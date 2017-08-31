GE: The Need To Look Beyond 'Headline' EPS Guidance

"Headline" EPS guidance on other than a GAAP basis does have a purpose, but it is imperative investors understand the other half of the story that lies beyond the headlines.

"Headline" Earnings Versus GAAP Earnings

Various terms including operating earnings, non-operating earnings, discontinued operations, and unfunded pension liabilities, and the impact of these on future GAAP earnings need to be well understood before any assessment of GE's future prospects. I analyze and summarize the multitude of various costs and earnings figures provide by GE on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis and reconciles these various and divergent figures, in a way which is not readily found in the GE reporting. A particular aim of TABLE 1 below is to provide a clear understanding of what is and is not included in "headline" GE EPS guidance, and the impact of these various elements on future earnings.

TABLE 1

The headline numbers used by GE, in quarterly earnings releases and guidance, are the "OPERATING EARNINGS (after tax)", highlighted in yellow in TABLE 1 above. But there are other elements that result in significantly lower GAAP based net income compared to the headline operating earnings. TABLE 1 reveals 2016 operating earnings of $13.6bn were reduced by $5.4bn to $8.2bn due to these other elements. For 1st half 2017, the situation was even worse, with operating earnings of $4.2bn more than halved to $1.8bn due to these elements. It is necessary to understand whether and for how long these other elements will continue to weigh on GE's overall results, because they do represent real losses that have to be covered by operating earnings. And they do impact on decisions on the level of dividends and share repurchases.

At The Operating Segments Level, Earnings Growth Has Been relatively Flat

From TABLE 1,it can be seen total segment profit (highlighted in blue), on an Earnings Per Share ((NYSEARCA:EPS)) basis, was up by 8.9% for FY 2016 versus 2015, and up by 8.2% for first half 2017 versus first half 2016. But, total segment profit growth in dollar terms, for FY 2016 versus FY 2015, was relatively flat. Continuing operating segment profit for 2016 of $19,490M was $142M (0.7%) lower than for 2015, even though on an EPS basis it was up by 8.9%. For first half 2017, performance was a little better, with an increase of $262M (3.1%) compared with first half 2016. What is important to recognize here is EPS growth is being driven primarily by reduction in share count, due mainly to share buybacks, and not by improved performance of the continuing operating segments.

Analysis Of Total Segment Profit

TABLE 2 below takes the top line of TABLE 1, "TOTAL SEGMENT PROFIT (before tax)", and analyses that total result by the various operating segments.

TABLE 2

In TABLE 2 above, I have departed from the format used by GE and separated out those segments that have grown earnings in 1st half 2017 compared to 1st half 2016. On this basis, the picture for operating profits looks much brighter, both now and going forward. Without the declines in earnings for Oil & Gas, Transportation, and Energy Connections & Lighting, the balance of the operations showed a healthy 9.2% earnings growth. Action has already been taken on Oil & Gas as per this extract from GE's 2nd quarter 10-Q report -

On July 3, 2017, we completed the transaction to create Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE). Under the terms of the deal, which we announced in October 2016, we combined our Oil & Gas business and Baker Hughes Incorporated (Baker Hughes) to create a new company in which GE holds a 62.5% interest and former Baker Hughes shareholders hold a 37.5% interest. Baker Hughes shareholders also received a cash dividend funded by a $7.4 billion cash contribution from GE. The completion of the transaction followed the approval of Baker Hughes shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

GE's 3rd quarter report will no doubt shed further light on the financial implications for GE arising from this transaction. In his article for Integer Investments, "General Electric: Global Oil Demand Is Key", Callum Lo discusses while oil and gas prices are down that does not mean volumes are down to the same degree. Callum argues, "... that global oil demand should have more emphasis placed on it than a simple measure of price, as volume is more important than price for supplier of capital goods to the industry... " and that could augur well for BHGE.

In respect of Transportation and Energy Connections & Lighting, the earnings from these have shrunk to a size that limits their potential impact on future total operating earnings.

