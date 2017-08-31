QuickLogic: Gear Fit 2 Pro - Let The Games Begin...

On Wednesday, August 30, 2017, Samsung introduced three new products, and one of them, the Gear Fit 2 Pro, is the fitness wearable product in which I believe QuickLogic’s (QUIK) EOS S3 sensor processing hub is a key component. This is the product that experienced longer-than-expected human trial testing due to a spring time frame change of a key sensor component unrelated to QuickLogic.

Why am I highly confident (i.e., over 80%) that QuickLogic’s EOS S3 sensor-processing hub is in the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro?

QuickLogic has stated on numerous occasions over the past twelve months that is has been designed into a fitness wearable with a Top-Tier smartphone maker. There are only two “Top-Tier” smartphone makers as defined by QuickLogic, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Samsung has been QuickLogic’s largest customer for several years on different products. Also, QuickLogic’s sensor processing solutions products are geared towards Android and related products, and have not targeted Apple according to management comments.

The Gear Fit product line is the fitness wearable product from Samsung.

I have discussed this product in several of my lasts notes as well as my expectation that Samsung is the likely customer and Gear Fit is the likely product.

Management stated in its last conference call that it is was engaged with Samsung’s production group, as opposed to its design team, and that introduction was likely imminent.

Also, I believe it is generally assumed by many investors and analysts on both the sell and buy side of Wall Street that pay attention to QuickLogic that the EOS S3 product is designed into the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro. Certainly, sell side analysts reports on QuickLogic over the past year have discussed the likelihood.

To be clear, there is a chance that QuickLogic is not designed into the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro. However, I view that possibility as a relatively low probability scenario, meaning less than 20%. As analysts, in an attempt to be proactive, we are always challenged by “reading the tea leaves” and have to make predictions based on limited information and analysis until officially confirmed. Otherwise, the likelihood of experiencing “Alpha” in our investing activities is minimal.

As the articles indicate, the Gear Fit 2 Pro should be available for pre-order on August 31, 2017, and likely retail availability on September 15, 2017.

This is very interesting and has implications for QuickLogic’s near-term 3Q revenue potential and will likely be a near-term upside stock catalyst.

Here are two comments from QuickLogic’s C2Q 2017 post earnings release call, specifically as it relates to 3Q 2017 guidance:

With the sensor change completed, we are currently working with the customer's manufacturing engineering group to prepare for the production launch while additional field-testing continues. The continued field testing and extreme focus on optimizing this design for data accuracy and battery life could lead to further delays, so we are not including any revenue from this design in our Q3 guidance. We have built up an inventory of EOS S3 to handle any upsides to this current outlook. Let's now turn to the third quarter 2017 outlook. Our revenue guidance for Q3 is approximately $3 million, plus or minus 10%. The $3 million in total revenue is expected to be comprised of approximately $1.7 million of new product revenue and $1.3 million of mature product revenue. Our lower expectation for mature products is due to a normal seasonal lull in Q3 for our European customers.

In my view, based on the above commentary and my 80%+ perspective that QuickLogic’s EOS S3 device is in the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro, combined with the August 30, 2017, introduction of the Gear Fit 2 Pro with relatively quick commercial availability, strongly suggests to me that QuickLogic may likely experience a month or more of EOS S3 shipments to Samsung in the current 3Q2017 quarter for this product launch.

Let’s say hypothetically QuickLogic ships 200K devices at an ASP of $1.50. That would be $300K of upside revenue, or roughly 10% more than total company midpoint of guidance for 3Q 2017 of $3 million. That actually falls in the upside parameter of $3 million +/- 10%.

Of course, I'm making some guesses regarding the volume and the ASP.

Regarding EOS S3 ASPs, the company mentioned in its 2Q 2017 conference call that ASPs look to be 50% higher than they thought at the beginning of the year, in large part due to the high value add nature of the EOS S3 in wearable devices where it is a core device as opposed to smartphones where it is an ancillary device.

It was my understanding several quarters ago that the ASP was looking to be close to $1.00 for smartphone applications and $1.50 or better for wearables. If QuickLogic’s wearable ASP is now running closer to $2.25 ($1.50 + 50%) – or better - it gets interesting. The offset is Samsung is a large customer with a lot of power and typically gets preferred pricing, so I don’t know how that plays into the mix.

On the unit side, I’m not sure what the popularity of the Gear Fit 2 Pro will be in the market. I do see that many of the reviews are already saying it is a premier fitness wearable and a threat to Apple Watch (AAPL) and Fitbit (NYSE:FIT). So I really don’t know what the initial build plan will be. 200K? More?

What I do know is the long awaited Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro has turned on, and assuming I am right that QuickLogic’s EOS S3 is in the product, it should very likely drive revenue for QuickLogic in the current 3Q 2017.

I see a few possible scenarios in the near term:

1. I think it is very safe to say EOS S3 shipments for the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro will likely drive 3Q 2017 revenue for QuickLogic to the upper end of its existing $3 million +/- 10% revenue guidance. Consensus is $3 million. That would be great, as I can’t remember the last time QuickLogic delivered the upper end of a +/- 10% revenue guidance concept. So at a minimum, I think the likelihood of a positive 3Q 2017 result relative to guidance and consensus and also a fairly solid 4Q 2017 guide is now very likely based on my strong belief (described above) that QuickLogic’s EOS S3 is in the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro.

