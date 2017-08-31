Consumer Debt Reduction Is Great News For The Economy

The U.S. consumer economy is a proverbial "tale of two cities." On the one hand it can be said that now is the "best of times" with regard to underlying financial conditions, corporate profits and even business spending. Consumers are gainfully employed and by all indications household financial conditions are steadily improving. On the other hand, consumers have shown an increased unwillingness this year to spend as retail sales figures have shown in recent months.

Indeed, despite household wealth rising to record levels relative to disposable incomes, consumer spending has failed to respond. That's the finding of a report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist Michelle Meyer, as reported in the Aug. 21 issue of Barron's. Commenting on the report, Barron's editor Randall Forsyth also observed that homeowners are averse to tapping into their equity, despite higher home prices.

Another factor in consumers' unwillingness to spend is the lack of confidence in the durability wealth thanks to bad memories of the credit crisis. Add to this factor the uncertainty that nearly always hangs over a new president's first year in office and the picture becomes more complicated. Complicating matters even further, record equity prices are another reason for consumers' reticence to spend. The idea has been pounded into their heads that stock prices are "too high" and are therefore vulnerable to a major sell-off. The result of this widespread belief is a collective "wait-and-see" attitude among consumers before they embark on a major spending and investing spree.

The paradox between improving personal balance sheets and reduced willingness to spend is perhaps best summarized in the following 1-year performance graph. It shows a conspicuous downward trajectory in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), which in turn reflects the travails of the leading U.S. retailers this year. With retail spending on the wane, should investors be worried about recession?

As I've argued in recent commentaries here, I believe the answer to that question is an emphatic "no." There are simply too many bulwarks upholding the economy, not the least of which is ideal monetary conditions. A reduced likelihood for Fed short-term interest rate increases, lower long-term rates, low inflation, and tighter credit spreads all support not only a buoyant equity market, but a healthy economy as well.

The main drag on consumer spending this year hasn't been tight monetary policy or weak financial conditions. The primary problem has been one of confidence, with investors showing a decidedly neutral bias toward equities and consumers showing a reduced willingness to spend. Both problems are psychological in nature and can only be healed by the process of time. At some point, consumers will realize that their fears have been misplaced and will respond accordingly by taking their money out of the mattress.

Another statistic which bodes well for the economic outlook is U.S. households’ financial burdens (required payments on debt, homeowner's insurance, and property tax as a percent of disposable income). The debt burden ratio has been quite low in the years following the 2008 crisis, as the graph below testifies. The reduction in debt burdens has come chiefly from reduced debt relative to income, as well as from lower interest rates.

As a result of smaller debt burdens, increased savings and rising equity and home prices, household leverage has dropped significantly from the 2008 levels. Looked at from another perspective, households have reversed decades of debt accumulation in just the last eight years. If there is any problem today, it’s not that there is too much debt. Rather, there is too much capacity to accumulate more debt. As history consistently has proven, eventually that capacity will be filled as consumers become convinced that the sky isn’t falling and the economy is in fact stable.

Moreover, they will eventually realize that the equity market train has left them far behind and they have a lot of catching up to do. When they arrive at that realization (and they certainly will), the economy will accelerate and consumer spending will keep pace with the higher rate of growth. The stock market – that great discounting mechanism – has already foreseen this eventuality. It now remains for retail investors to finally “see the light” as well.

