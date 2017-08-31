Scotiabank: Emerging Markets Exposure In An Ultra Safe Bank

This article is the third in a series covering the Canadian banks. You can find the first one covering the Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) here and the second covering the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) here. Stay tuned for the last two covering the Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and the Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is one of the largest banks in Canada, with significant international and energy exposure. The bank continues to perform well across all segments, raise its dividend, and invest internally for future growth. The valuation today remains reasonable, offering long-term investors and an attractive total return with diversified international exposure.

Source: Analyst Presentation

The last quarter saw strong revenue growth across the business lines of 7%. Earnings per share was up 8% YOY, with Canadian Banking generating net income over $1 billion, up 12% YOY. Deposit growth and loan growth came in at 5% each in Canadian Banking, lower than last quarter. However, management has expressed is expanding its mortgage portfolio slowly. It was stated on the call that they see 4-5% as their target from here off of 6% growth this quarter. Significantly, key investments into the business saw 11% growth in checking accounts, improving the bank's customer base. Although BNS now makes less than half its money in Canada, it continues to perform well in its Canadian operations.

Source: Analyst Presentation

International Banking is the growth driver for BNS, with 12% currency-adjusted earnings growth YOY. Loans grew by 11%, despite setbacks with flooding in Peru and credit-card related losses in Colombia. Specifically, the Pacific Alliance countries saw strong growth with 13% loan growth YOY. Management has guided for ~10% earnings growth per year in the segment, which seems achievable considering the prospects. Ignacio Deschamps touched on this in the call:

If we look at the Pacific Alliance growth on a year-to-date basis, it’s growing 21% earnings in constant [currency]. So that’s well above our guidance we provided around 10% growth for the Pacific Alliance. This is driven by a very strong growth in Mexico and Chile. This quarter, in particular, there was softer growth in Peru due to the floods. It was a major event, the flooding in Peru and that was a softer quarter. But if you look going forward, we expect Peru to grow between 3.5% and 4% next year. I was there three weeks ago and business confidence is growing. The recovery of earnings is going to be very important. Around 1% of GDP is estimated to be the impact of that program. So I’m confident that going forward, the Pacific Alliance contract will be growing within our guidance between 9% and 11% per year.

Deposits grew 10% on a constant-currency basis, and with lower bank account penetration in the country, deposit growth should continue at a solid pace. The Pacific Alliance countries, on average, have above-average GDP growth rates, credit ratings, and sustainable debt levels. With a lower median age and banking penetration, these countries represent a relatively easy growth avenue for BNS when compared with fighting over market share in Canada.

Source: International Banking Presentation

The Wealth Management segment saw 5% earnings growth, with 6% growth in AUM and 4% growth in AUA. Revenue growth is expected to slow, and management is shifting its focus to cost management. With an efficiency ratio of 70% and revenue growth of 5%, it's expected the bank will be able to drive 10% earnings growth through expense reductions. In order to stay competitive with BMO's well-rounded ETF offerings and lowered fees elsewhere, BNS also plans on reducing management and fixed admin fees on its mutual funds. This should keep the bank from losing market share but will limit revenue growth.

Source: Company Website

Expenses grew 4% adjusted for currency exchange as BNS invests to stay competitive digitally with its peers. The bank has given a lot of effort into the customer experience, including 150,000 callbacks and collecting feedback from 2 million customers to keep tabs on consumer sentiment. The bank is closing around 25 branches this year, and opening 10-15 for a net reduction of between 1 and 2%. The company hopes to have less than 10% of financial transactions performed in a branch, which will lessen the need for them and lower costs. We are seeing this happen with the other Canadian banks, as well, as RY is also closing branches. As BNS moves towards its targets, we should see these expenses start to come down, but for the moment it is needed to stay competitive.

Source: Annual Report

Source: Analyst Presentation

Provisions for credit losses were down $14 million YOY, with the loan loss ratio down 8 bp's, as well. These improvements come from the continued recovery in the oil patch, of which BNS has an outsized exposure compared to its peers. With impaired loans and formations down QOQ and YOY, this is a good sign for the bank's loan book.

Source: Analyst Presentation

BNS has maintained a rock-solid CET1 ratio over the last year, and among the best of its peers. This ratio shows how well capitalized a bank is to respond to a downturn, with the requirement being 6%. BNS has maintained a conservative financial position and has plenty of room to fall before investors should be concerned.

The bank's efficiency ratio is a good measure of its expense management. This is important for these banks at the moment as they continue their heavy investments into digital. Management is driving towards an efficiency ratio of 50% by 2021, which would display pretty outstanding cost management. This could be achievable, as cost reductions came in ahead of schedule, with $350 million saved meeting the full year objective a quarter ahead of schedule. The money is being plowed back into the business for the most part, but once the bank reaches some of its targets in digital, we could see significant headway made towards their goal.

BNS Return on Equity (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The bank's return on equity falls into a kind of cluster with CM and RY being the two real standouts among the group. BNS does have the third best, it is improving, and it is still better than the average bank in America.

Source: Analyst Presentation

I have discussed the Canadian housing market at length in past articles, so I just want to touch on the specific mortgage portfolio here for a second. BNS does hold the majority of its loans in Ontario (Toronto) and B.C (Vancouver), but things seem to be turning due to smart legislation and a conservative market, on the whole. With a 52% insured portfolio and a LTV ratio of 50% on the uninsured portion and 64% on new originations, I have no specific concerns about BNS and its exposure to the Canadian market. The one thing to note is that originations may be down as prices turn and interest rates continue to rise.

BNS Total Dividends Paid (Annual) data by YCharts

BNS hiked its dividend again, making for a 6.7% increase YOY. This amounts to a 4.1% forward yield, and a 47% payout ratio. There is still some breathing room with the target range being 40-50%, but I would expect to see dividend growth mostly in-line with earnings going forward. With a 4% starting dividend yield, that is not a bad deal, at all. Free cash flow is not on par with TD or RY, but it is sufficient and consistently positive. Long-term debt is manageable and flat over the last few years.

Looking at the near-term valuation graph, BNS seems to be trading right around fair value, at a valuation of 12X earnings.

Zooming out to the long-term view, BNS has grown its earnings at 9% per year on average, which is faster than its recent history. It has traded for an average valuation of around 12.5X over this period, which is in-line with today, as well.

Based on analyst estimates and maintaining today's valuation, BNS could yield an annualized total return close to 10%. This is in-line with TD and BMO, above RY, and below CM. However, as I detailed in my CM article, it has much more risk baked into the price. On the whole, BNS continues to deliver on its targets, driving growth and investing in itself while maintaining a shareholder friendly dividend policy. It offers emerging markets exposure with an ultra safe and historic dividend record and conservative management. I see the bank as trading around fair value today, and a solid addition to a long-term investor's portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, CM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.