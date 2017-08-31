Why Gladstone's Term Preferred Was Called In A Timely Fashion

Let's see how the remaining preferreds reacted to the announcement that the term preferred would be called in a timely fashion.

The fail-to-redeem clause, in my opinion, is the issuing company's attempt to make the preferred it is added to appear more attractive as an investment. The clause effectively, yet not with any certainty, sets a date of maturity similar to that of a note. The reason why is because if the company fails to redeem the preferred when required, it will be penalized according to the terms set out in the preferred IPO prospectus. Usually, this means an interest rate hike the company will have to pay the preferred shareholder. When draconian this might signal the company's eventual failure. In any event, it does not bode well for the company that fails to redeem in a timely fashion.

Conversely, those preferreds not encumbered by the FTR clause have no real need to call it even when callable. In fact, it could call its preferreds whenever it is most beneficial for the company. This is A-OK with me as long as the company continues to pay those sweet fixed dividend payments.

Similarly, a term preferred security or mandatorily redeemable preferred, requires that it is to be redeemed by a set date. GOODN required this and met that obligation because it was called in a timely fashion.

Therefore, both FTR Preferreds and Term Preferreds, essentially have a maturity date. This article is meant to determine how the remaining preferreds issued by Gladstone Capital Corporation (GOOD) reacted when the company announced that the maturity date would be met successfully.

As pictured below, on July 12, 2016, Gladstone announced that it would be redeeming its Series C Cumulative Term Preferred shares.

GOODP and GOODO had been partially called by May, 2016, consequently they do not factor into this discussion. Therefore, lets see how GOODM, its remaining non-term preferred shares reacted to the news. I selected it on Quantum Online. I clicked the Yahoo link in the Distribution Dates box. Opened the expanded Yahoo chart and set it to 2-years. Below is that screenshot. On the actual Yahoo screen I am able to move my cursor to display the crosshair that indicates exact dates and prices of the preferred. After a brief jog down from 25.45 on July 12, 2016, GOODM quickly soared to 26.66 by September 2, 2016. Not bad because it recently IPO'd on 5/23/16 Although nothing profound, it adds another piece to the puzzle. Because Gladstone fulfilled this Mandatory Redemption successfully, GOODM, its remaining preferred obviously benefited from the successful redemption and jogged up in price shortly thereafter. Although not exactly an FTR preferred, it is similar enough to a Term Preferred to expect a similar outcome when it also redeems in a timely fashion.

