The Arithmetic Of LiLAC Group: 25% Annual Returns, A Triple In 5 Years

Liberty Latin America and the Caribbean (NASDAQ:LILAK) is on a path to generate 25% returns per year through organic growth, and in addition to this, the company may roll up cable operations in the Caribbean and parts of Latin America through accretive M&A. Including M&A, I estimate a return of 3 to 5 times the current price of about $26 over the next 5 years if management's plans pan out as they expect. As I discuss below, it makes sense to put more weight than usual on what management says due to the phenomenal track record of its Chairman, John Malone, who achieved a 900x return during his tenure at US cable giant TCI, a 30% compound annual rate. Because Latin America and the Caribbean cable markets are much less mature than they are in the US, there is reason to think that the opportunity set facing LILAK may resemble those in the US market a couple of decades ago. The company has guided to a high rate of growth and said that the region is ripe for consolidation.

LILAK employs the same levered equity model as TCI, which emphasizes share repurchase and turns good growth into outstanding returns. It's not clear to me that everyone does the math. LILAK has guided to high single digit long term organic growth in operating cash flow, or OCF. As I show in the model below, at the current share price an 8% annual organic OCF growth rate implies 25% organic growth in free cash flow, or FCF, per share. Using the same model and ignoring any upside from M&A, LILAK's intrinsic value is $46 per share using a 10% discount rate.

LILAK has a lot of debt, and in addition to some very good assets, it also owns risky and declining assets in voice and cellular service due to the acquisition of Cable and Wireless (CWC) in 2016. It might be tempting to label it as high risk, high reward, but there's far more uncertainty than there is risk at the current $26 share price. The downside is limited because the company's legacy operations in Chile and Puerto Rico, which are absolute gems that gush cash and are growing nicely, are in 2 "debt silos" that protect them even in the unlikely event that the third debt silo, containing CWC, goes bankrupt. These legacy assets are worth $17 per share and are rock solid compared to the more speculative situation at CWC.

The way I get $17 is to note that Chile and Puerto Rico account for about 40% of the company's OCF and 44% of the debt. If Chile and Puerto Rico had both 40% of the OCF and 40% of the debt, it would be reasonable to estimate that these entities represent 40% of the $46 per share intrinsic value of the whole company, or $18.40. Since Chile and Puerto Rico have 44% of the total debt rather than 40%, we need to subtract the 4% of debt that is in excess of 40%. This is $244 million, or about $1.40 per share. The $17 estimate for the Chile and Puerto Rico silos is what you get if you take 40% of the $46 and then subtract $1.40 to account for the excess debt. In addition to the high quality asset silos, I also take comfort in the fact that any potential problems will be dealt with by LILAK's unusually good management.

LILAK's Chairman and controlling shareholder John Malone is a PhD engineer who is famous in value investing circles. Many of you may already know who he is, but for those who don't here is a brief synopsis. Dr. Malone is the former head of the giant cable company TCI, during which time he received the nickname Darth Vader from then Senator Al Gore (Forbes article), and his career has been the subject of a biography called "Cable Cowboy" by Mark Robichaux. He is as shrewd a business man as he is an investor, and those who have paid attention to his media empire over the years have phenomenal returns to show for it. His time at TCI has its own chapter in the famous (to value investors) book "The Outsiders" by William Thorndike. During his 25 years at TCI from 1973 to 1998 investors were rewarded with a 900x return, a compound rate of return over 30%, through a combination of organic growth and M&A that was as aggressive as it was innovative, and which you can read about in Chapter 4 of that excellent book.

Dr. Malone is also the subject of a case study in another famous value investing book, "You Can Be a Stock Market Genius" by Joel Greenblatt. In the Liberty Media case study in Chapter 3, Mr. Greenblatt describes how John Malone invested $50 million into one of his own companies and received a ten for one return in two years. And the superior returns continue to this day, as investors in the Malone complex of companies have received double the returns of the S&P 500 over the past 10 years (Bloomberg article). It would be reasonable to conclude that it makes sense to invest in companies run by John Malone, and that this is especially true if he is also personally buying more of the stock. In July of 2017, Dr. Malone increased his ownership of LILAK by more than 50% through open market purchases at prices from about $21.50 to $25 per share.

LILAK employs a levered equity model in which leverage, defined as net debt to OCF, is held constant, which means that as OCF grows the company issues more debt. The proceeds of this debt along with all FCF is used for share repurchases. The combination of a high growth rate and a low share price make the levered equity model deliver explosive returns.

To see how the math works, consider management's mid-point OCF growth guidance of 8% and an FCF yield of 3%. At constant leverage this means that 8% OCF growth implies 8% more debt, the proceeds of which will be used to repurchase shares. Since the company has $6.1 billion or debt and a market cap of about $4.5 billion, the 8% debt increase is enough to repurchase 10.8% of the shares, and the 3% FCF yield is used to repurchase another 3% of shares, so that in total 13.8% of shares are repurchased in a given year. If we then calculate the change in OCF per share, we find that the numerator is 8% higher due to growth and the denominator is 13.8% lower due to share repurchase, so that OCF per share growth is (1.08/(1 - 0.138) - 1) * 100% = 25.3%. High growth plus a low share price is a big deal.

In the table below I use management's guidance of $1,500 million of OCF in 2017, and I model OCF growth at 8%. Revenue growth is somewhat less than this at 6% because management has said that they will realize cost efficiencies. Guidance for FCF in 2017 is that it will be "limited", so I use zero FCF for 2017 in the model. In order to achieve rapid growth, LILAK will spend extra on CAPEX during the high growth phase, which I model at the mid-point of guidance at 22% of revenue. When the growth phase ends CAPEX will return to a lower level, which I model as 15% of revenue. I hold the leverage ratio constant at 4. If I hold the ratio of price to normalized FCF constant at 17.7 where it is today, the shares appreciate at a 26.0% rate and at the end of 2022 the shares more than triple with a 217.6% total return. Here is the model:

Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 OCF 1500 1620 1750 1890 2041 2204 Revenue 3600 3816 4045 4288 4545 4818 Debt 6100 6480 6998 7558 8163 8816 Capex 792 840 890 943 1000 1060 Interest 403 428 462 499 539 582 FCF before tax and minority interest 305 353 398 447 502 562 tax, share comp, & minority interest 305 320 333 348 364 382 FCF 0 33 65 99 138 180 Normalized FCF 252 300 348 400 456 517 Cash available for share repurchase 0 413 583 659 742 833 Average repurchase price 26 32 40 51 64 81 Shares repurchased 0 13 14 13 12 10 Share count at year end 175 162 148 135 123 113 Price to normalized FCF 17.7 17.3 17.2 17.2 17.4 17.7

Thus, if LILAK management is correct in its guidance, shareholders can expect a 3x return over the next 5 years from organic growth alone, roughly a 25% CAGR. This assumes no change in leverage and a constant price to normalized FCF multiple of just under 18. Any increase in the multiple, which might make sense if the company can continue to grow at a rapid rate for a few more years, would be an upside. Another potential upside is that management has called out the potential for accretive M&A, for example, in the q2 2017 earnings call: "Last but not least, the region is ripe for consolidation, and we are in a great position to take advantage of opportunities as and when they arise... we're carefully evaluating a large pipeline of deal flow." The possibility of a higher multiple and accretive M&A leads me to think that the stock may return 4 or 5 times the current price rather than the factor of 3 suggested by organic growth.

Please feel free to comment below, I am happy to answer questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LILAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.