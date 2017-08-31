Cisco Systems: Slow-Motion Breakout?

For most of this year, many stock analysts have suggested that the strength of the underlying rallies in equities would be propelled by the technology sector. At this stage, we can argue about the reality of whether or not that has turned out to be the case. But it would be much more difficult to argue with the idea that Cisco Systems (CSCO) has been a shining light in the space.

The company’s stock continues to trade in a long-term range that has led many early investors to throw in the towel and look for better growth opportunities elsewhere. But when we look at the fundamental trends in Cisco and compare valuations with other major players in the industry, we can see that the stock may be getting more negative attention than it deserves. For these reasons, we have started building long positions in CSCO at current levels to capitalize on the stable 3.63% dividend yield and the rising valuations that have essentially been in place since 2002.

Over the last few weeks, stock markets have started to give back some of their gains and the S&P 500 is now showing year-to-date gains of roughly 10%. This activity has not been matched by CSCO, however, as the stock has shown gains of only 5.86% during the same period. This weakness has come largely as a result of the disappointing fourth quarter earnings report released in mid-August, and this generated sharp declines in overnight trading after the figures were made public.

Looking into the report, it is true that there are red flags that should signal concern for investors. Earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter came in at 61 cents per share, which did match consensus expectations but it should be noted that this marks a 3% annualized decline for the company. Revenues were better than the initial estimates at $12.1 billion (versus $12.06 billion expected). But here, again, we are looking at long-term declines (-4% annually) and all of this equates to seven straight quarters of weakness in the company’s top line figures.

Cisco’s guidance has only exacerbated the company’s perceived problems, as earnings for the fiscal first quarter in 2018 are now expected to post between 59 cents and 61 cents per share (with revenue declines of 1-3%). Analysts currently expect the figures to come in somewhere near the midpoint of these ranges and so Cisco’s next earnings releases will be critical in assessing the longer-term trend possibilities.

But what is being missed here in the broader story is the fact that tech companies often experience periods of slow growth and that when we are dealing with a company as stable as Cisco, these situations present only a temporary cause for concern. Cisco has clearly proven itself as a survivor after the dot-com bubble, and if you are selling CSCO on the basis of a single earnings report, you are entering into a framework of failure.

On a comparative basis, CSCO is trading at a price-earnings ratio that is nearly half of what is seen in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and when we add the elevated dividend yield that is offered to holders of CSCO stock, we can see that there are clear advantages to establishing new positions.

Consumer spending trends within the economy as a whole have been extremely consistent over the last year and this shows the company has a supportive framework to continue building on its revenue performances over the next few quarters. This suggests we will still see emerging trends in the market valuations for the stock, which could be in the midst of a slow-motion rally after breaking its long-term ranges.

CSCO Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

For dividend investors looking for tech exposure, long positions in CSCO offer strong yields and depressed stock valuations that could be ready to climb. The company’s strong balance sheet has proven reliable for decades (even during times of economic turmoil) and this supports the outlook for investors willing to take a long-term (and patient) position. Ultimately, the risk here is limited and in the current low-yield environment, the stock remains a relatively rare opportunity in the market as a whole.

The trading range that has been in place since 2002 is now breaking to the topside and this is being confirmed by the rising CCI readings from neutral levels. With very little resistance ahead, we expect CSCO to continue pushing higher as long as the underlying sentiment in equities remains positive and we will maintain our long-stance as this ‘slow-motion’ rally continues to develop.

What is your position on CSCO? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Happy trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.