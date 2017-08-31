Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div Next Week (September 5-8)

by: Derek Getz

Summary

I present the list of dividend stocks from the U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

These are the companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

Take this as an opportunity to potentially add to or start a new position.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).

This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.

I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Tuesday 9/05/2017 (the market is closed Monday 9/4 for the Labor Day holiday), you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday 9/01/2017. That is the last day to capture the dividend.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

The List

Without further ado, these are the dividend growth companies going ex-dividend next week.

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 7 1.91 9/5/2017 Challenger
Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) 23 1.1 9/6/2017 Contender
Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) 8 2.86 9/6/2017 4.76% Challenger
Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 61 3.26 9/7/2017 King
Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 54 1.9 9/7/2017 King
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 49 1.64 9/7/2017 Champion
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 45 3.17 9/7/2017 Champion
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 45 1.48 9/7/2017 Champion
V.F. Corporation (VFC) 44 2.69 9/7/2017 Champion
United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) 43 3.92 9/7/2017 Champion
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 42 2.15 9/7/2017 Champion
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 27 1.22 9/7/2017 Champion
Praxair, Inc. (PX) 24 2.41 9/7/2017 Contender
Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 20 1.53 9/7/2017 8.17% Contender
PPL Corporation (PPL) 16 4.03 9/7/2017 Contender
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 16 2.55 9/7/2017 Contender
Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) 15 4.16 9/7/2017 Contender
Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (IPCC) 15 2.64 9/7/2017 Contender
Harris Corporation (HRS) 15 1.73 9/7/2017 7.55% Contender
Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 14 2.21 9/7/2017 Contender
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 13 2.2 9/7/2017 Contender
Westar Energy, Inc. (WR) 13 3.12 9/7/2017 Contender
Shire plc - American Depositary Shares, each representing three Ordinary Shares (SHPG) 13 0.62 9/7/2017 10% Contender
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) 12 4.31 9/7/2017 11.76% Contender
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Common Stock ((NYSE:DE)) (UNH) 8 1.53 9/7/2017 Challenger
CME Group Inc. - Class A Common Stock (CME) 7 2.09 9/7/2017 Challenger
Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) 7 1.36 9/7/2017 7.69% Challenger
First American Corporation (New) (FAF) 7 2.79 9/7/2017 11.76% Challenger
Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) 7 4.84 9/7/2017 Challenger
WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 7 2.77 9/7/2017 Challenger
Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 7 1.52 9/7/2017 Challenger
Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) 7 2.92 9/7/2017 Challenger
First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) 6 2.08 9/7/2017 Challenger
Gamestop Corporation (GME) 6 8.09 9/7/2017 Challenger
Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) 6 3.91 9/7/2017 Challenger
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 6 3.67 9/7/2017 Challenger
Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) (IR) 6 1.87 9/7/2017 12.50% Challenger
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 6 2.36 9/7/2017 5.56% Challenger
CBS Corporation Class B (CBS) 6 1.12 9/7/2017 Challenger
Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 5 1.97 9/7/2017 28.57% Challenger
AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 5 1.5 9/7/2017 Challenger
SCANA Corporation (SCG) 17 4.1 9/8/2017 0.49% Contender
FedEx Corporation (FDX) 16 0.94 9/8/2017 Contender
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) 14 5.13 9/8/2017 1.32% Contender
Spire Inc. (SR) 14 2.75 9/8/2017 Contender
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 8 2.3 9/8/2017 Challenger
Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) 8 2.91 9/8/2017 Challenger
Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) 8 3.82 9/8/2017 Challenger
Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) 8 4.39 9/8/2017 Challenger
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 6 1.61 9/8/2017 Challenger
ITT Inc. Common Stock (ITT) 5 1.27 9/8/2017 Challenger
Kansas City Southern (KSU) 5 1.28 9/8/2017 9.09% Challenger

Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

  • Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
  • Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend
  • Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by
  • Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.
  • Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
    • King: 50+ years
    • Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
    • Contender: 10-24 years
    • Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

As I mentioned previously, the market is closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday so there are no companies going ex-dividend that day.

Also, US markets will be moving to a "T+2" settlement cycle starting on September 5th. For a dividend investor this will tighten the time frame from ex-dividend to date of record from 3 to 2 days.

For those interested, you can get an email or text alert from my site, Custom Stock Alerts, when one of your stocks will go ex-dividend soon.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'd like to have this be a recurring article so I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

