we are not convinced Truly Spiked & Sparkling is a long-term game changer and may even fade like hard sodas did after a strong debut.

This could argue for re-initiating a short position after Q3 if consensus EPS estimates remain too high for Q4 and 2018 (which we believe they are currently). Getting short again could make sense even sooner if analysts raise their Q3 estimates in the interim to reflect some of the more bullish scenarios we summarize above.

In other words, we remain nimble regarding our current flat position and long-term bearish on the stock. At today’s closing price of $150.50, the shares trade at 23.9x consensus 2018 EPS of $6.29, an estimate which appears to reflect optimism about the core business we do not share. However, given that in our experience valuation alone does not make a stock go up or down, we are moving to the sidelines for now.