2. If the 3Q 2017 demand from Samsung can drive upside revenue intra quarter in excess of $300K relative to existing guidance of $3 million +/- 10% and QuickLogic is feeling comfortable with that notion, it may deliver upwardly revised guidance. In my view, the initial time frame for that potential announcement could be September 6, 2017, as QuickLogic will be participating in the Drexel Hamilton Telecom, Media & Technology Conference that day. QuickLogic likes to issue press releases; if possible, on days it attends conferences, especially if it has important new information to share so management is free to discuss new developments and also be FD compliant. So there is a potentially compelling upside stock catalyst looming in the very near future. At a minimum, I would think the company would say something relative to the new product announcement prior to the Drexel Hamilton conference so it can discuss this important new development with investors in its one-on-one meetings that day. So even if the company doesn’t officially raise guidance, it should deliver some sort of positive news flow and have upbeat discussions with institutional investors.

3. QuickLogic could wait until late September or early October and pre-release a positive upside surprise relative to existing guidance and consensus.

Increased Urgency In My Recommendation to Buy QUIK Shares

I still think QuickLogic is in the early stages of building a broad and deep portfolio of customers and product design wins for its EOS S3. I also still think the company’s growth is likely to be relatively modest for the next several quarters as it builds its customer and new product design win portfolio, leading to a potential critical mass/acceleration point sometime in 2018.

With that said, I do think the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro “turn on” is likely to be the largest sequential revenue driver in a few years for QuickLogic and should be a primary dynamic in potentially driving 3Q 2017 and 4Q 2017 above current consensus of $3 million and $4 million, respectively, and that is the key to my sense that urgency to buy the stock has suddenly risen.

If a trend of beating consensus continues and picks up in magnitude in the first half of 2018, we may look back at this moment as say it was a secular turning point.

In my last QuickLogic article for Seeking Alpha in early August, I stated the following:

My best guess is the stock is in a $1.00-$1.50 range as a place holder until we see up 4Q 2017 revenue guidance – or not - with variables likely driving either end of the range being the macro market environment and any unexpected company-specific news flow.

I also said:

I think the stock should be accumulated in the low to mid $1 range over the next 90 days with no need to panic buy as QuickLogic typically has limited intra quarter news flow.

Well, I would say we just got a nice dose of intra quarter, QuickLogic company-specific news flow, indirectly of course via the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro introduction on August 30, 2017. It’s up to us as analysts/investors to take action prior to the news being spoon-fed to us by QuickLogic if we want to potentially generate some Alpha from it.

As such, I recommend buying QUIK shares at the current price point and up to the $1.65-$1.75 range in the very near term with more urgency than I suggested in my last Seeking Alpha article in early August after the company reported 2Q 2017 results that did not include Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro in its 3Q 2017 guidance.

As I said in early August, I continue to believe this story is likely to play out and I also continue to believe it is going to be a slow burn higher until multiple customers in all four of the company’s primary served markets begin to ramp simultaneously, which should catalyze a revenue growth acceleration point sometime in 2018.

As usual, keep in mind this stock should not be a major core position given its high-risk profile, but it does have the potential to deliver significant Alpha if the fundamental story unfolds.

Also as I said in early August, I maintain my $4 stock price target. I originally set it as a 12-month target in November 2016 and it is highly unlikely that it will be achieved by November 2017. With that said, I believe it is very doable by late winter or spring 2018 assuming a revenue ramp actually begins in 4Q 2017 and builds momentum throughout the first half of 2018.

However, we just got some news suggesting the revenue ramp is starting a little sooner, meaning 3Q 2017.

My target is predicated on the beginning of a material commercial ramp of the EOS S3 and eFPGA products, leading to improving visibility on revenue and positive earnings growth as 2018 unfolds, as opposed to a specific P/E off specific EPS potential one or two years out. I hope/plan to get more specific on that once an actual ramp starts and gets material enough that we can talk about some significant EPS numbers as 2018 and 2019 unfold.

In reality, QuickLogic is a public “startup” or turnaround story and QUIK shares will likely represent a barometer of short to medium term fundamental success more than a going concern valuation perspective during the initial ramp phase.

I think we just got some news flow on an initial but important milestone. I don’t know if the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro is going to be a huge hit commercially. However, it should be a very big deal for QuickLogic’s marketing efforts in the near to medium term as it seeks to broaden its customer and product design win profile.

Risks

The primary downside risks to the QuickLogic story, and thus QUIK shares, are a failure to execute broad-based new design win penetration with the company’s flagship EOS S3 sensor processing device and to attract a broad array of eFPGA licensees.

If the QuickLogic EOS S3 is not in the Samsung Gear Fit Pro 2, then it is in some other mysterious fitness wearable from either Samsung or Apple (highly unlikely) that has not been introduced, as QuickLogic defines Top-Tier smartphone makers at only those two companies. As such, 3Q revenue for QuickLogic would likely be more in line with existing guidance of $3 million +/- 10%. However, as QuickLogic stated in its last conference call that it is engaged with the production people at this officially unnamed customer and that introduction was likely imminent - if I am wrong and it is not the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro, but another product, perhaps it is still possible for a 3Q2017 launch.

