Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div Next Week (September 5-8)

Introduction
As a dividend growth investor I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).
This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.
What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.
I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Tuesday 9/05/2017 (the market is closed Monday 9/4 for the Labor Day holiday), you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday 9/01/2017. That is the last day to capture the dividend.
The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).
The List
Without further ado, these are the dividend growth companies going ex-dividend next week.
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Avery Dennison Corporation
|(AVY)
|7
|1.91
|9/5/2017
|Challenger
|Ross Stores, Inc.
|(ROST)
|23
|1.1
|9/6/2017
|Contender
|Northrim BanCorp Inc
|(NRIM)
|8
|2.86
|9/6/2017
|4.76%
|Challenger
|Genuine Parts Company
|(GPC)
|61
|3.26
|9/7/2017
|King
|Lancaster Colony Corporation
|(LANC)
|54
|1.9
|9/7/2017
|King
|Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|(CBSH)
|49
|1.64
|9/7/2017
|Champion
|Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|(KMB)
|45
|3.17
|9/7/2017
|Champion
|Becton, Dickinson and Company
|(BDX)
|45
|1.48
|9/7/2017
|Champion
|V.F. Corporation
|(VFC)
|44
|2.69
|9/7/2017
|Champion
|United Bankshares, Inc.
|(UBSI)
|43
|3.92
|9/7/2017
|Champion
|Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
|(ADP)
|42
|2.15
|9/7/2017
|Champion
|Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
|(JKHY)
|27
|1.22
|9/7/2017
|Champion
|Praxair, Inc.
|(PX)
|24
|2.41
|9/7/2017
|Contender
|Canadian National Railway Company
|(CNI)
|20
|1.53
|9/7/2017
|8.17%
|Contender
|PPL Corporation
|(PPL)
|16
|4.03
|9/7/2017
|Contender
|Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
|(AUBN)
|16
|2.55
|9/7/2017
|Contender
|Westwood Holdings Group Inc
|(WHG)
|15
|4.16
|9/7/2017
|Contender
|Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation
|(IPCC)
|15
|2.64
|9/7/2017
|Contender
|Harris Corporation
|(HRS)
|15
|1.73
|9/7/2017
|7.55%
|Contender
|Waste Management, Inc.
|(WM)
|14
|2.21
|9/7/2017
|Contender
|The Travelers Companies, Inc.
|(TRV)
|13
|2.2
|9/7/2017
|Contender
|Westar Energy, Inc.
|(WR)
|13
|3.12
|9/7/2017
|Contender
|Shire plc - American Depositary Shares, each representing three Ordinary Shares
|(SHPG)
|13
|0.62
|9/7/2017
|10%
|Contender
|Brinker International, Inc.
|(EAT)
|12
|4.31
|9/7/2017
|11.76%
|Contender
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Common Stock ((NYSE:DE))
|(UNH)
|8
|1.53
|9/7/2017
|Challenger
|CME Group Inc. - Class A Common Stock
|(CME)
|7
|2.09
|9/7/2017
|Challenger
|Anthem, Inc.
|(ANTM)
|7
|1.36
|9/7/2017
|7.69%
|Challenger
|First American Corporation (New)
|(FAF)
|7
|2.79
|9/7/2017
|11.76%
|Challenger
|Weingarten Realty Investors
|(WRI)
|7
|4.84
|9/7/2017
|Challenger
|WesBanco, Inc.
|(WSBC)
|7
|2.77
|9/7/2017
|Challenger
|Insperity, Inc.
|(NSP)
|7
|1.52
|9/7/2017
|Challenger
|Myers Industries, Inc.
|(MYE)
|7
|2.92
|9/7/2017
|Challenger
|First Horizon National Corporation
|(FHN)
|6
|2.08
|9/7/2017
|Challenger
|Gamestop Corporation
|(GME)
|6
|8.09
|9/7/2017
|Challenger
|Weyerhaeuser Company
|(WY)
|6
|3.91
|9/7/2017
|Challenger
|Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|(PEG)
|6
|3.67
|9/7/2017
|Challenger
|Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland)
|(IR)
|6
|1.87
|9/7/2017
|12.50%
|Challenger
|Mercantile Bank Corporation
|(MBWM)
|6
|2.36
|9/7/2017
|5.56%
|Challenger
|CBS Corporation Class B
|(CBS)
|6
|1.12
|9/7/2017
|Challenger
|Regions Financial Corporation
|(RF)
|5
|1.97
|9/7/2017
|28.57%
|Challenger
|AMERISAFE, Inc.
|(AMSF)
|5
|1.5
|9/7/2017
|Challenger
|SCANA Corporation
|(SCG)
|17
|4.1
|9/8/2017
|0.49%
|Contender
|FedEx Corporation
|(FDX)
|16
|0.94
|9/8/2017
|Contender
|Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|(OXY)
|14
|5.13
|9/8/2017
|1.32%
|Contender
|Spire Inc.
|(SR)
|14
|2.75
|9/8/2017
|Contender
|Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
|(SYBT)
|8
|2.3
|9/8/2017
|Challenger
|Miller Industries, Inc.
|(MLR)
|8
|2.91
|9/8/2017
|Challenger
|Escalade, Incorporated
|(ESCA)
|8
|3.82
|9/8/2017
|Challenger
|Chico's FAS, Inc.
|(CHS)
|8
|4.39
|9/8/2017
|Challenger
|CNO Financial Group, Inc.
|(CNO)
|6
|1.61
|9/8/2017
|Challenger
|ITT Inc. Common Stock
|(ITT)
|5
|1.27
|9/8/2017
|Challenger
|Kansas City Southern
|(KSU)
|5
|1.28
|9/8/2017
|9.09%
|Challenger
Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
- Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
- Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend
- Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by
- Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.
- Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Notes
As I mentioned previously, the market is closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday so there are no companies going ex-dividend that day.
Also, US markets will be moving to a "T+2" settlement cycle starting on September 5th. For a dividend investor this will tighten the time frame from ex-dividend to date of record from 3 to 2 days.
For those interested, you can get an email or text alert from my site, Custom Stock Alerts, when one of your stocks will go ex-dividend soon.
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'd like to have this be a recurring article so I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.