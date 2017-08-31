Emulating Endowments With ETFs

By Roger Nusbaum, AdvisorShares ETF Strategist

ETF.com posted an interview with Hossein Kazemi from Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association who did a study that concluded that small and medium-sized endowments can effectively compete with the larger endowments by using ETFs to replicate the non-market-based alternative strategies that funds like Harvard and Yale are known for and getting very similar return streams and portfolio characteristics.

Endowment portfolios are a fascinating topic. I go back with these to the mid 1990s from what was probably a Businessweek profile of Jack Meyer who ran the Harvard Endowment very successfully for many years. Among other things, Meyer was a huge fan of timberland exposure as an alternative because it tends to have a low correlation to other asset classes. Jeremy Grantham is another very well-known investor who has been partial to timberland over the years.

To the extent timberland is an alternative holy grail with a low correlation and high returns (not saying it is, please bear with me here), the exchange traded vehicles that target timber one way or another don’t quite offer the same exposure.

I looked at two ETFs that track timber-related companies and the problem is that they tend to be cyclical (many of the companies are in the materials and real estate sectors) and so the correlation is fairly high, running 0.70-0.75 most of the time, for something that someone might hope is an alternative to equities. Even lumber futures don’t seem to do the trick, the correlation appears to increase when equities go down, again maybe because it is cyclical.

Even if exchange traded timber/lumber comes up short as a diversifier, I think there are plenty of alternative strategies that can help an investor manage a portfolio’s volatility and correlation. We’ve talked about these before in terms of gold, merger arbitrage, managed futures (pretty good track record of negatively correlating to equities), hedge fund replication and other forms of absolute return strategies.

One word of caution here relates to truly understanding what you own. The increased probability that interest rates will stay lower for longer doesn’t mean there isn’t interest risk. Maybe interest risk here could be a good thing but you have to know that you’re taking it and that comes from understanding what you own or are considering buying. There are exchange traded replicators that do take interest rate risk. Managed futures would very likely benefit if the cash collateralizing the futures contracts was all of a sudden earning 3% versus 50 basis points.

There are a lot of exchange traded products (ETFs, ETNs, traditional mutual funds) that offer access to very sophisticated strategies that when used correctly with the correct expectations can create an endowment effect where endowment effect is defined as a strong risk-adjusted return.

As I always do in these posts, I would urge moderation. Alternatives probably are not that compelling now as the bull market for equities has raged on but at some point when equities falter, alternatives will become increasingly popular. I will always remember the reader comment who when things were about at their worst said to just put it all in a Hussman fund and forget about it.

That sort of sentiment will resurface and it will be just as wrong the next time as it was in the past. Equities have offered the best long-term returns, so using alternatives becomes a way to get a more nuanced return (usually the objective is a better risk-adjusted return) by offering diversification to an equity-centric portfolio.

The information, statements, views, and opinions included in this publication are based on sources (both internal and external sources) considered to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy, completeness or correctness. Such information, statements, views and opinions are expressed as of the date of publication, are subject to change without further notice and do not constitute a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any investment referenced in the publication.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To the extent that this content includes references to securities, those references do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold such security. AdvisorShares is a sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and holds positions in all of its ETFs. This document should not be considered investment advice and the information contain within should not be relied upon in assessing whether or not to invest in any products mentioned. Investment in securities carries a high degree of risk which may result in investors losing all of their invested capital. Please keep in mind that a company’s past financial performance, including the performance of its share price, does notguarantee future results. To learn more about the risks with actively managed ETFs visit our website AdvisorShares.com. AdvisorShares is an SEC registered RIA, which advises to actively managed exchange traded funds (Active ETFs). The article has been written by Roger Nusbaum, AdvisorShares ETF Strategist. We are not receiving compensation for this article, and have no business relationship with any companwhose stock is mentioned in this article.