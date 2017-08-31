Emera: Q2 Great, Its Capital Investment Will Drive 8% Dividend Growth Through 2020

Investment Thesis

Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF) [TSX: EMA] posted a strong Q2 2017 earnings with significant growth in its EPS. The company continues to execute its C$6.5 billion growth initiatives that will help increase its dividend by 8% per year through 2020. Furthermore, if the company wins the bid for its Atlantic Link Project, it will be able to continue its dividend growth beyond 2020.

In this article, we will discuss Emera’s Q2 financial and operational highlights and its growth initiatives. For a fundamental overview of the company and its Q1 2017 highlights, please also read here.

Q2 2017 Operational and Financial Highlights

The table below shows Emera’s adjusted net income for its different operations. In its past quarter, Emera Florida and New Mexico’s adjusted net income was C$103 million. More favorable weather condition contributed to good growth. Emera Caribbean’s Q2 adjusted net income declined drastically to C$11 million from C$58 million in the same quarter last year. The dramatic decline was due to Hurricane Matthew that resulted in lower energy sales.

Its “Corporate and Other” adjusted net income was minus C$16 million compared to C$171 million in Q2 2016. The dramatic difference was due to Emera’s sale and conversion of Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)’s shares in Q2 2016 that resulted in a profit of C$199 million and the C$42 million TECO acquisition related expenses.

Emera’s Q2 EPS was C$0.47 per share, compared to C$1.38 in Q2 2016. As mentioned in the previous paragraph, the difference was largely due to one-time gains from the sale of Algonquin. Removing one-time expenses, its Q2 2016 EPS would be C$0.34. Compared its Q2 2017 EPS to Q2 2016 EPS, the growth was 38%. Emera clearly had a strong quarter.

Growth Initiatives

As mentioned in my previous article, Emera has a C$6.5 billion capital investment programs that it plans to invest through 2020. The company hopes that these projects will grow its dividend at 8% annually through 2020.

Emera’s electricity transmission growth initiatives include Maritime Link Transmission Project and Labrador Island Link. Its Maritime Link Transmission Project is currently on budget and on track to begin its service in January 2018. Its Labrador Island Link is expected to reach service in mid-2018. In its Florida and the Caribbean operations, Emera continues to focus on its clean and renewable energy investment. For example, in Florida, the company expects its renewable energy will reach 40% of its capacity by 2020.

The Atlantic Link Project

Emera also submitted its 1,600 MW Atlantic Link Project and clean renewable energy generation to the Massachusetts RFP. Originated from New Brunswick, Canada, this project will help bring power to the Boston area and fill the power generation gap left from the soon-to-retire Pilgrim nuclear plant in MA. Management believes its bid is competitive vs. other proposals because this will avoid congestion in New England without the need for new terrestrial transmission lines.

Since management did not include Atlantic Link Project in its forecasted C$6.5 billion capital investment as it has not won the bid. If Emera won the bid, the impact on its near-term dividend growth is minimal as the project will take several years to complete. There has been no guidance or expected to completion date to the project. However, we believe its annual dividend growth rate of 8% should continue after 2020.

Acceptable Balance Sheet

Following the TECO acquisition in 2016, Emera’s balance sheet has become more leveraged than before the acquisition. Its long-term debt to total asset ratio was 48.8% at the end of 2016, whereas it was 31.0% at the end of 2015. At the end of Q2 2017, this ratio was 51.1%. We see a slight increase from last year. Given that most of its revenue is regulated or contracted (power generation, distribution, transmission), this debt leverage is acceptable. Interest expense was C$353 million YTD in 2017 compared to C$182 million in the same time in 2016. The increase was primarily due to the financing related to the TECO energy acquisition.

Dividend Raise is Coming in October

Emera pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.5225 per share. This works to about 4.35% dividend yield. The company has been paying this amount for five straight quarters. Investors may start to question whether Emera is committed to increase its dividend or not. In the conference call, management affirmed that a dividend increase is on its way. The reason for the delay was due to two dividend increases in 2016 as a result of the closing of TECO acquisition and that it wishes to return to the normal pattern where the decision was made in its October board meeting. The dividend raise is likely in the high single digit growth rate as the management targeted.

When comparing with other Canadian utility companies, Emera’s yield is slightly above average. The top 3 in the lists are renewable energy generation companies. Emera is trailing behind these three but better than other companies in the list that focus on transmission and distribution.

Company Yield Brookfield Renewable (BEP) 5.41% Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF) 4.56% Innergex Renewable (OTCPK:INGXF) 4.52% Emera 4.43% Algonquin 4.39% Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) 3.79% Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) 3.67% Fortis (FTS) 3.50% TransAlta (TAC) 2.08 %

It has a target of 70% to 75% payout ratio of adjusted net income. This payout ratio is healthy and sustainable. Its cash flow from operation coverage is also very high.

Investor Takeaway

Emera had a great Q2 with strong EPS growth. Its C$6.5 billion capital investment project is expected to allow 8% dividend growth annually through 2020. If its Atlantic Link Project wins the bid in Massachusetts, we should see its 8% target dividend growth rate continue post 2020. With an anticipated dividend hike announcement in October, we think Emera is a great long-term investment for dividend growth investors.

