Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div Next Week (September 5-8)

Take this as an opportunity to potentially add to or start a new position.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

These are the companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

I present the list of dividend stocks from the U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).

This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.

I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Tuesday 9/05/2017 (the market is closed Monday 9/4 for the Labor Day holiday), you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday 9/01/2017. That is the last day to capture the dividend.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

The List

Without further ado, these are the dividend growth companies going ex-dividend next week.

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 7 1.91 9/5/2017 Challenger Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) 23 1.1 9/6/2017 Contender Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) 8 2.86 9/6/2017 4.76% Challenger Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 61 3.26 9/7/2017 King Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 54 1.9 9/7/2017 King Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 49 1.64 9/7/2017 Champion Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 45 3.17 9/7/2017 Champion Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 45 1.48 9/7/2017 Champion V.F. Corporation (VFC) 44 2.69 9/7/2017 Champion United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) 43 3.92 9/7/2017 Champion Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 42 2.15 9/7/2017 Champion Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 27 1.22 9/7/2017 Champion Praxair, Inc. (PX) 24 2.41 9/7/2017 Contender Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 20 1.53 9/7/2017 8.17% Contender PPL Corporation (PPL) 16 4.03 9/7/2017 Contender Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 16 2.55 9/7/2017 Contender Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) 15 4.16 9/7/2017 Contender Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (IPCC) 15 2.64 9/7/2017 Contender Harris Corporation (HRS) 15 1.73 9/7/2017 7.55% Contender Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 14 2.21 9/7/2017 Contender The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 13 2.2 9/7/2017 Contender Westar Energy, Inc. (WR) 13 3.12 9/7/2017 Contender Shire plc - American Depositary Shares, each representing three Ordinary Shares (SHPG) 13 0.62 9/7/2017 10% Contender Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) 12 4.31 9/7/2017 11.76% Contender UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Common Stock ((NYSE:DE)) (UNH) 8 1.53 9/7/2017 Challenger CME Group Inc. - Class A Common Stock (CME) 7 2.09 9/7/2017 Challenger Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) 7 1.36 9/7/2017 7.69% Challenger First American Corporation (New) (FAF) 7 2.79 9/7/2017 11.76% Challenger Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) 7 4.84 9/7/2017 Challenger WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 7 2.77 9/7/2017 Challenger Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 7 1.52 9/7/2017 Challenger Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) 7 2.92 9/7/2017 Challenger First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) 6 2.08 9/7/2017 Challenger Gamestop Corporation (GME) 6 8.09 9/7/2017 Challenger Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) 6 3.91 9/7/2017 Challenger Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 6 3.67 9/7/2017 Challenger Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) (IR) 6 1.87 9/7/2017 12.50% Challenger Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 6 2.36 9/7/2017 5.56% Challenger CBS Corporation Class B (CBS) 6 1.12 9/7/2017 Challenger Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 5 1.97 9/7/2017 28.57% Challenger AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 5 1.5 9/7/2017 Challenger SCANA Corporation (SCG) 17 4.1 9/8/2017 0.49% Contender FedEx Corporation (FDX) 16 0.94 9/8/2017 Contender Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) 14 5.13 9/8/2017 1.32% Contender Spire Inc. (SR) 14 2.75 9/8/2017 Contender Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 8 2.3 9/8/2017 Challenger Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) 8 2.91 9/8/2017 Challenger Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) 8 3.82 9/8/2017 Challenger Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) 8 4.39 9/8/2017 Challenger CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 6 1.61 9/8/2017 Challenger ITT Inc. Common Stock (ITT) 5 1.27 9/8/2017 Challenger Kansas City Southern (KSU) 5 1.28 9/8/2017 9.09% Challenger

Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend

Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by

Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company. King: 50+ years Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years Contender: 10-24 years Challenger: 5+ years



Notes

As I mentioned previously, the market is closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday so there are no companies going ex-dividend that day.

Also, US markets will be moving to a "T+2" settlement cycle starting on September 5th. For a dividend investor this will tighten the time frame from ex-dividend to date of record from 3 to 2 days.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'd like to have this be a recurring article so I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.