Dollar General: Strong Growth Continues

Shares look inexpensive relative to the market as well as relative to other growing retailers.

I like Dollar General (DG) because it is withstanding the Amazon (AMZN) threat pretty well so far, and delivers solid growth in combination with strong shareholder returns. The second quarter results fortified my belief that Dollar General is a good pick in the retail sector.

The second quarter results were not a full success, as the company missed the earnings estimate slightly:

In the last couple of weeks we saw that the market does not look for earnings primarily, at least in the retail industry, but rather it keen to see better than estimated comps sales, and Dollar General delivered there:

The company's comparable store sales were up by a whopping 2.6% year over year, much more than the 1.6% comps increase analysts were looking for. Rising comps are important for retailers as they allow for margin growth: Fixed costs at existing locations are not changing, which means that operating profits rise substantially as long as sales (and thus also gross profits) at these existing stores are growing.

On top of the solid comps pace Dollar General is also opening a significant portion of new stores, during H1 the company has opened 570 new stores, which explains how the company is able to grow its sales at an eight percent pace.

Dollar General keeps producing large amounts of cash, which is used in three different ways: For capital expenditures, which includes the opening of new stores and logistics facilities, for share repurchases and for dividends.

The latter two totaled more than $300 million during the first two quarters already, which is a quite solid pace relative to the size of the company as a whole.

Over the last five years Dollar General has repurchased 18% of its total shares, which alone was responsible for a 20% earnings per share increase. During the most recent quarter Dollar General repurchased 1 million shares, which poises well for further substantial reductions in the company's share count. Dollar General's dividend history is not very long at all, and due to the fact that the current dividend yield is only 1.4% shares of the company are not very attractive to income focused investors -- the dividend is a nice bonus nevertheless.

Over the last couple of years Dollar General has delivered strong growth rates, and the analyst community believes that this trend will continue:

EPS are seen at $4.53 this year, at $4.97 in 2018 and at $5.44 in 2019 -- this represents an earnings per share growth rate of 9.7% next year and of 9.5% in 2019. For a company that trades at an expensive valuation that would not be very convincing, but since Dollar General's shares are trading at only 17 times this year's earnings those growth rates look quite attractive:

If Dollar General were to trade at 18 times its trailing earnings by the end of 2019, the share price would be $98 in a little bit more than two years, which would mean a double digit annualized return over that time frame.

Dollar General was substantially cheaper a couple of weeks ago, but even at the current level there seems to be ample potential for share price appreciation over the next couple of years, with no significant multiple expansion being required.

When we look at the valuations of other retailers that are performing well operationally, such as Wal-Mart (WMT), Costco (COST) and Dollar Tree (DLTR), we see that Dollar General is substantially cheaper than those. There could thus be some short term upside potential as well: If the valuation gap between Dollar General and the others would close, Dollar General could see substantial share price gains in a couple of weeks or months.

Takeaway

I believe that Dollar General's shares will track higher in a meaningful way over the next couple of years, and shares could also see some short term gains if the valuation gap between Dollar General's shares and those of other growing retailers would close.

Dollar General continues to grow at a solid pace via the opening of new stores as well as due to ongoing comps sales increases, and returns a solid amount of money to its owners at the same time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.