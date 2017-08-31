Buying Opportunity In This 6% Yielder

We have been fans of Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) (OTCPK:NRDEF) for quite a long time now. A year ago, we published a bullish article on the stock. We argued that Nordea was offering a unique risk-reward ratio. Although the stock has increased by almost 60% since our call, we believe the latest sell-off once again represents an opportunity to pick-up this rock-solid Nordic bank, especially given that we expect Nordea to pay a 2-3% special dividend on top of a 6% ordinary dividend.

2Q: Higher costs and weaker revenues

Nordea missed 2Q estimates due to a decline in net interest income (NII) and higher operating costs. However, it is important to note that the NII decline was driven mainly by non-recurring/one-off items. As a reminder, Nordea is a pan-Nordic banking group with a presence in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. As such, the group uses the euro as a reporting currency. The euro appreciated against the Swedish krona and the Norwegian krone in Q2 and that has resulted in a negative FX revaluation of the bank’s interest income. Importantly, Nordea’s management guided for a higher level of NII in the second half of the year, suggesting that the bank’s net interest margin bottomed out in Q2.

Higher operating costs were another disappointment. Last year, Nordea launched a massive restructuring process of its IT infrastructure and compliance systems. It is well known that IT transformations/reorganizations in large corporations could result in cost overruns. Notably, cost growth in Q2 was driven by IT and compliance costs.

As such, the miss on costs did not come as a surprise. One might argue that there are still risks of cost inflation and significant restructuring charges as Nordea raised its guidance on cost growth to 3-5% from 3% previously. However, the guidance was updated due to potential relocation charges as Nordea is planning to move its headquarters away from Sweden. As a result, we believe the group’s cost growth peaked and should decline from here. Moreover, the stock declined by more than 5% following the results, and we believe higher costs are already in the price.

HQ relocation to trigger significant capital releases

In May 2017, the Swedish government proposed to increase fees for the country's resolution fund, which is a part of Sweden’s new system for managing falling banks and other financial institutions. In response to the proposal, Nordea’s management said that higher resolution fees and stricter capital requirements might force the bank to move its headquarters away from Sweden. As a result, the group’s CEO made the following statement last month:

Nordea has during the spring reviewed where the headquarters should be domiciled to best secure a fair, stable and predictable regulatory environment on par with our European peers. As a multinational bank, operating in open economies, we view the banking union to be the single most important factor. As new initiatives have surfaced in Scandinavia about exploring to join the banking union, we would like to process this information before making a final decision in September.

According to Nordea’s previous statements, the group is likely to relocate its headquarters to Denmark or Finland. HQ relocations are a costly exercise, and, as noted earlier, Nordea has already raised its guidance on cost growth due to potential relocation/restructuring charges. With that being said, regulatory standards in both Denmark and Finland are less strict than in Sweden. Resolution fees, which are one of the main reasons of Nordea’s HQ relocation, are also lower in Denmark and Finland. As a result, the relocation is most likely to result in a significant capital surplus, which Nordea could distribute to its shareholders through buybacks and special dividends. We expect Nordea to pay a 2-3% special dividend on top of a 6% ordinary dividend. Nordea is a stable dividend payer and the company's management remains committed to a progressive dividend policy. Notably, the bank is offering one of the highest dividend yields among Nordic banks.

Strong capital ratios and safe-heaven status

It is worth noting that Nordea’s dividends are well supported by its strong capital position. The group’s Tier1 capital ratio printed at 19.2% in Q2, well above its regulatory requirement of 17.6%.

It is also worth mentioning that Nordea was ranked the 29th safest bank in the world by the Global Financial Magazine in 2016. The safest U.S. banks, incidentally, are AgriBank and U.S. Bancorp (USB) - #33 and #41 on the list respectively. The ranking was based on the long-term foreign currency ratings issued by Fitch Ratings, Standard & Poor's and Moody's Investors Service.

Withholding tax on dividends

In 1994, the United States and Sweden signed a double taxation agreement. Thanks to the agreement, U.S. investors pay a 15% tax on dividends received from Swedish companies.

Valuation

Nordea is still reasonably valued, especially given its superior dividend yield and a strong capital position.

Bottom line

Nordea remains an attractive dividend stock and, more importantly, the HQ relocation could trigger significant capital releases. We expect the bank to pay a 2-3% special dividend on top of a 6% ordinary dividend.