Other Items Included In "Headline" Guidance

Other items unfavourably impacting GE's 1st half 2017 "OPERATING EARNINGS (after tax)" of $4,234M were increases in GE Interest & other financial charges, "Special Items", and an increase in the effective tax rate, offset by a decrease in Corporate items and eliminations, as reflected in TABLE 1 above. Lower costs for Corporate Items are to be expected as GE transitions to a less complex and smaller business. The effective tax rate on operating earnings for 1st half 2017 was 17.5 % versus 13.4% for 1st half 2016. This increase is consistent with comments in GE's 2nd quarter 10-Q report, "The effective tax rate in future periods is expected to increase as a result of changes in our income profile due to changes in GE Capital earnings as we continue to execute on the GE Capital Exit Plan."

All of the above-mentioned items, including "Special Items" are included in GE's quarterly "headline" earnings releases. But "Special Items" deserves special mention because GE is an exception in including such items in quarterly "headline" earnings releases but it is not possible to be certain how these are treated in EPS forward guidance.

"SPECIAL ITEMS"

Many companies exclude what are widely reported as "Special Items" from their headline reporting of quarterly earnings and guidance. In my article, "Johnson & Johnson: When Special Items Are The Norm", I expressed concerns at exclusion of special items when there were in fact different but similar "special items" recurring on a regular basis year after year. But, GE do include these "Special Items" type income and expense in their headline earnings releases and presumably in guidance. And their inclusion does cause "lumpiness" in headline earnings between periods. I have analyzed GE's "Special Items" below in TABLE 3.

TABLE 3

From TABLE 3 it can be seen there was very little net effect from "Special Items" in either FY 2016 or 2015, and the difference between periods of $89M was not significant. However, the net effect from Special items in 1st half 2017 was a loss of $1,306M compared to a net gain of $1,033M in 1st half 2016, resulting in a significantly worse result between the periods of $2,339M after tax in respect of Special Items. So it can be said the $2,420M shortfall in 2017 1st half operating earnings compared to 2016 is almost all attributable to these Special Items. Looking ahead to the 2nd half of 2017, TABLE 3 shows for 2nd half 2016 a loss of $1,448M for Special Items. So 2nd half 2017 could incur Special Item losses up to that amount before there would be any adverse impact on 2nd half 2017 result compared to 2nd half 2016, from Special Items.

Expenses And Losses Not Included In Headline Earnings

Expenses and losses not taken account of in headline earnings include Non-operating pension costs, GE Capital, and discontinued operations. As per TABLE 1, these items totaled $5.4bn for FY 2016 and $2.4bn for 1st half 2017. These are real costs requiring funding and affecting profitability. Their effect on EPS is to reduce "headline" EPS from $1.49 to $0.90 on a GAAP basis for FY 2016 and from $0.48 to $0.27 for 1st half 2017. It means on a GAAP basis dividend payout ratio is 100% or greater. GE provided non GAAP EPS guidance of $1.60 to $1.70 for 2017 in respect of Industrial Operating + Verticals on page 13 of their Q2 2017 earnings release. Estimates of $0.19 to $0.29 per share are indicated for loss amounts not included in the non GAAP guidance, but these estimates do not include discontinued operations which is currently running at ~$0.08 to $0.10 per share. If included the guidance on a GAAP basis would reduce to ~$1.31 to $1.33 per share. But, GE indicate due to the number of unknown variables, a GAAP range for EPS is not provided because it would be too large and uncertain to be meaningful. It is clear however that for 2017 the GAAP EPS will be far below the "headline" guidance of $1.60 to $1.70 per share, and the P/E ratio will be far above the 15.46 currently projected on Nasdaq.

SUMMARY & CONCLUSIONS

Despite the present uncertainty, I do believe GE will emerge again as a recognized successful large business. In their 2016 10-K report filed with the SEC, GE state, "With respect to manufacturing operations, we believe that, in general, we are one of the leading firms in most of the major industries in which we participate." And recent acquisitions are designed to boost that position. These include ServiceMax, a leader in cloud-based field service management ((NYSE:FSM)) solutions, and LM Wind Power, one of the world's largest wind turbine blade manufacturers. But, I repeat my oft made statement, the only way a shareholder can obtain a return from investment in shares is through dividends received and share price gains. And share price gains will be influenced by profitability, as will dividends. At this point there are reasons to believe the operating parts of the business are capable of generating increasing profits in the period ahead. But, there remains a very large question mark over just how long and by how much other elements of the business will remain a drag on operating profits.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.